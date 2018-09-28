Closing Bell: Sensex ends almost 100 points lower, Nifty below 11K on Day 1 of October series; Infibeam down 70%

Live now
Sep 28, 2018 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The rout in Infibeam stock has eroded over Rs 9,200 crore of wealth for investors of this stock. Take a look at this chart, which shows the promoter holding over a few quarters.
Market at Close It has been a rather jittery start to the October series. The Nifty has stayed below 11,000-mark. The Sensex is down around 90 points.
Selling in automobiles, infrastructure, metals and pharma names were the highlight, while FMCG and the Bank Nifty have ended in the green. But the selling in midcaps have also been one of the major factors for the market to fall.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex closed down 97 points or 0.2% at 36227.1, and the Nifty down 44.4 points or 0.4% at 10933.1. The market breadth is negative as 526 shares advanced, against a decline of 2,101 shares, while 159 shares were unchanged.
Shares of Axis Bank, ITC, and Wipro are the top gainers, while Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp, and Indiabulls Housing lost the most.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank's shares have hit a fresh lower circuit of 20 percent.
ALERT | The share price of Bank of Baroda has cracked below Rs 100. According to CNBC-TV18, the stock is trading below this level for the first time since October 2013.
Less than an hour to go for the market to end the week. Here is a look at top gainers and losers among sectors.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI). NSE will assist in imparting knowledge to CITI members on price risk management, hedging on NSE’s platform for products like Commodity, Currency, Debt & assist CITI members in raising equity capital through NSE’s EMERGE platform.
JUST IN | Reuters is reporting that the Economic Affairs Secretry has called for a meeting with IL&FS stakeholders later in the evening today.
Nomura of Reliance Industries: Research house maintained buy rating on stock with a target of Rs 1,480 per share.
According to Nomura, the outperformance seems set to continue. The earnings are on a rising trend and the rally can continue.
Its FY19-20 PAT are 10-13% ahead of the street, it added.
At 14:04 hrs Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 1,252.10, down Rs 0.80, or 0.06 percent.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the afternoon session on Friday amid pressure from auto, pharma, metal and IT stocks.
The Sensex is down 57.37 points at 36,266.8, while Nifty is down 43.80 points at 10,933.7. About 506 shares have advanced, 1918 shares declined, and 141 shares are unchanged.
Except bank, energy all other sectoral indices are trading 1-4 percent lower.
Midcap, smallcap are under performing the main indices.
OMCs stare at a crude problem, but ONGC, GAIL & Vedanta can cash in
CLSA sees Vedanta, GAIL and ONGC being good buy options based on factors such as favourable risk reward and lack of subsidy burden, among others.
Buzzing: Shares of Time Technoplast slipped 1.5 percent after promoters sold 1.1 percent stake of the company.
Promoter companies including Vishwalaxmi Trading & Finance, Time Exports and Time Securities Services together have sold 25,03,230 shares (1.1% of the total capital of the company out of total promoters equity of 52.3 percent).
Motilal Oswal on Titan Company: The brokerage house maintained buy on the stocks with a target at Rs 820 per share.
This is a good entry opportunity post recent correction. Titan has multiple levers to scale up revenues, it added.
Fed's Powell says short-term US recession risks are not high
Asked whether the narrowing gap between short-term and long-term interest rates points to an impending economic downturn, Powell said the US central bank's analytical models suggest the economy will keep growing.
Macqaurie on Maruti Suzuki: This is our top pick in India autos. Stock price correction is a buying opportunity. It maintained outperform call with target at Rs 11,500 per share.
JUST IN | Max Life CEO and MD, Rajesh Sud, will be demitting office on December 31, 2018 to pursue other opportunities.
Board of Directors of Max Life approved elevation of Prashant Tripathy, currently Chief Financial Officer of Max Life, to the position of Managing Director and CEO and V. Viswanand, currently Chief Operations Officer of Max Life, to the position of Deputy Managing Director, both effective January 1, 2019.
Sud will continue to be Chairman of Max Bupa Health Insurance and Max Skill First Limited (subsidiaries of Max India Limited) till March 31, 2019.
YES BANK'S FALL CONTINUES
Yes Bank stock has crashed more than 50 percent in last one month wiping out more than Rs 4,600 crore in market capitalisation. It fell as much as 9 percent on Friday to hit fresh 52-week low of Rs 184.45.
It was quoting at Rs 189.30, down Rs 13.90, or 6.84 percent, on the BSE at 10:50 hours IST. It has been the biggest loser among Nifty50 stocks in last one month.
In the dock for under-reporting bad loans, Yes Bank has denied any “window dressing” of corporate loans to conceal its non-performing asset (NPA) status.
Yes Bank further said its gross NPA ratios are among the finest in the banking industry and the internal control over financial planning is audited with BSR and Co (KPMG), that has given an “un-qualified opinion” on it.
Gold holds near six-week lows after upbeat US data
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent to $1,184.91 as of 0405 GMT. On Thursday, the metal fell about 1 percent and touched its lowest since August 17 at $1,181.61 an ounce.
Take Solutions sells business unit: Take Solutions' wholly owned subsidiary, Navitas, Inc (USA) has sold off its supply chain unit namely TAKE Supply Chain in Austin, USA to ESW Capital, LLC, USA.
At 11:43 hrs Take Solutions was quoting at Rs 154.40, down Rs 5.65, or 3.53 percent.
JUST IN | DSP Trustees raises stake to 7.47 percent from 6.85 percent in Ipca Laboratories, reports CNBC-TV18.
Buzzing: Shares of Assam Company (India) locked at 5 percent lower circuit after company fixed record date for the purpose of delisting of equity shares.
As per the directions of the Monitoring Committee (MC) acting through its authorized representatives, the MC has fixed October 4, 2018, as the record date, i.e., the date for determining the public shareholders to whom the exit price is to be paid, company said in release.
The public shareholders will be paid the said amount on or before October 19, 2018
There were pending sell orders of 1,963,967 shares, with no buyers available.
Rupee trades higher: Indian rupee is trading marginally higher at 72.54 per dollar. It opened at 72.49 per dollar versus previous close 72.59. Image source: Bloomberg.com
Market Update Equities have staged some recovery and are trading in the green. The Nifty is trading flat, while the Sensex is up around 50 points.
The Sensex is up 46.46 points or 0.13% at 36370.63, while the Nifty up 2.60 points or 0.02% at 10980.10. The market breadth is negative as 637 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,508 shares, while 116 shares are unchanged.
HDFC, SBI, and GAIL are the top gainers, while Yes Bank, Tata Steel, and Indiabulls Housing have lost the most.
Glenmark Pharma’s stock is up over 1 percent after it proposed part buyback of FCC bonds and forex bonds.
INFIBEAM CLARIFICATION ON BSE
All the material information, that have a bearing on the operation/performance of the Company which include all price sensitive information have always been disclosed by the Company within the stipulated time. Further, the company has always provided timely clarification / information sought by the stock exchanges. There is no pending information or announcement from the company which may have a bearing on the price behaviour in the scrip
BASE RATE RAISED | Bank of Baroda has raised base rate by 5 basis points to 9.3% and benchmark prime lending rate to 13.6%