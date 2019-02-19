Closing Bell: Sensex ends 145 pts lower, Nifty manages to hold 10,600; IT stocks drag

Live now
Feb 19, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at close: Bears dragged the Nifty below 10,600 during last hour trading but managed to close just above the 10,600 level.
At the end, Sensex was down 145.83 points at 35352.61, while Nifty was down 36.60 points at 10604.40. About 1360 shares have advanced, 1169 shares declined, and 122 shares are unchanged.
Wipro, TCS, IndusInd Bank, NTPC and Infosys were the top losers on the Nifty while top gainers include Vedanta, Grasim Industries, BPCL, Zee Entertainment, and JSW Steel.
IT space was a major drag among the sectors followed by pharma and energy, while buying was seen in FMCG, metal and PSU bank index.
HIL start commercial production: The company has commenced the second phase production of its dry mix plant at its plant located at Jhajjar, Uttar Pradesh. The total additional installed capacity is 1,05,000 MT per annum.
TCS partners Nanoheal: Tata Consultancy Services announced a partnership with Nanoheal, a predictive workspace automation platform provider, to offer enterprises cognitive, self-healing end-user device management solutions.
Sensex Off Day's High
Benchmark indices were off day's high in afternoon. ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and ITC stocks continued to support the market whereas IT stocks caught in bear trap.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 144.63 points at 35,643.07 and the Nifty50 gained 43.70 points at 10,684.70. The market breadth was positive as about three shares advanced for every two shares falling on the BSE.
IT Search Operation at Divis Labs Concluded
The officials of Income-Tax Department conducted search at the company's Head Office, Research Centre and Manufacturing sites from February 14 to 18, 2019.
Company said it has extended full co-operation to the officials during the search and provided all the information sought.
The search operation concluded on February 18 and no irregularities have been found, it added.
ABB India wins order worth Rs 270 cr from Indian Railways
Jubilant Food promoter releases pledge on 9.5 lakh shares (0.7% equity) on February 15.
Kotak includes 3 new stocks to its model portfolio, trims weightage of 6 largecaps
Overall, the December quarter earnings season was a mixed bag. However, Nifty50 companies outperformed as constituent banks reported improvement in asset quality and oil marketing companies reported better-than-expected earnings.
All public sector banks are trading in green. Nifty PSU Bank index is trading 2.7 percent up led by Bank of India and Indian Bank.
Divi's Labs to exchanges: Officials of Income-Tax Department conducted search at the Company's Head Office, Research Centre and Manufacturing sites from 14th February 2019 to 18th February 2019 under Section 132 of the Income-Tax Act.
Company has extended full co-operation to the officials during the search and provided all the information sought. The search operation concluded on 18th February 2019 and no irregularities have been found.
Morgan Stanley picks big four of Indian banking sector for 2019
Bigger banks have shown good improvement in asset quality in the quarter ended December 2018. After a couple of years of concerns, Q3 performance has given confidence to analysts to project a strong turnaround in FY20 earnings.
Harshad Mehta scam: Family free of over Rs 2,000 crore income tax demand after 27 years
An income tax demand on the late Harshad Mehta and family, accused in the 1992 securities scam, has come to an end after 27 years as the income tax tribunal has scrapped almost the entire tax demand. Read more
Debt-ridden Jet Airways may consider a rights issue to raise Rs 4,000 crore if market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) doesn't exempt Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways from making an open offer in lieu of raising its stake in the carrier, sources told Mint. Read more
D-Street Buzz: PSU banks gain led by Bank of India; ICICI Bank jumps 2%, IT drags
The top gainers from NSE included Vedanta, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, BPCL and Grasim Industries while the top losers included NTPC, Infosys, TCS, Dr Reddy's Labs and Tech Mahindra.
Market Check: Benchmark indices holding on to the gains with Nifty trading above 10650 level.
The Sensex is up 116.36 points at 35614.80, while Nifty is up 32.50 points at 10673.50. About 1315 shares have advanced, 836 shares declined, and 101 shares are unchanged.
Slideshow | Bleeding money? Here are 13 buy ideas that can return 12-105%
Here are 13 top buying ideas from different brokerages with 12-105 percent upside
Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) issued directions to close the operations of Graphite India at its Whitefield, Bengaluru plant forthwith and until final orders.
Infosys has settled with Sebi a case of alleged disclosure lapses regarding severance payment made to its former chief financial officer Rajiv Bansal. The company paid Rs 34.35 lakh to settle the case with the markets regulator. Stock is down by about 2%.
All IT stocks except Mindtree are trading in the red. Infy is the biggest loser, down 2%.
All sectors except IT are trading in green. Nifty Realty is up around 2% and Nifty PSU Bank is up 1.25%. Nifty IT is down over 1%.
Market Update: Sensex is up 163.47 points or 0.46% at 35661.91, and the Nifty up 41.20 points or 0.39% at 10682.20. About 1201 shares have advanced, 560 shares declined, and 79 shares are unchanged.
Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank are the biggest index gainers whereas IT majors Infosys and TCS are the biggest losers.
Over 40 companies showed signs of turnaround in Dec quarter; should you bet on them?
Most of the stocks that are showing signs of a turnaround were down up to 60 percent in the last one year, but before investors start re-rating the stocks, investors should watch out for consistency
NLC India joins hands with NHPC: Shares of NLC India added 2.3 percent in the early trade on Tuesday after company joined hands with NHPC on power trading.
CLSA maintains buy on Varun Beverages, sees 27% upside
CLSA, maintaining a buy call on Varun Beverages, said valuations of franchise rights for South and West region from PepsiCo are in-line with expectations.
Buzzing: Shares of Emami rose 5 percent in the early trade on Tuesday after company promoters divested their stake in the company.
The promoters of Emami Group announced a sale of 10 percent stake in Emami, raising approximately Rs 1600 crore, as per company release.
Market Opens: It is a flat start for the Indian Indices with Nifty hovering around 10650 level.
The Sensex is up 51.90 points at 35550.34, while Nifty is up 15.40 points at 10656.40. About 497 shares have advanced, 249 shares declined, and 37 shares are unchanged.
Gainers include Jet Airways, Ambuja Cements, Dr Reddy's Lab, Sun Pharma, Grasim, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Emami, while losers are Indiabulls Housing, Wipro, HDFC, Adani Port and IDFC.