Closing Bell: Sensex ends 212 pts higher, Nifty around 10,900; Vedanta, DHFL plunge 18%

Market at close: Benchmark indices ended higher but off day's high with Nifty ended near 10,900 level post Interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal.

The Sensex was up 212.74 points at 36469.43, while Nifty was up 62.70 points at 10893.70. About 1189 shares have advanced, 1323 shares declined, and 137 shares are unchanged.

Major gainers are from auto, energy, FMCG, pharma, IT and infra space, while metal and banking stocks were remained under pressure during the day.

Hero Motocorp, Maruti Suzuki, HCL Tech, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance are the top gainers on the Sensex, while losers are Vedanta, Yes Bank, Coal India, SBI and ICICI Bank.