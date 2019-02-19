Closing Bell: Sensex ends 145 pts lower, Nifty manages to hold 10,600; IT stocks drag

Market at close: Bears dragged the Nifty below 10,600 during last hour trading but managed to close just above the 10,600 level.

At the end, Sensex was down 145.83 points at 35352.61, while Nifty was down 36.60 points at 10604.40. About 1360 shares have advanced, 1169 shares declined, and 122 shares are unchanged.

Wipro, TCS, IndusInd Bank, NTPC and Infosys were the top losers on the Nifty while top gainers include Vedanta, Grasim Industries, BPCL, Zee Entertainment, and JSW Steel.

IT space was a major drag among the sectors followed by pharma and energy, while buying was seen in FMCG, metal and PSU bank index.