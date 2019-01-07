Closing Bell: Sensex ends 155 points higher, Nifty fails to hold 10,800; pharma cracks

Market at Close Equity benchmarks have ended the day on a positive note, though off their high points. The Nifty closed below 10,800-mark.

Among sectors, all but three sectors ended the session in the green. In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap index closed around flat line.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was up 155.06 points or 0.43% at 35850.16, while the Nifty was higher by 44.40 points or 0.41% at 10771.80. The market breadth was negative as 1292 shares advanced, against a decline of 1310 shares, while 172 shares were unchanged.

Axis Bank, Tata Motors, and Bharti Infratel gained the most, while Bajaj Auto, Yes Bank, and Indiabulls Housing were the top losers.