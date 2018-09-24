Closing Bell: Sensex ends 536 points lower, Nifty gives up 11,000; financials weigh big

Live now
Sep 24, 2018 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at Close It’s a day that completely belonged to the bears, with the Sensex ending over 500 points lower. More importantly, the Nifty gave up 11,000-mark and closed below this key psychological level.
Selloff was largely seen among financials space, particularly non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), which weighed big on the indices. Investors seem to be concerned about liquidity issues at companies in this space, particularly in the housing finance companies (HFCs). The likes of HDFC and Indiabulls Housing Finance were trading lower.
Additionally, macros too made investors wary as crude prices touched USD 80 per barrel-mark. An effect was seen on oil marketing companies (OMCs) as well as aviation companies. Weaker rupee also added to the Street’s woes, with the currency trading around 72.64 per US dollar. This boosted IT stocks though, with Infosys, TCS, Wipro and HCL Tech, among others, gaining big.
There was selling across majority of sectors, with deep cuts seen among banks, auto, FMCG, metals and pharmaceuticals.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex closed down 536.58 points or 1.46% at 36305.02, while the Nifty was down 175.70 points or 1.58% at 10967.40. The market breadth is negative as 543 shares advanced, against a decline of 2,092 shares, while 161 shares were unchanged.
TCS and Coal India were the top gainers, while HDFC, M&M, Eicher Motors and Indiabulls Housing lost the most.
JUST IN: Canara Bank is scheduled to meet on Sept 27 to consider and approve raising funds via the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route, the public sector entity informed BSE.
The Sensex is currently down 569.11 points or 1.54% at 36272.49, while the Nifty is down 185.80 points or 1.67% at 10957.30. The market breadth is negative as 482 shares advanced, against a decline of 2,080 shares, while 147 shares are unchanged.
Lenders, shareholders may come to the rescue of debt-laden IL&FS
The saving grace may come with a caveat that the infrastructure lender may have to create a tangible plan to monetise its assets.
EUROPE UPDATE
The US-China trade war bit again on Monday, denting European stock markets after tariffs from the world’s biggest economies came into force and China canceled planned talks, triggering new fears of a protracted, costly trade dispute, news agency Reuters reported.
Europe's STOXX 600 fell 0.1 percent with Germany's trade-sensitive DAX. GDAXI down 0.3 percent. Autos and mining sectors, among the most dependent on smooth global trade, fell the furthest, down 0.8 to 0.9 percent.
The leading euro zone stocks index .STOXX50E fell 0.3 percent, breaking its longest winning streak since 1997.
Dealmaking drove the greatest moves across sectors, with Europe’s biggest pay-TV group Sky (SKYB.L) soaring after Comcast’s offer won an auction for the company.
RBI, SEBI watching markets closely; prepared to tackle volatility
In a rare move, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said on September 23 that they are "closely monitoring" activities in the financial markets and were ready to take appropriate action, if required, following a sharp meltdown on September 21, in equity and debt markets.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank exposure to IL&FS Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank are down over 2 percent as investors may be wary of some exposure of the bank to IL&FS.
The lender clarified that there is an exposure to IL&FS’ subsidiary, which is currently standard.
GOLD IMPORT DUTY HIKE UNLIKELY?
According to reports on CNBC-TV18, quoting agencies, the government is likely to rule out raising tariffs on gold imports.
JUST IN: Ramco Systems has received an order Ramco Aviation Suite from Advanced Global Resources
BRENT AT $80 Prices of Brent crude have hit USD 80 per barrel mark and is trading well above it, CNBC-TV18 reported.
High crude oil prices to persist as supply risks loom large: Anand Rathi
Ravindra Rao Crude oil prices continued to move higher on expectations that OPEC might not raise production enough to compensate for the loss of Iranian exports hit by US sanctions.
PSU BANKS SEE A SELLOFF
Among the PSU banks, Punjab National Bank, Andhra Bank and IDBI Bank are down over 3 percent each. These are followed by Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India and Syndicate Bank.
Technical analyst Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has recommended a sell on Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 114, target of Rs 105 and a sell also on Punjab National Bank with a stop loss of Rs 75, target of Rs 64. Also, Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com has a sell on Bank of India with stop loss at Rs 88 and target of Rs 83.5.
MARKET OUTLOOK
IIFL believes that panic in NBFC stocks has not settled completely. "We see concerns over short-term liquidity in commercial papers raised by NBFCs," analysts at the firm wrote in their report. It believes investors will probably wait and watch for a clear picture to emerge.
Market sell-off continues, Nifty below 11,000. Five reasons why stocks are taking a hit
The market continued to reel under selling pressure on Monday. Liquidity crunch fears, consistent selling by FIIs, rupee volatility, rising crude oil prices and trade war tensions weighed on sentiment.
GOLD UPDATE
Gold prices rose by Rs 75 to Rs 30,890 per 10 grams in futures trade Monday as speculators raised bets even as the precious metal weakened overseas.
At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in December was trading higher by Rs 75, or 0.24 per cent, to Rs 30,890 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 326 lots.
The yellow metal for delivery in October too gained Rs 62, or 0.20 per cent, to Rs 30,644 per 10 grams in 797 lots.
NICKEL FUTURES UPDATE
Nickel prices softened by 1.01 percent to Rs 949.80 per kg in futures trade Monday as participants cut down their holdings following low demand from consuming industries at spot market.
At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in October fell by Rs 9.70, or 1.01 percent, to Rs 949.80 per kg in a business turnover of 83 lots.
On similar lines, the metal for delivery in September moved down by Rs 9.50, or 1 percent, to Rs 944.90 per kg in 1,088 lots.
CASTOR FUTURES UPDATE
Castor seed prices were down by Rs 12 to Rs 4,746 per quintal in futures trade Monday as traders trimmed positions in tune with subdued trend at the spot markets.
At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for October drifted down by Rs 12, or 0.25 per cent, to Rs 4,746 per quintal, with an open interest of 1,39,490 lots.
AVIATION DATA
According to reports on CNBC-TV18, the domestic air passenger traffic growth has dipped to 17.2 percent against 20.8 percent month on month. Jet Airways reported passenger load factor (PLF) of 82 percent against 83.9 percent in the previous month.
Meanwhile, Spicejet’s PLF was reported at 93.6 percent. IndiGo reported PLFs of 82.8 percent, a fall from 88.7 percent seen during the previous month.
The channel also reported market share data for aviation companies.
Air India: 12.7 percent against 12.4 percent in the previous month.
IndiGo: 41.9 percent against 42.1 percent in the previous month.
SpiceJet: 12.4 percent against 12. 3 percent in the previous month.
Jet Airways: 13.8 percent against 13.6 percent in the previous month.
GoAir: Unchanged at 8.9 percent.
MARKET OUTLOOK
Dipan Mehta, member of BSE and NSE told CNBC-TV18 that investors could stay out in the current market scenario as a bottom needs to be waited for. “Few quality NBFC names such as Bajaj Finance, Cholamandalam, and HDFC etc are at attractive levels. Once things settle down, you can expect these stocks to return compounded returns over the time,” he told the channel.
There's all-round selling seen among all sectors. Take a look at how they are performing at this point.
Market Update Weak trades have continued on the market, with the Sensex shedding 400 points. The Nifty has breached 11,000-mark as well.
At 12:21 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 432.17 points or 1.17% at 36409.43, while the Nifty is down 146.80 points or 1.32% at 10996.30. The market breadth is negative as 391 shares advanced, against a decline of 2002 shares, while 121 shares were unchanged.
Automobiles, banks, metals, pharma, and FMCG are all trading lower. Among the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap index is down 3 percent. Meanwhile, a weak rupee has boosted IT stocks.
NHPC moves SC against Delhi HC order on arbitral award
The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has moved the Supreme Court against the order of a larger bench of the Delhi High Court refusing to interfere with an earlier decision asking it to pay 75 percent of an arbitral award granted in favour of a construction company.
NHPC has challenged the September 13 order of a division bench of the high court which had dismissed its appeal against the single judge bench order asking it to either pay the arbitral amount to Hindustan Construction Company Limited or deposit Rs 40 crore, 75 percent of the money, with the registry of the high court.