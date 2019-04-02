App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Apr 02, 2019 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at record closing high, Nifty above 11,700; Zee Ent falls 3%

The Sensex was up 184.78 points at 39056.65, while Nifty was up 44 points at 11713.20.

highlights

  • Apr 02, 03:33 PM (IST)

    Market at close: Benchmark indices ended higher for fourth consecutive day on April 2 with Nifty finished above 11,700 level.

    At close, the Sensex was up 184.78 points at 39056.65, while Nifty was up 44 points at 11713.20. About 1197 shares have advanced, 1323 shares declined, and 157 shares are unchanged. 

    Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, SBI and Gail India were among gainers on the Nifty, while HPCL, Zee Entertainment, BPCL, Bajaj Auto and Sun Pharma remained on the losing side.

    Among the sectors, PSU and auto led the gainers followed by infra and IT, while FMCG, metal and pharma witnessed selling pressure.

  • Apr 02, 03:27 PM (IST)

    Thomas Cook (India) completed the acquisition of 51% stake in DEI Holdings, an entity registered in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) Dubai, UAE along with its subsidiaries by Travel Circle International (Mauritius).

  • Apr 02, 03:23 PM (IST)

    Six more aircraft of Jet Airways inactive since March 31, according to CNBC-TV18 sources.

  • Apr 02, 03:19 PM (IST)

    Brickwork Ratings upgraded the outlook to stable from negative of Punjab National Bank (PNB) bonds.

  • Apr 02, 03:11 PM (IST)

  • Apr 02, 03:03 PM (IST)

    Buzzing: Godrej Agrovet shares rallied 7.7 percent after Motilal Oswal initiated coverage with a buy call, citing strong growth prospects in crop protection and oil palm business segments.

  • Apr 02, 02:37 PM (IST)

    Kirloskar Oil Engines board meet outcome:

    The board of directors in its meeting held on April 2 given its consent to invest in equity shares of Kirloskar Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company upto Rs 499.50 crore.

  • Apr 02, 02:26 PM (IST)

    Image Source: Bloomberg
  • Apr 02, 02:19 PM (IST)

    Tata Power signs MoU with Indraprastha Gas: Tata Power and Indraprastha Gas announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at New Delhi towards setting up integrated customer services and value optimization.

  • Apr 02, 01:56 PM (IST)

  • Apr 02, 01:44 PM (IST)

    Strides Pharma gets EIR from USFDA: The company has now received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), there by confirming the successful closure of the inspection which concluded on February 1, 2019. 

  • Apr 02, 01:20 PM (IST)

    Adani Gas has received authorization letter for development of City Gas Distribution Network in the Geographical Area of Jhansi (Except area already authorized) District, Bhind, Jalaun, Lalitpur and Datia Districts and development of City Gas Distribution Network in the Geographical Area of Anuppur, Bilaspur and Korba Districts.

  • Apr 02, 01:12 PM (IST)

    Collaboration

    Sterlite Technologies announced a collaboration with the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) to enhance data networks of the future.

    The collaboration will see the creation of an optical transport controller to manage and control Voyager and Cassini platforms developed by TIP members, the company said.

  • Apr 02, 12:59 PM (IST)

    Annai Infra Developers Files IPO Papers

    Tamil Nadu-based engineering, procurement and construction company Annai Infra Developers has filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital market regulator for its initial public offering of up to 1 crore equity shares.

    The company may consider issuing up to 16 lakh equity shares on a private placement basis for cash consideration, prior to filing of the red herring prospectus with the Registrar of Companies.

    The IPO proceeds will be utilised to finance the purchase of plant and equipment, funding the working capital requirement and general corporate purposes.

  • Apr 02, 12:47 PM (IST)

    Broader market indices at this hour

  • Apr 02, 12:39 PM (IST)

    Sterlite Tech said it will collaborate with the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) to enhance data networks of the future. The collaboration will see the creation of an optical transport controller to manage and control Voyager and Cassini platforms developed by TIP members.

  • Apr 02, 12:27 PM (IST)

    Nifty Realty is spearheading today's rally in the markets. The index is up 2.4 percent.

  • Apr 02, 12:09 PM (IST)

    Sensex Completes 40 Years

    “It is a matter of pride for BSE that Sensex has completed 40 years. It was the first real-time index of India and caught the imagination of investing public," said Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, BSE. 
     
    "Over the last 40 years, it has given CAGR of over 17 percent which is the highest returns of any asset class in India. It is a true reflection of the growth of India over all these years," he added. 

  • Apr 02, 11:58 AM (IST)

    Zydus Cadila has received the tentative approval from the USFDA to market Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets, 25 mg and 50 mg. Mirabegron used for the treatment of Overactive Bladder (OAB), a chronic condition of the lower urinary tract characterised by symptoms of urinary urgency, with or without urge incontinence. 

  • Apr 02, 11:30 AM (IST)

    Tera Software Limited has bagged a work contract worth Rs 422.85 crore from Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL). The stock is now locked at 20% upper circuit. 

  • Apr 02, 11:27 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Cyient has tumbled about 11 percent after it reported a delay in delivery of order worth $5 million due to issues related to regulatory clearances.

  • Apr 02, 11:13 AM (IST)

    Sensex heat map at this hour

  • Apr 02, 10:56 AM (IST)

    "This is an important judgement as the circular was a big overhang on power sector and lenders of the sector. Relief from this circular will give big benefit to Power Finance Corporation which has recently taken over REC as well. Also, this will provide a breather to PSU Banks especially SBI as it is a big lender to the sector. We have BUY Rating on SBI," said Sameer Kalra, Equity Research Analyst & Founder Target Investing, on Supreme Court order. 

  • Apr 02, 10:48 AM (IST)

    Stocks of power companies have surged following the SC order. 

  • Apr 02, 10:43 AM (IST)

    In a big win for sugar and power companies, Supreme Court has termed RBI's Feb 12 circular as unconstitutional. 

