Closing Bell: Sensex ends 164 pts higher, Nifty above 11,650; Tata Motors gains 7%

Market Close: Benchmark indices ended higher but off day's high on the back of last hour selling pressure on first day of the financial year 2020. The Sensex touched a record high of 39,115.57 during the day, while Nifty also closed above 11,650 level.

The Sensex rose 164.27 points at 38,837.18, while Nifty was up 31.70 points at 11,655.60. About 1685 shares have advanced, 918 shares declined, and 145 shares are unchanged.

Tata Motors, Hindalco Industries, Wipro, Bharti Airtel and Maruti Suzuki were the top gainers on the Nifty, while Zee Entertainment, UPL, IOC, Eicher Motors and IndusInd Bank were among major losers.

Among sectoral indices, except bank and FMCG all other indices ended in green led by metal, IT, infra, auto and pharma.