Closing Bell: Sensex ends at record closing high, Nifty above 11,700; Zee Ent falls 3%

Live now
Apr 02, 2019 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Rupee at day's high:
Tata Power signs MoU with Indraprastha Gas:
Strides Pharma gets EIR from USFDA:
Sensex completes 40 years
Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod
Tera Software bags order
SC quashes Feb 12 circular
Everest Organics gets nod to reopen plant
L&T bags Large contracts
Lupin receives EIR
Strides to launch tablets in US market:
Bajaj Auto March sales numbers:
Gold Update:
Rupee Opens:
Crude Update:
Asian markets trade higher:
US markets end higher:
SGX Nifty Update:
Market at close: Benchmark indices ended higher for fourth consecutive day on April 2 with Nifty finished above 11,700 level.
At close, the Sensex was up 184.78 points at 39056.65, while Nifty was up 44 points at 11713.20. About 1197 shares have advanced, 1323 shares declined, and 157 shares are unchanged.
Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, SBI and Gail India were among gainers on the Nifty, while HPCL, Zee Entertainment, BPCL, Bajaj Auto and Sun Pharma remained on the losing side.
Among the sectors, PSU and auto led the gainers followed by infra and IT, while FMCG, metal and pharma witnessed selling pressure.
Thomas Cook (India) completed the acquisition of 51% stake in DEI Holdings, an entity registered in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) Dubai, UAE along with its subsidiaries by Travel Circle International (Mauritius).
Don't take any positional bets on Nifty as long as index trades below 11,760
Let the market cross the hurdle of 11760 decisively, that would help us to re-enter the market. However, above 11800 levels there could be a massive round of short covering.
Six more aircraft of Jet Airways inactive since March 31, according to CNBC-TV18 sources.
Brickwork Ratings upgraded the outlook to stable from negative of Punjab National Bank (PNB) bonds.
Buzzing: Godrej Agrovet shares rallied 7.7 percent after Motilal Oswal initiated coverage with a buy call, citing strong growth prospects in crop protection and oil palm business segments.
Bitcoin touches $5,000, surges 20% in 2 days; other cryptocurrencies follow
The gain was not restricted to bitcoin. Other cryptocurrencies have also surged during the day.
Kirloskar Oil Engines board meet outcome:
The board of directors in its meeting held on April 2 given its consent to invest in equity shares of Kirloskar Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company upto Rs 499.50 crore.
Image Source: Bloomberg
Tata Power signs MoU with Indraprastha Gas: Tata Power and Indraprastha Gas announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at New Delhi towards setting up integrated customer services and value optimization.
Annai Infra Developers files IPO papers with SEBI
Tamil Nadu-based engineering, procurement and construction company Annai Infra Developers has filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital market regulator for its initial public offering of up to 1 crore equity shares.
Strides Pharma gets EIR from USFDA: The company has now received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), there by confirming the successful closure of the inspection which concluded on February 1, 2019.
Google India head Rajan Anandan quits
Google South East Asia and India Vice-President Rajan Anandan will leave the company by April-end, Google said in a statement on April 2. Vikas Agnihotri, Country Director, Sales, will be the interim head for Google India.
Adani Gas has received authorization letter for development of City Gas Distribution Network in the Geographical Area of Jhansi (Except area already authorized) District, Bhind, Jalaun, Lalitpur and Datia Districts and development of City Gas Distribution Network in the Geographical Area of Anuppur, Bilaspur and Korba Districts.
Collaboration
Sterlite Technologies announced a collaboration with the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) to enhance data networks of the future.
The collaboration will see the creation of an optical transport controller to manage and control Voyager and Cassini platforms developed by TIP members, the company said.
Annai Infra Developers Files IPO Papers
Tamil Nadu-based engineering, procurement and construction company Annai Infra Developers has filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital market regulator for its initial public offering of up to 1 crore equity shares.
The company may consider issuing up to 16 lakh equity shares on a private placement basis for cash consideration, prior to filing of the red herring prospectus with the Registrar of Companies.
The IPO proceeds will be utilised to finance the purchase of plant and equipment, funding the working capital requirement and general corporate purposes.
Broader market indices at this hour
Sterlite Tech said it will collaborate with the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) to enhance data networks of the future. The collaboration will see the creation of an optical transport controller to manage and control Voyager and Cassini platforms developed by TIP members.
Nifty Realty is spearheading today's rally in the markets. The index is up 2.4 percent.
Sensex Completes 40 Years
“It is a matter of pride for BSE that Sensex has completed 40 years. It was the first real-time index of India and caught the imagination of investing public," said Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, BSE.
"Over the last 40 years, it has given CAGR of over 17 percent which is the highest returns of any asset class in India. It is a true reflection of the growth of India over all these years," he added.
Zydus Cadila has received the tentative approval from the USFDA to market Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets, 25 mg and 50 mg. Mirabegron used for the treatment of Overactive Bladder (OAB), a chronic condition of the lower urinary tract characterised by symptoms of urinary urgency, with or without urge incontinence.
Tera Software Limited has bagged a work contract worth Rs 422.85 crore from Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL). The stock is now locked at 20% upper circuit.
Buzzing: Cyient has tumbled about 11 percent after it reported a delay in delivery of order worth $5 million due to issues related to regulatory clearances.
Sensex heat map at this hour
SC strikes down RBI's February 12 circular on NPAs
The RBI circular directed lenders to refer loan accounts over Rs 2,000 crore under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code if it is not resolved in 180 days of default
"This is an important judgement as the circular was a big overhang on power sector and lenders of the sector. Relief from this circular will give big benefit to Power Finance Corporation which has recently taken over REC as well. Also, this will provide a breather to PSU Banks especially SBI as it is a big lender to the sector. We have BUY Rating on SBI," said Sameer Kalra, Equity Research Analyst & Founder Target Investing, on Supreme Court order.
Stocks of power companies have surged following the SC order.
In a big win for sugar and power companies, Supreme Court has termed RBI's Feb 12 circular as unconstitutional.