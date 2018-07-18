Closing Bell: Sensex ends almost 150 pts lower, Nifty below 11,000; midcaps crack

Market at Close: Intensified selling in the last hour ensured that the market ended the day on a lower note, with the Nifty giving up 11,000-mark. The Sensex managed to close almost 150 points lower, a huge drop from the record high it achieved on Wednesday morning.

The Sensex ended lower by 146.52 points or 0.40% at 36373.44, while the Nifty was down 26.00 points or 0.24% at 10982.00. The market breadth was negative as 878 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,689 shares, while 149 shares are unchanged.

Investors looked to cash out of majority of sectoral indices, with major cuts visible among metals, auto and FMCG names. Weakness among midcaps too weighed on the market. The Nifty Midcap index ended over 1 percent lower.

ONGC, Asian Paints, and Indiabulls Housing were the top gainers on both indices, while metal stocks such as Tata Steel, Vedanta and Hindalco were the top losers.