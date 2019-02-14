Present
Feb 14, 2019 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 157 pts lower, Nifty below 10,750; Yes Bank soars 30%

The Sensex was down 157.89 points at 35876.22, while Nifty was down 47.70 points at 10746

highlights

  • Feb 14, 03:35 PM (IST)

    Market at close: Benchmark indices continued their downtrend momentum on Thursday with Nifty finished below 10,750 level.

    At the close, the Sensex was down 157.89 points at 35876.22, while Nifty was down 47.70 points at 10746. About 1167 shares have advanced, 1344 shares declined, and 121 shares are unchanged. 

    Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing, Zee Entertainment, JSW Steel and Tata Motors were the top gainers, while IOC, BPCL, Hindalco, Bharti Airtel and Gail among major losers on the Nifty.

    Among sectors, energy, IT and metal stocks witnessed selling pressure, while some buying interest seen in auto, bank, infra and pharma sectors.

  • Feb 14, 03:26 PM (IST)

    Ashok Leyland Q3 result: Net Profit falls 22% at Rs 380.8 crore, revenue down 12% at Rs 6,325 crore.

  • Feb 14, 03:19 PM (IST)

    Sun Pharma's promoter releases pledge on 1.1 crore shares from February 7-11

  • Feb 14, 03:06 PM (IST)

    HDIL Q3 result: Consolidated net profit at Rs 19.7 crore, revenue at Rs 222 crore, while EBITDA down 20% at Rs 97 crore.

  • Feb 14, 02:50 PM (IST)

  • Feb 14, 02:33 PM (IST)

    Results reaction: PNB Gilts shares rose more than 11 percent on Thursday after company posted net profit at Rs 93.3 crore in Q3FY19 against loss of Rs 36 crore, YoY.

  • Feb 14, 02:21 PM (IST)

    Prime Securities Q3: Consolidated net profit up 68% at Rs 5.8 crore against Rs 3.4 crore. Revenue up 94% at Rs 135 crore versus Rs 7 crore, YoY.

  • Feb 14, 02:13 PM (IST)

  • Feb 14, 01:58 PM (IST)

    Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading lower by 23 paise at 71.03 per dollar versus previous close 70.80.

  • Feb 14, 01:41 PM (IST)

    Market Update: Sensex is down 223.21 points or 0.62% at 35810.90, and the Nifty down 71.30 points or 0.66% at 10722.40. About 878 shares have advanced, 1408 shares declined, and 109 shares are unchanged.

  • Feb 14, 01:17 PM (IST)

    Larsen & Toubro lnfotech announced acquisition of Germany's Nielsen+Partner for EUR 28 million (approx Rs 224.15 crore).
    "The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Larsen & Toubro lnfotech GmbH, Germany, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Nielsen+Partner Unternehmensberater GmbH headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, along with its identified subsidiaries in Luxembourg, Switzerland, Thailand, Singapore and Australia and branch office in Belgium," Larsen & Toubro lnfotech said in a regulatory filing.

  • Feb 14, 12:52 PM (IST)

    Rupee Update: The rupee has been volatile in day's trade and is currently trading lower at 70.88 per US dollar, down 0.11 percent. 

  • Feb 14, 12:32 PM (IST)

    Buzzing: Va Tech Wabag is up 3.7% on order win worth Rs 520 crore under Namami Gange. 

  • Feb 14, 12:28 PM (IST)

    Mukta Arts Limited has concluded a deal with Tips Industries Limited for extension of all audio and music video rights for a royalty of Rs 9.63 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.

  • Feb 14, 12:14 PM (IST)

    Coffee Day Enterprises said the Income Tax Department has released 74.90 lakh attached shares of IT firm Mindtree, owned by the company and its promoter V G Siddhartha, but attached Siddhartha's 46.01 lakh shares in Coffee Day Enterprises over potential tax demand.

  • Feb 14, 12:07 PM (IST)

    Wholesale prices in India has eased to 2.76 percent in January, as compared to 3.80 percent in December, due to cheaper food and fuel prices, data released by the commerce and industry ministry showed. Wholesale inflation, measured by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), grew 3.02 percent in January 2018.

    The WPI is a marker for price movements in bulk buys for traders and broadly mirrors trends in shop-end prices.

  • Feb 14, 12:06 PM (IST)

    As benchmark indices continue to trade in a range, India VIX, the measure of volatility, is trading almost flat. It is trading at 15.73, registering a marginal increase of 0.04%. 

  • Feb 14, 11:21 AM (IST)

    Nifty Metal index is trading about 2% down. All constituent stocks are trading in the red. National Aluminium is the biggest loser, down 6%. 

  • Feb 14, 11:02 AM (IST)

    Market Update: Sensex is down 106.37 points or 0.30% at 35927.74, and the Nifty down 44.00 points or 0.41% at 10749.70. About 791 shares have advanced, 1,180 shares declined, and 84 shares are unchanged.

    Yes Bank is up about 21%, much below its day's high. Other gainers are Hero Motocorp (2.7%) and Indiabulls Housing (4%). HPCL (4.5%), Indian Oil (3.7%) and Bharti Airtel (3.3%) are the biggest index losers. 

  • Feb 14, 10:37 AM (IST)

    Following the update by RBI assessment for banks, the target prices for Yes Bank by research houses:

  • Feb 14, 10:15 AM (IST)

    Sensex Heat Map

  • Feb 14, 10:07 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Share price of Bosch rose 3 percent after company reported better numbers for the quarter ended December 2018.

    The company's third quarter profit grew by 19.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 335.4 crore.

  • Feb 14, 09:41 AM (IST)

    L&T wins order: The construction arm of L&T has won orders across its power transmission & distribution (PT&D) business and water & effluent treatment business.

  • Feb 14, 09:25 AM (IST)

  • Feb 14, 09:19 AM (IST)

    Market Opens: Benchmark indices are trading lower on the Thursday morning with Nifty hovering around 10,750 level.

    At 09:18 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 52.52 points at 35981.59, while Nifty is down 26.20 points at 10767.50. About 304 shares have advanced, 495 shares declined, and 30 shares are unchanged. 

    Karur Vysya Bank, IOC, BPCL, HPCL, Reliance Capital, Repco Home Finance, DHFL, RIL, Kotak Mahindra Bank are among major losers, while Yes Bank is up 27 percent, while Tata Motors, L&T are other major gainers.

  • Feb 14, 09:09 AM (IST)

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower at 70.87 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 70.80.

