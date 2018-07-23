App
Jul 23, 2018 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at record closing high; Nifty above 11,050

All sectoral indices, barring energy and IT, ended the day in the green. In the broader markets space, midcaps ended over a percent higher, a huge gain from the negative opening it had seen during the initial part of the session.

