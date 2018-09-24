Closing Bell: Sensex ends 536 points lower, Nifty gives up 11,000; financials weigh big

Market at Close It’s a day that completely belonged to the bears, with the Sensex ending over 500 points lower. More importantly, the Nifty gave up 11,000-mark and closed below this key psychological level.

Selloff was largely seen among financials space, particularly non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), which weighed big on the indices. Investors seem to be concerned about liquidity issues at companies in this space, particularly in the housing finance companies (HFCs). The likes of HDFC and Indiabulls Housing Finance were trading lower.

Additionally, macros too made investors wary as crude prices touched USD 80 per barrel-mark. An effect was seen on oil marketing companies (OMCs) as well as aviation companies. Weaker rupee also added to the Street’s woes, with the currency trading around 72.64 per US dollar. This boosted IT stocks though, with Infosys, TCS, Wipro and HCL Tech, among others, gaining big.

There was selling across majority of sectors, with deep cuts seen among banks, auto, FMCG, metals and pharmaceuticals.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex closed down 536.58 points or 1.46% at 36305.02, while the Nifty was down 175.70 points or 1.58% at 10967.40. The market breadth is negative as 543 shares advanced, against a decline of 2,092 shares, while 161 shares were unchanged.

TCS and Coal India were the top gainers, while HDFC, M&M, Eicher Motors and Indiabulls Housing lost the most.