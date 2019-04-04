Closing Bell: Sensex ends 192 pts lower, Nifty below 11,600 even as RBI cuts rate

Live now
Apr 04, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at close: Benchmark indices ended lower but off day's low after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) slashed repo rate by 25 bps to 6 percent on April 4 as expected and kept the stance unchanged to Neutral.
At the close, the Sensex was down 192.40 points at 38,684.72, while Nifty was down 46 points at 11,598. About 1073 shares have advanced, 1426 shares declined, and 164 shares are unchanged.
Top losers include TCS, HCL Tech, Hindalco Industries, BPCL and Yes Bank, while gainers were Indiabulls Housing, Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement and Britannia Industries.
On the sectoral front, except auto, FMCG and pharma, all other indices ended in red led by IT, bank and energy.
Banks, realty stocks correct after MPC cuts repo rate by 25 bps, lowers inflation
Banking stocks witnessed profit booking on April 4 after the Monetary Policy Committee cut repo rate by 25 basis points. Realty stocks also erased gains, but auto stocks retained uptrend.
ICRA has reaffirmed the short-term rating of ICRA A2+ to Newgen Software Technologies
SRF touches 52-week high: Share price of SRF rose more than 3 percent after company informed about resumption of operations at its Gujarat plant at the earliest.
Cautious on cement sector, strong upside seen in PSU stocks: Kotak Securities
Stable inflation, rate cuts by RBI and sustained FII flows are some of the positives that will support markets.
Shailendra Kumar, Chief Investment Officer, Narnolia Financial Advisors
25 bps cut in rate and maintaining a neutral stance is in line with expectation. Inflation risk mentioned remains in the comfort zone. With high-frequency data particularly on consumption suggesting the slowdown in GDP growth, measures to boost the investment side of the economy is important. Carving out an additional 2% from Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) for Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) will help bank lending. We expect further 25 bps cut in August policy once RBI will have further clarity on fiscal deficit, oil price trajectory and monsoon.
Buzzing: GRUH Finance has receives observation letters from stock exchanges for amalgamation of the company into and with the Bandhan Bank.
RBI policy announcement: 10 key takeaways from the MPC meet
A 25 bps cut could be called as new financial year gift from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), but lingering concerns of a slowdown in the global economy remain a concern.
HSBC on Alkem Labs: Research house maintain hold rating on the stock while cut target to Rs 1,860 from Rs 2,000 per share.
According to firm, multiple issues impacted India sales in FY19. Focus ahead remains on improving sales productivity and new launches.
Rupee above 69/USD: Image Source: Bloomberg
Force Motors sold 4,117 units in the month March 2019.
Rupee has extended its losses after the MPC's rate cut. Image: Bloomberg
Only one IT stock is trading in the green, rest of the Nifty IT constituents are trading below their previous close.
RBI cuts repo rate: 12 rate-sensitive stocks that will benefit the most
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) slashed repo rate by 25 bps to 6 percent on April 4 as expected and kept the stance unchanged to 'Neutral'.
Joseph Thomas, Head Research- Emkay Wealth Management: The RBI has adopted a very sensible and pragmatic approach by cutting the repo rate by 25 basis points while keeping the policy stance neutral. It takes cognizance of the likelihood or potential for inflationary pressures emerging from food prices and fuel prices, and also fiscal pressures from the large government borrowing program. The liquidity management through OMOs, Repos and also the occasional currency swaps would help a somewhat better propagation of the impact of rate modifications to the lower levels.
Ravindra Sudhalkar, ED & CEO, Reliance Home Finance: The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to cut interest rates, second time in a row, is icing on the cake for the interest-rate sensitive sector. After government’s proactive steps to boost real estate markets by relaxing GST rates and offering tax sops in the interim budget, the rate cut will provide much needed impetus to real estate sector, which is reeling under liquidity pressures. Overall, today’s cut in rates will positively impact home loan interest rates by reducing EMIs, and in turn, provide stimulus to demand-side in real estate. We also expect improvement in flow of bank credit to NBFCs.
Bank Nifty at this hour
India VIX, the measure of volatility, is up over 1.4 percent and has surged over 19 level.
RBI Monetary Policy Committee has cut repo rate by 25 bps to 6 percent. The committee has kept the stance unchanged at neutral.
Rupee Update: Rupee has slipped in day's trade against the US dollar. The currency is down 0.58 percent or 39 paise.
Sensex is trading about 65 points down dragged primarily by Reliance, Infosys, HCL Tech and TCS.
Tata Consultancy Services said that National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), a leading bank in the region, has selected TCS BaNCS for Core Banking as part of its digital transformation to diversify its business lines, deliver superior customer experience, and leverage the power of an extended and connected ecosystem.
TCS BaNCS will standardise and streamline NBB's operations across multiple countries where the Bank operates, including its home market of Bahrain, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, where NBB is continuing to expand its presence and activities.
Just In | India March Nikkei Composite PMI is at 52.7 versus 53.8 (MoM) and India March Nikkei Services PMI is at 52 compared to 52.5 the previous month.
Jio's EBITDA to more than double to $5 bn by FY22: Credit Suisse
Reliance Industries shares gained nearly a percent in the morning trade on April 4 as global investment firm Credit Suisse expects strong earnings growth from refining, retail and telecom businesses.
Sensex heat map at this hour
L&T bags order: L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen and Toubro, has won contracts across various business segments between Rs 1,000-2,500 crore.
RBI Policy Preview: Repo cut likely; guidance on liquidity easing measures in focus
While it's almost a given that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will deliver a policy rate cut when the three-day Monetary Policy Committee meeting ends on April 4, hopes are high that the central bank will also do more to address liquidity concerns.