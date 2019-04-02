Closing Bell: Sensex ends at record closing high, Nifty above 11,700; Zee Ent falls 3%

Market at close: Benchmark indices ended higher for fourth consecutive day on April 2 with Nifty finished above 11,700 level.

At close, the Sensex was up 184.78 points at 39056.65, while Nifty was up 44 points at 11713.20. About 1197 shares have advanced, 1323 shares declined, and 157 shares are unchanged.

Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, SBI and Gail India were among gainers on the Nifty, while HPCL, Zee Entertainment, BPCL, Bajaj Auto and Sun Pharma remained on the losing side.

Among the sectors, PSU and auto led the gainers followed by infra and IT, while FMCG, metal and pharma witnessed selling pressure.