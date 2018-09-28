Closing Bell: Sensex ends almost 100 points lower, Nifty below 11K on Day 1 of October series; Infibeam down 70%

Market at Close It has been a rather jittery start to the October series. The Nifty has stayed below 11,000-mark. The Sensex is down around 90 points.

Selling in automobiles, infrastructure, metals and pharma names were the highlight, while FMCG and the Bank Nifty have ended in the green. But the selling in midcaps have also been one of the major factors for the market to fall.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex closed down 97 points or 0.2% at 36227.1, and the Nifty down 44.4 points or 0.4% at 10933.1. The market breadth is negative as 526 shares advanced, against a decline of 2,101 shares, while 159 shares were unchanged.

Shares of Axis Bank, ITC, and Wipro are the top gainers, while Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp, and Indiabulls Housing lost the most.