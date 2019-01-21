Closing Bell: Sensex ends 190 points higher, Nifty above 10,950; RIL gains 4%

Market at close: Benchmark indices ended higher on Monday but gave up some of its intraday gains in the last hour of trading. Nifty finished above 10,950 level with the help of energy stocks led by Reliance Industries.

The Sensex was up 192.35 points at 36,578.96, while Nifty was up 54.90 points at 10, 961.90. About 930 shares have advanced, 1651 shares declined, and 155 shares are unchanged.

Among sectors energy, IT and pharma indices led the gainers, while auto, infra, FMCG and metal indices ended in red.