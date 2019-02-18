Closing Bell: Sensex ends 310 points lower, Nifty below 10,650; IT stocks under pressure

Market at close: Benchmark indices ended near the day's low on Monday with Nifty finished below 10,650 level.

At the ends, the Sensex was down 310.51 points at 35498.44, while Nifty was down 83.40 points at 10641. About 881 shares have advanced, 1667 shares declined, and 156 shares are unchanged

Bharti Infratel, ONGC, Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors and Axis Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Indiabulls Housing, TCS, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries and Yes Bank.

All the sectoral indices ended in red led by FMCG, IT, metal, pharma, auto, bank and infra.