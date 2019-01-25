Closing Bell: Sensex ends 169 pts lower, Nifty below 10,800; Zee Ent plunges 30%

Market at close: Indian indices erased all its morning gains and ended lower on Friday with Nifty finished below 10,800 level.

At the close, the Sensex was down 169.56 points at 36,025.54, while Nifty was down 69.30 points at 10, 780.50. About 692 shares have advanced, 1829 shares declined, and 150 shares are unchanged.

Bharti Infratel, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, Cipla and Yes Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty, while Zee Entertainment, Maruti Suzuki, UltraTech Cement, Hero Motocorp and Indiabulls Housing were the top losers on the Nifty.

Among the sectors, auto index slipped over 3 percent followed by bank, FMCG, infra and metal index. BSE midcap and smallcap stocks also finished lower with more than 1 percent cut.