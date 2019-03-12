Closing Bell: Sensex ends 481 pts higher, Nifty at 11,300; Bharti Airtel top gainer

Market at close: Bulls took charge on the Dalal Street as benchmark indices rose for the two consecutive days.

The Sensex was up 481.56 points at 37535.66, while Nifty was up 133.20 points at 11301.20. About 1595 shares have advanced, 1088 shares declined, and 147 shares are unchanged.

Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, L&T and Adani Ports were the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Bharti Infratel and Infosys.

Among the sectors, infra, energy, bank, FMCG, metal and pharma witnessed buying interest, while IT and PSU bank index closed marginally lower.

BSE midcap index rose 0.6 percent, while BSE Smallcap index ended 1 percent higher.