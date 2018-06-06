Closing Bell: Sensex ends 275 points higher; Nifty near 10,700 post RBI meet outcome

Market at Close: Benchmark indices had a strong trading session on Wednesday, driven by positive cues from MPC’s policy meet outcome. The Sensex ended 275 points higher, while the Nifty was up almost 100 points.

The Sensex is up 275.67 points or 0.79% at 35178.88, while the Nifty is up 91.50 points or 0.86% at 10684.70. The market breadth is positive as 1664 shares advanced, against a decline of 957 shares, while 136 shares were unchanged.

Airtel, Tata Motors, and Titan were the top gainers, while HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra and HPCL lost the most.