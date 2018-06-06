Closing Bell: Sensex ends 275 points higher; Nifty near 10,700 post RBI meet outcome

Live now
Jun 06, 2018 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at Close: Benchmark indices had a strong trading session on Wednesday, driven by positive cues from MPC’s policy meet outcome. The Sensex ended 275 points higher, while the Nifty was up almost 100 points.
The Sensex is up 275.67 points or 0.79% at 35178.88, while the Nifty is up 91.50 points or 0.86% at 10684.70. The market breadth is positive as 1664 shares advanced, against a decline of 957 shares, while 136 shares were unchanged.
Airtel, Tata Motors, and Titan were the top gainers, while HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra and HPCL lost the most.
Dhananjay Sinha- Head Institutional Research, Economist & Strategist at Emkay Global Financial Services said, "The announcement of 25bp rate hike by RBI today broadly encompasses considerations of upside revision in inflation trajectory going ahead, impact of rising commodity prices and rising global yields, led by tightening of US dollar liquidity."
"With this hike the RBI has finally reversed the 25bp cut it initiated in Aug’17, while retaining neutral stance, in the aftermath of demonetisation and impact of GST implementation, which led to surplus liquidity condition. Even With this rate hike the stance is still not of tightening. In our view, this rate hike could lead to a tightening stance if the inflation risks accentuate along with currency depreciation," he added.
The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday decided to hike its key lending rate - the repo rate - by 25 bps to 6.25 percent.
Expert speak: The six member MPC committee of RBI raised interest rates by 0.25 bps for the first time in 4.5 years in BJP-led NDA govt, keeping CRR & SLR status quo. Recent hike in crude prices & better GDP for last quarter of FY 18 suggest inflation trajectory may be on the higher side. Though, this may put some pressure on borrowers, it is positive news for the savers in the economy, Anita Gandhi, Whole Time Director at Arihant Capital Markets said in a statement.
Market check: Post the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) decision to hike repo rate, equity benchmarks continued their strong momentum, gaining 0.7-0.8 percent, with the Sensex rising over 250 points. The Nifty was trading well above 10,650. Strength is visible among all sectoral indices, with a surge in Nifty PSU banks as well as Nifty Auto index too. Metals as well as pharmaceutical names too witnessed a surge. In the broader markets, midcaps extended their gains, up over 1 percent on the Nifty. Among stocks, Airtel, Tata Motors and Titan are the top gainers, while Asian Paints, ONGC, Tech Mahindra and HPCL have lost the most.
Highlights from the policy outcome
Repo rate hiked by 25 bps to 6.25 percent
Reverse repo rate hiked by 25 bps to 6 percent
The Monetary Policy Committee has maintained its neutral stance
GDP forecast retained at 7.4% for FY19
April-September GDP growth projected at 7.5-7.6 percent
October-March GDP growth projected at 7.3-7.4 percent
April-September CPI likely in 4.8-4.9% range including rent allowance impact
October-March CPI likely around 4.7% including home rent allowance impact
Considering norms to prevent abuse in the markets that are regulated by the RBI
Equity benchmarks are currently trading off the day’s high points. The Sensex is currently trading higher by over 100 points, while the Nifty is trading below 10,650-mark. The drag is led by a fall in banking names, with the Bank Nifty trading around flat lines. The PSU bank index has trimmed its gains too. Rate sensitive sectors such as automobile and real estate, among others are too marginally off their highs.
RBI says: The central bank’s MPC has kept a neutral stance despite a repo rate hike and said that its commitment to achieving the medium-term target for headline inflation of 4 percent on a durable basis.
Further, it also said that the April/September CPI seen at 4.8 percent to 4.9 percent.
RBI outcome: The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has, for the first time in four years, hiked key repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.25 percent.
The MPC decided to increase it by a quarter percentage point on account of high inflation and firming crude oil prices.
The central bank also hiked the reverse repo rate to 6 percent.
The last time RBI had raised the repo rate was in January 2014, by 25 bps to 8.00 percent. Since then, it has either reduced it or maintained status quo. Repo rate is the rate at which banks borrow from RBI for their short-term funding requirements.
All rate-sensitive stocks were trading higher on the back of this announcement. Banking stocks were trading higher. Sectoral indices such as Bank Nifty, Nifty PSU bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty PSU bank were all trading higher by up to 2 percent.
Gold Update: Gold prices rebounded by Rs 260 to Rs 31,860 per 10 grams at the bullion market today on firm cues from global markets and fresh buying by local jewellers.
Silver prices also went up by Rs 250 to Rs 40,750 per kg, backed by increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.
Marketmen said sentiment turned better largely in sync with a firming trend overseas where gold prices inched up on a weaker dollar and lower treasury yields, but expectations of a US rate rise next week kept a lid on gains.
Major sugar stocks gain up to 7% after govt announces bailout package of Rs 8,000 crore
The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bailout package of Rs 8,000 crore for the sector. The Minimum Selling Price (MSP) has been set at Rs 29 per kg.
Buzzing: Share price of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) surged 7 percent as company won a contract worth Rs 737 crore. The company in joint venture with MAX Group in Bangladesh has been awarded USD 110 million (Rs737 crore) contract by Russia's State Nuclear Company, JSC Atomstroyexport.
The contract includes civil works of Turbine Island for Unit 1 of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.
The company share in the joint venture is 40 percent (USD 44 million / Rs 295 crore).
Anarock launches Anarock Retail to tap into India's $700 billion retail market
Independent real estate services firm Anarock Property Consultants on Wednesday announced the official launch of Anarock Retail, a new firm dedicated to tapping into India's $700 billion retail market via its retail consultancy services.
USFDA inspects Zydus Cadila subsidiary's Ahmedabad facility, no observations issued
Drug firm Zydus Cadila today said its wholly-owned subsidiary Alidac Pharmaceuticals has not received any observations from the US health regulator after inspection of its manufacturing facility located at SEZ, Ahmedabad.
Rate-sensitives surge ahead of RBI policy outcome; PSU banks, auto names surge
Sectors like banking, real estate and auto, among others, will be impacted the most from the rate hike as the cost of the products will be directly influenced due to increase in interest rate.
Market Check: The market is now gaining strength ahead of the RBI policy outcome. The Sensex is higher by 200 points, while the Nifty is well above 10,650. Midcaps are trading strong, with Nifty Midcap index trading over half a percent higher. Meanwhile, rate-sensitive sectors such as auto, banks, and real estate are all up ahead of the key announcement. Airtel , Bajaj Auto, Titan and HCL Tech are the top gainers, while Asian Paints, Power Grid, and HPCL are the top losers.
Mcleod Russel to sell 8 tea estates: The share added 2.6 percent as company has decided to dispose of certain tea estates in Assam.
The company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to sell its 8 tea estates to M.K. Shah Exports for a consideration of Rs 331 crore.
The company is going to sell Beesakopie Tea Estate, Raidang Tea Estate, Daimukhia Tea Estate, Samdang Tea Estate, Baghjan Tea Estate, Bordubi Tea Estate, Koomsong Tea Estate and Phillobari Tea Estate.
Buzzing: USFDA inspected the manufacturing facility of Cadila's wholly-owned subsidiary, Alidac Pharmaceuticals, located at SEZ, Ahmedabad from May 28 to June 5, 2018.
At the end of the inspection, no observation (483) is issued.
The site manufactures oncology injectables for the regulated markets.
At 11:06 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 352.75, up Rs 4.10, or 1.18 percent
Kshitij Anand Mark participants are eyeing the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The Street has more or less discounted a rate hike of 25 bps and a change in stance by the central bank.
Construction sector: Strong order book, lower lending cost to ensure strong footing
Fiscal 2018 was remarkable for the entire road construction sector. On an aggregate basis, the 9 companies that we covered in this space reported a strong 257 percent year-on-year growth in net profits and 11.4 percent growth in sales.
Benchmarks have extended their gains now, with the Sensex trading over 100 points higher, while the Nifty is well above 10,600-mark. A sudden spike is seen in metals, pharmaceuticals, as well as midcaps too. The Nifty Auto index is also trading higher by almost half a percent. Reliance Industries, HDFC and L&T are contributing to gains on Sensex and Nifty, while HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and IOC are looking to cap the upside.