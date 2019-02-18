Closing Bell: Sensex ends 310 points lower, Nifty below 10,650; IT stocks under pressure

Live now
Feb 18, 2019 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at close: Benchmark indices ended near the day's low on Monday with Nifty finished below 10,650 level.
At the ends, the Sensex was down 310.51 points at 35498.44, while Nifty was down 83.40 points at 10641. About 881 shares have advanced, 1667 shares declined, and 156 shares are unchanged
Bharti Infratel, ONGC, Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors and Axis Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Indiabulls Housing, TCS, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries and Yes Bank.
All the sectoral indices ended in red led by FMCG, IT, metal, pharma, auto, bank and infra.
Here are 4 ways to create an all-weather portfolio
Vaibhav Agrawal What exactly is an all-weather portfolio? Obviously, it is not a portfolio that will outperform under all conditions. An all-weather portfolio is actually the one which has an element of 'alpha' and 'risk management' built into it.
Strong SIP flows continued in Jan: 30 large, mid and smallcaps that MFs bought & sold
Equity benchmarks were flat in the month of January, while broader markets were weak. This resulted in lowest net MF inflows during the month, but inflows through systematic investment plan remained strong.
Market Update: Indian indices are trading lower in the afternoon trade with Nifty hovering around 10,650 level.
The Sensex is down 240.88 points at 35568.07, while Nifty is down 65.60 points at 10658.80. About 809 shares have advanced, 1535 shares declined, and 112 shares are unchanged.
Ashok Leyland launches 3 new variants in the commercial vehicle range
Yes Bank has recovered slightly in day's trade. It is trading around 3% down at Rs 212.35 on BSE.
SEBI may allow mutual funds & PMS in commodities at March board meet; indices too on cards
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) may allow mutual funds and portfolio management services (PMS) in the commodities market at its upcoming board meet scheduled for the second week of March.
FMCG stocks have been beaten over the day. Jubilant Food and United Breweries are the only FMCG stock that are trading higher. Godrej Cons Products is the biggest loser among the pack, trading 3.6% lower.
All thematic indices are trading in the red. Nifty MNC, Nifty Consumption and Nifty Energy are over 1% down.
Amid the negative sentiments on the Street, Nifty Realty index is up about 1.5%. Prestige Estates Projects is the biggest gainers among realty stocks, up about 5%.
Dr Reddy's gets green signal for Duvvada unit from USFDA; what should investors do?
Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories, on February 16, received inspection closure report for its Duvvada facility in Andhra Pradesh from the US health regulator.
Yes Bank is by far the most traded stock on BSE today.
Market Update: Indices are at day's low. Sensex is down 238.76 points or 0.67% at 35570.19, and the Nifty down 75.70 points or 0.71% at 10648.70. About 722 shares have advanced, 1,356 shares declined, and 99 shares are unchanged.
Except Apollo Tyres, all auto sector stocks are trading in the red.
Buzzing: IndusInd Bank shares have gained after global research house Deutsche Bank maintained buy call on the stock with a price target at Rs 1,950 apiece, implying 29 percent potential upside.
India VIX, a measure of volatility, is up over 7% intraday, trading at 17.69.
Heads up! Geopolitical concerns likely to keep investors on the edge post Pulwama attack
Most experts feel that investors should tread with caution and maintain a strict stop loss below 10,620-10,600 in case they are long on the index.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading lower by 18 paise at 71.40 per dollar versus Friday's close 71.22
Yes Bank slides 8% as RBI threatens action for disclosing 'NIL' divergence report
Yes Bank Ltd dropped nearly 8% after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has warned the private sector lender of regulatory action for disclosure of nil divergence report
Market extends fall: After a flat start the benchmark indices is now trading lower with Nifty slipped below 10,700 level.
The Sensex is down 192.12 points at 35616.83, while Nifty is down 56 points at 10668.40. About 600 shares have advanced, 1011 shares declined, and 75 shares are unchanged.
Nomura on Ipca Labs: Brokerage firm has retained buy and raised target to Rs 1,005 from Rs 915 per share. It expect company to deliver 43% earnings CAGR over FY18-21.
Market Opens: It is a flat start for the benchmark indices on Monday with Nifty holding above 10,700 mark.
The Sensex is up 38.58 points at 35847.53, while Nifty is up 6.60 points at 10731. About 460 shares have advanced, 395 shares declined, and 52 shares are unchanged.
L&T, Rel Infra, Reliance Capital, Biocon, Tata Steel, Infosys, Vedanta, Dr Reddy's Lab, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, ONGC, are among major gainers, while losers are Yes Bank, Tata Motors, HUL, M&M, UPL and Grasim.
JUST IN | L&T Construction has secured a mega contract for design and construction of a major airport.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower at 71.31 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 71.22.
Market at pre-open: Indian indices are flat in the pre-opening with Nifty holding above 10,700 level.
The Sensex is up 38.76 points at 35847.71, while Nifty is down 8.80 points at 10715.60.
Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's Lab, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto are among major gainers in the pre-opening session, while KPIT Tech and Yes Bank down 10 percent.