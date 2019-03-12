App
Mar 12, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 481 pts higher, Nifty at 11,300; Bharti Airtel top gainer

The Sensex was up 481.56 points at 37535.66, while Nifty was up 133.20 points at 11301.20.

highlights

  • Mar 12, 03:33 PM (IST)

    Market at close: Bulls took charge on the Dalal Street as benchmark indices rose for the two consecutive days.

    The Sensex was up 481.56 points at 37535.66, while Nifty was up 133.20 points at 11301.20. About 1595 shares have advanced, 1088 shares declined, and 147 shares are unchanged. 

    Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, L&T and Adani Ports were the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Bharti Infratel and Infosys.

    Among the sectors, infra, energy, bank, FMCG, metal and pharma witnessed buying interest, while IT and PSU bank index closed marginally lower.

    BSE midcap index rose 0.6 percent, while BSE Smallcap index ended 1 percent higher.

  • Mar 12, 03:27 PM (IST)

    BGR Energy wins 2 orders: Electrical Projects Division (EPD) and Environmental Engineering Division (EED) of the company have secured two orders for an aggregate value of Rs 324.46 crore. 

  • Mar 12, 03:16 PM (IST)

    Sharon Bio Medicine locked at upper circuit: Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) withdrew the closure notice received for the company's API plant at Taloja, Maharashtra.

  • Mar 12, 03:11 PM (IST)

  • Mar 12, 02:59 PM (IST)

    JSW Steel gains: India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has upgraded the long term issuer rating to IND AA from IND AA-. Outlook remains stable.

  • Mar 12, 02:47 PM (IST)

  • Mar 12, 02:37 PM (IST)

    Piramal Enterprises' partner Slate Run Pharmaceuticals LLC has launched generic cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets (30mg, 60mg and 90mg) in the United States.

  • Mar 12, 02:26 PM (IST)

    Nifty bank at record high: Nifty bank has crosses its earlier high of 28,388 for the first time since August 28, 2018.

  • Mar 12, 02:16 PM (IST)

    Aryan Toll Road a wholly owned subsidiary of IRB Infrastructure Developers, has successfully completed concession period of Pune Solapur Project on March 10, 2019. 

    The concession agreement for the project was signed in March, 2003. The concession period of the project was 16 years. Now, upon successful completion of concession, this SPV has handed over the project to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MORTH).

  • Mar 12, 02:07 PM (IST)

    Indian Hume Pipe gets 2 LoA: The company has received two Letters of Acceptance aggregating to Rs 551.40 crore (including GST) from Water Resources Investigation Division, Palanpur, Gujarat. 

  • Mar 12, 01:55 PM (IST)

  • Mar 12, 01:44 PM (IST)

    Market Update: The benchmark indices are trading higher in the afternoon session.

    The Sensex is up 391.51 points at 37445.61, while Nifty is up 114.20 points at 11282.20. About 1538 shares have advanced, 924 shares declined, and 132 shares are unchanged. 

    Bharti Airtel, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports and ICICI Bank are the top gainers on the Nifty.

  • Mar 12, 01:25 PM (IST)

    Buzzing: Shares of Deep Industries gained 9 percent after company received a letter of award of contract from ONGC, for charter hiring of 1 numbers of 1000 HP Mobile Drilling Rig for Ahmedabad Asset for a period of 3 years, as per company release on BSE.

  • Mar 12, 12:43 PM (IST)

    Can Fin Homes to BSE: The Board has advised the Company to go ahead with the recruitment of a CEO from the market. 

  • Mar 12, 12:29 PM (IST)

    12 stocks touch 52-week high: Twelve stocks from BSE 200 space have touched 52-week high today. They include Divi's Lab, Axis Bank, Relaince Industries, ICICI Bank, etc.

  • Mar 12, 12:21 PM (IST)

    Amid the bull run on D-Street today, PSU Banks have underperformed. Barring Indian Bank, all Nifty PSU Bank constituents are trading in the red. 

  • Mar 12, 12:10 PM (IST)

    Just In | The Mahindra CIE Automotive Board has approved the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Aurangabad Electricals Limited.

  • Mar 12, 12:03 PM (IST)

    The broader market is underperforming the benchmark at this hour. 

  • Mar 12, 11:52 AM (IST)

    Just In |  Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Atenolol and Chlorthalidone Tablets USP, 50 mg/25 mg and 100 mg/25 mg. It will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad. This medication is used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension). 

  • Mar 12, 11:49 AM (IST)

    Biggest index gainers: 
    Adani Ports: 3.8 percent
    Bharti Airtel: 3.5 percent
    Larsen: 3.4 percent

    Biggest index losers: 
    Bharti Infratel: 1.2 percent
    NTPC: 0.8 percent
    Hero Motocorp: 0.6 percent

  • Mar 12, 11:31 AM (IST)

    The S&P BSE Sensex has rallied by over 1,000 points so far in March, excluding today’s smart rally of over 400 points, while Nifty50 has risen nearly 400 points in the same period. Here are 5 factors driving today's rally 

  • Mar 12, 11:28 AM (IST)

    Rupee Update: The Indian rupee has continued its bull run today as well. It is presently up 0.4% at 69.60/$. 

  • Mar 12, 11:07 AM (IST)

    Just In | KEC International Ltd. has secured new orders of Rs 1,323 crore across its various businesses. The stock has gained about 3 percent on the news. 

  • Mar 12, 10:59 AM (IST)

    Infrastructure stocks have surged today. All constituents stocks of Nifty Realty are trading more than 1 percent up. Indiabulls Realty is the biggest gainer, up 7.6 percent. 

  • Mar 12, 10:48 AM (IST)

    Market Update: Sensex is up 452.65 points or 1.22 percent at 37506.75, and the Nifty up 132.30 points or 1.18 percent at 11300.30. About 1,585 shares have advanced, 501 shares have declined, and 102 shares are unchanged.

    Bank Nifty has crossed its record closing high. All sectoral indices are in green.

  • Mar 12, 10:39 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Nifty Bank has crossed all-time closing high of 28,320 hit on August 9, 2018. The index is 60 points away from intraday record high. 

  • Mar 12, 10:26 AM (IST)

    Sensex Heat Map at this hour

