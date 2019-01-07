Closing Bell: Sensex ends 155 points higher, Nifty fails to hold 10,800; pharma cracks

Live now
Jan 07, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at Close Equity benchmarks have ended the day on a positive note, though off their high points. The Nifty closed below 10,800-mark.
Among sectors, all but three sectors ended the session in the green. In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap index closed around flat line.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex was up 155.06 points or 0.43% at 35850.16, while the Nifty was higher by 44.40 points or 0.41% at 10771.80. The market breadth was negative as 1292 shares advanced, against a decline of 1310 shares, while 172 shares were unchanged.
Axis Bank, Tata Motors, and Bharti Infratel gained the most, while Bajaj Auto, Yes Bank, and Indiabulls Housing were the top losers.
JUST IN | Tata Motors is in focus as its JLR UK sales have grown 7 percent at 6,625 units against 6,195 units last year.
Jaguar UK Sales have risen 14.7% At 2,304 Units Vs 2,099 Units last year. Land Rover UK sales grew 3.2% at 4,321 Units Vs 4,186 Units last year.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading higher with Nifty hovering around 10,800, while Sensex is up over 250 points.
Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Bharti Infratel, Titan Company and NTPC are the top gainers on the Nifty.
JUST IN | Essar Global has repaid Rs 6300 crore to ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and StanChart
Auto Q3 preview: Brokerages expect subdued performance on lower volumes
Brokerages expect a subdued quarter for automobile companies due to strain on volumes and reduced profitability along with rising fuel costs. Auto sales, too, have remained muted in December, which has added to the dampening sentiment.
Top gainers and losers on the Sensex:
'Nifty to be rangebound, buy these two PSUs for 22-30% return in mid term'
Rangebound volatile moves are troubling the traders and we expect the scenario to continue in the coming week as well. Nifty is likely to oscillate in the range of 10,980-10,550, says Manali Bhatia of Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers.
Rupee update The rupee has erased most of its morning gains and is trading at 69.69 per US dollar.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), having changed management last month following a clash with the government, is likely to transfer an interim dividend of 300-400 billion rupees ($4.32 billion-$5.8 billion) to the government by March, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
The dividend could help Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration bridge a widening budget deficit following a drop in tax collections, and would come after the government pushed the RBI for the additional funds ahead of a national election due by May.
Former finance ministry official Shaktikanta Das was appointed as the new governor of the RBI, following resignation of Urjit Patel last month amid tensions over the dividend payout and other issues.
JUST IN | Tata Consultancy Services has acquired select company assets of BridgePoint Group.
TAX COLLECTIONS DATA
Revenue from direct tax grew 13.6 percent to Rs 7.43 lakh crore in the first nine months of the current financial year, data released by the Finance Ministry reveals.
The tax receipt figure indicates net direct tax collection, which is arrived at after adjusting refunds. The government has met more than 64.7 percent of its budgeted estimate of Rs 11.50 lakh crore.
Refunds issued by the Income Tax Department jumped 17 percent on-year to Rs 1.30 lakh crore during April-December.
Gross tax collection grew 14.1 percent on-year to Rs 8.74 lakh crore.
MARKET OUTLOOK
Worries of supply crunch on the prospect of tough sanctions on Iran and healthy demand from top oil consumers kept oil prices at multi-year highs earlier. However, the outlook of oil has turned negative amid rising production and concerns over global economic growth, writes Hareesh V of Geojit.
The initially expected supply drop by Iran owing to sanctions has not materialised during the year as the US unexpectedly gave broad exemptions to major Asian oil consumers.
Experts say 2019 could be better than 2018 for mid, smallcaps; 15 stocks that could return 15-34%
It would have been an year of negative returns if not for the up move seen in last two months of 2018.
Buzzing stock: ITC shares gained 1.5 percent intraday on Monday after global investment firm Macquarie maintained outperform call on the stock with a price target at Rs 376, implying 34 percent potential upside.
Calamity cess of 1 percent limited to Kerala is significantly positive for the company because the street was expecting a Pan-India calamity cess at a higher rate, the research house said.
Thomas Isaac, the state's Finance Minister, after meeting a group of ministers in the national capital said Kerala would be permitted to have 1 percent cess on the value of goods and services across all or select items for two years.
Market Update Some profit booking has dragged the market off its high points. The Sensex is up over 200 points, while the Nifty has breached 10,800-mark.
The Sensex is up 241.25 points or 0.68% at 35936.35, and the Nifty up 65.50 points or 0.61% at 10792.90. The market breadth is positive as 1397 shares advanced, against a decline of 771 shares, while 129 shares were unchanged.
Tata Motors and Axis Bank are the top gainers, while Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, and Indiabulls Housing lost the most.
JUST IN | The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Anil Ambani on Ericsson’s contempt petition, CNBC-TV18 reported quoting sources. The apex court has asked RCom to resolve past dues issue with Jio before the spectrum sale.
Future Lifestyle Fashions rises 2%: The company has increased the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) investment limit from 24 percent to 49 percent of the paid-up capital of the company.
Parag Milk ventures into Indian sweets category: The company has recently launched two ready-to-eat Indian desserts Gulab Jamun and Rasgulla, made from pure cow ghee and cow milk under the brand Gowardhan. With this, the company has forayed into the Indian sweets category.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee has extended the morning gain and trading higher by 37 paise at 69.35 per dollar.
It opened higher at 69.42 per dollar versus Friday's close 69.72.
January tales: Bulls took control on D-Street in last 5 out of last 10 years
Nifty50 and Sensex registered a drop of over 1 percent in the first week of 2019 which suggests that we are not out of the woods
Titan surges Brokerage houses are upbeat on Titan’s view on revenue growth for different segments.
Shares of Titan traded 4 percent higher in morning trade.
Morgan Stanley has maintained its overweight stance on the stock, along with Citi, which has a target price of Rs 1,250 apiece.
On Friday (January 4, 2019), the company said in an exchange filing that it continued the good growth momentum across all its businesses in the seasonally strong third quarter.
Bharat Forge falls Global research firm CLSA has downgraded Bharat Forge to ‘sell’ from outperform, with a cut in target to Rs 420 from Rs 680. This implies a downside of 38 percent.
The stock has fallen 4 percent in the morning trade.
The brokerage believes cyclical pressures are lined up ahead and it has cut FY20-21 EPS estimates by 16-24 percent.
Metal stocks surge Shares of metal companies are rising in trade today. The likes of Hindalco and Vedanta are up in trade.