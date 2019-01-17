Closing Bell: Sensex ends 50 points higher, Nifty holds 10,900; Sun Pharma down 6%

Market at close: Benchmark indices remained volatile during the day but ended on the positive side with Nifty finished above 10,900 mark.

The Sensex was up 52.79 points at 36374.08, while Nifty was up 14.90 points at 10,905.20. About 1046 shares have advanced, 1496 shares declined, and 173 shares are unchanged.

HCL Tech, Axis Bank, HDFC, TCS and M&M were the top gainers on the Sensex, while top losers were Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance and HUL.

Among the sector pharma and PSU bank stocks were under pressure as indices lost 1.3 percent, while some buying was seen in the IT stocks.