Closing Bell: Sensex ends 50 points higher, Nifty holds 10,900; Sun Pharma down 6%

Jan 17, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at close: Benchmark indices remained volatile during the day but ended on the positive side with Nifty finished above 10,900 mark.
The Sensex was up 52.79 points at 36374.08, while Nifty was up 14.90 points at 10,905.20. About 1046 shares have advanced, 1496 shares declined, and 173 shares are unchanged.
HCL Tech, Axis Bank, HDFC, TCS and M&M were the top gainers on the Sensex, while top losers were Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance and HUL.
Among the sector pharma and PSU bank stocks were under pressure as indices lost 1.3 percent, while some buying was seen in the IT stocks.
Axis Bank hits 52-week high: Shares of Axis Bank touched a 52-week high of Rs 678.90 on Thursday. It was quoting at Rs 676.65, up Rs 13, or 1.96 percent on the BSE.
Share price gained 29 percent in last 6 months.
Market Update: Benchmark indices recovered sharply from the day's low with Nifty trading above 10,900 level.
The Sensex is up 90.55 points at 36411.84, while the Nifty is up 25 points at 10915.30. About 1004 shares have advanced, 1432 shares declined, and 154 shares are unchanged.
Karvy Stock Broking bets on capital goods for 2019; Bajaj Electricals, Finolex among top 5 buys
IT may continue to perform well but we believe that banks and capital goods will offer better opportunities in 2019, Vivek Ranjan Misra, Head of Fundamental Research at Karvy Stock Broking, said in an interview with Moneycontrol.
Results reaction: Share of Fibeweb India slipped 5.6 percent after company reported poor set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2018 (Q3FY19).
Its consolidated net profit was down 40.6 percent at Rs 6.1 crore against Rs 10.3 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Mastek Q3 results: Company's Q3 net profit up 5.7% at Rs 26.5 crore, revenue up 3% at Rs 265 crore.
Market Update Equity benchmarks have extended their losses, with the Sensex losing over 100 points. The Nifty is near 10,850-mark.
The Sensex is down 113.33 points or 0.31% at 36207.96, and the Nifty down 32.30 points or 0.30% at 10858.00. The market breadth is negative as 897 shares advanced, against a decline of 1440 shares, while 141 shares were unchanged.
HCL Tech, M&M, Bharti Infratel, and HPCL have gained the most, while Yes Bank and Sun Pharma lost the most.
Buy or Sell | Expect Nifty to trade with positive bias
Nifty is most likely to trade with positive bias and any decisive move above 11000 will add further buying momentum towards 11100 in coming sessions.
Party might not continue for IT stocks in 2019; Morgan Stanley lists 6 reasons
In a year when benchmark indices gave muted returns, technology sector was the biggest gainer of 2018 and also outperformed Nifty by a wide margin.
RESULTS Federal Bank reported a rise of 28 percent (year-on-year) in its net profit for the December quarter at Rs 333.63 crore from Rs 260 crore last year.
The Kochi-based lender also posted a growth of 13 percent (YoY) in its net interest income to Rs 1,077.3 crore against Rs 950 crore posted last year. For the uninitiated, the difference between interest earned and spent is known as net interest income.
Other income reported by the bank stood at Rs 345.5 crore against Rs 228.6 crore last year.
Investing legend John Bogle, who disrupted mutual fund industry with common sense, dies at 89
Bogle had been in frail health for years, surviving at least six heart attacks and receiving a heart transplant in 1996. The cause of death was cancer, said Bogle's assistant Michael Nolan.
HUL to announce Q3 earnings on Jan 17; brokerages expect strong show
On the operational front, analysts expect 10-23 percent growth range for EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) with margin expansion of 100-200 bps YoY.
HSBC view on steel stocks: Research house HSBC has upgraded Jindal Steel and JSW Steel to buy with target Rs 180 and 340 per share respectively. Meanwhile, it has maintained buy on Tata Steel with target of Rs 600 and downgraded SAIL to hold with target Rs 57.
It firm is cutting the earnings to reflect weak prices. According to HSBC, the company reported stellar results for 9M CY18, but stocks corrected on macro concerns.
The market is ignoring robust domestic fundamentals and downplaying China’s ability to stimulate domestic demand.
Weak rupee, bearish mood working against Indian IT sector: Adrian Mowat
India, after being a strong outperformer in 2018, is likely to be a laggard in 2019, said Adrian Mowat, emerging markets (EM) equity strategist.
Reliance Industries gains ahead of numbers: Share price of Reliance Industries gained 1.2 percent intraday Thursday as company is going to announce its December quarter (Q3FY19) results later today.
Q3 winners: 10 companies that are likely to double their profit YoY
Global Cyclicals like metals and oil & gas which were the drivers of earnings growth over the last few quarters - are looking tired, given the correction in commodity prices, suggest experts.
5paisa Capital locked at circuit: 5paisa Capital shares were locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 279.30 on Thursday after the loss for December quarter narrowed.
Consolidated loss for the quarter stood at Rs 3.5 crore, which narrowed sharply against loss of Rs 6.7 crore in same period last year and loss of Rs 7.07 crore in September quarter.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee erased morning gains and trading lower at 71.34 per dollar versus previous close 71.24.
Raymond Subsidiary Gets Registration Certificate of Project
Colorplus Realty, a subsidiary company of Raymond, has obtained 'Registration Certificate of Project: Raymond Realty Phase I from Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MAHA RERA).
This registration is valid from January 15, 2019 till March 31, 2024.
Raymond Limited will also perform a bhoomi pujan at the project site on January 21, 2019.
SBI on Jet Airways
With respect to resolution plan for Jet Airways, SBI spokesperson said, "The bank would like to state that lenders are considering a restructuring plan under the RBI framework for resolution of stressed assets that would ensure a long term viability of the company."
"Any such plan would be subject to approval of boards of the lenders and subject to adherence and clearance, if required, from the RBI and / or SEBI (takeover code, ICDR regulations etc.) and / or Ministry of Civil Aviation and in compliance with all regulatory prescriptions," he added.
'Dabur, Axis Bank among 5 stocks that could return up to 15% in a month'
On the upside, the index has resistance zone in the region of 10840-10870 levels. But, crossing above 11000 levels on a sustainable basis will confirm the uptrend.
L&T Infotech has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ruletronics Limited (UK), Ruletronics Systems Inc. (US) and Ruletronics Systems Private Limited (India).
CLSA on Axis Bank: Axis Bank gained a percent in morning on Thursday after global brokerage house CLSA increased price target to Rs 800 from Rs 750 earlier, implying 20.5 percent potential upside from January 16's closing levels.
While maintaining a buy call on the stock, the research hosue said more management changes are likely at the top level as new CEO has been preparing a new team.
Manali Petrochemicals: The operations at plant 1 have been restarted on 16-01-2019 pursuant to Central Pollution Control Board revoking its earlier direction issued under Section 5 of the Environment Protection Act, 1985.
Buzzing: Share price of DCB Bank added a percent in the early trade on Thursday after research house Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained buy rating on the stock and raised target to Rs 210 from Rs 185 per share.
The company has reported 51 percent YoY earnings growth led by 42% YoY operating profit growth. Also, most of the key metrics were stable on QoQ basis.
Market opens: Equity benchmarks have started the day on a positive note, with the Nifty is trading above 10,900 level.
The Sensex is up 137.17 points at 36458.46, while Nifty is up 36.40 points at 10926.70. About 472 shares have advanced, 170 shares declined, and 46 shares are unchanged.
All other sectoral indices are trading in the green, while Midcap index is up 0.35 percent.
Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel, Indiabulls Housing, HDFC, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance are trading higher, while HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, Jet Airways, Mindtree, Infosys, BPCL have lost the most.
Shares of Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever are trading higher ahead of third quarter numbers.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher at 71.15 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 71.24.
Market at pre-opening: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening trade with Nifty is below 10,850 level.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 168.15 points or 0.46% at 36489.44, and the Nifty down 58.60 points or 0.54% at 10831.70.
Infosys, IndusInd Bank are trading higher in pre-opening trade, while Hero Motocorp and Jet Airways are trading lower.