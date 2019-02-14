Closing Bell: Sensex ends 157 pts lower, Nifty below 10,750; Yes Bank soars 30%

Market at close: Benchmark indices continued their downtrend momentum on Thursday with Nifty finished below 10,750 level.

At the close, the Sensex was down 157.89 points at 35876.22, while Nifty was down 47.70 points at 10746. About 1167 shares have advanced, 1344 shares declined, and 121 shares are unchanged.

Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing, Zee Entertainment, JSW Steel and Tata Motors were the top gainers, while IOC, BPCL, Hindalco, Bharti Airtel and Gail among major losers on the Nifty.

Among sectors, energy, IT and metal stocks witnessed selling pressure, while some buying interest seen in auto, bank, infra and pharma sectors.