Closing Bell: Sensex ends 192 pts lower, Nifty below 11,600 even as RBI cuts rate

Market at close: Benchmark indices ended lower but off day's low after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) slashed repo rate by 25 bps to 6 percent on April 4 as expected and kept the stance unchanged to Neutral.

At the close, the Sensex was down 192.40 points at 38,684.72, while Nifty was down 46 points at 11,598. About 1073 shares have advanced, 1426 shares declined, and 164 shares are unchanged.

Top losers include TCS, HCL Tech, Hindalco Industries, BPCL and Yes Bank, while gainers were Indiabulls Housing, Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement and Britannia Industries.

On the sectoral front, except auto, FMCG and pharma, all other indices ended in red led by IT, bank and energy.