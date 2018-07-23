Closing Bell: Sensex ends at record closing high; Nifty above 11,050

Market at Close: Last hour surge in midcaps, PSU banks, metals as well as FMCG ensured that the market ended the session on a bullish note.

The Sensex is up 222.23 points or 0.61% at 36718.60, while the Nifty is up 74.60 points or 0.68% at 11084.80. The market breadth is positive as 1533 shares advanced, against a decline of 1061 shares, while 180 shares are unchanged.

All sectoral indices, barring energy and IT, ended the day in the green. In the broader markets space, midcaps ended over a percent higher, a huge gain from the negative opening it had seen during the initial part of the session.

Among stocks, ITC, Vedanta and UPL were the top gainers, while Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto lost the most.