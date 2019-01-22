Closing Bell: Sensex ends 134 points lower, Nifty below 10,950; Sun Pharma, Wipro major gainers

Live now
Jan 22, 2019 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at Close It's a negative end for the market, but off the low points as bulls put up a strong fight in the last hour. Shares broke their five-day gaining streak as the Nifty finished below 10,950, while Sensex ended 134 points lower.
The Sensex was down 134.32 points at 36444.64, while Nifty was down 39.10 points at 10922.80. About 941 shares have advanced, 1584 shares declined, and 170 shares are unchanged.
Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Finance and Yes Bank are among major gainers on the Sensex, while top losers are Vedanta, Tata Steel, M&M, Maruti Suzuki and Bharti Airtel.
Among the sector, metal stocks remained under pressure as they ended 2 percent lower, while some buying was witnessed in pharma index led by Sun Pharma, Piramal Enterprises and Aurobindo Pharma.
Rane Madras Q3 result: The company posted net loss at Rs 0.7 crore against profit of Rs 7.5 crore. Revenue was up 6.4 percent at RS 387.2 crore versus Rs 364 crore, YoY.
Reliance Nippon Life declares dividend: The board has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share and has fixed the record date as February 01, 2019.
Asian Paints Q3 result: The company has reported a good growth in consolidated earnings for the quarter ended December 2018 with robust revenue and operational income, but margin performance was subdued due to higher raw material cost.
The bottomline increased by 14 percent year-on-year to Rs 647 crore, driven by strong topline and operational growth in Q3.
Result reaction: Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals added 3.5 percent after company posted robust numbers for the quarter ended December 2018.
The company's consolidated Q3 net profit was up 30.4 percent at Rs 169.8 crore against Rs 130.6 crore in a year ago period.
Top gainers and losers on the Sensex:
Q3 SCORECARD
Shree Cement’s net profit for December quarter fell 10 percent to Rs 301.3 crore from Rs 333 crore that the company posted during the same quarter of last year.
The revenue rose 21 percent at Rs 2,781 crore against Rs 2,302.7 crore last year.
The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization grew 25 percent at Rs 710 crore against Rs 570 crore last year.
Havells India reported a net profit of Rs 195.7 crore for December quarter. This implies a jump of 10 percent year on year from Rs 178.62 crore posted last year
The revenue was reported to be at Rs 2,518.4 crore, while it posted a revenue of Rs 2,190.99 crore last year.
At an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in at Rs 294.6 crore, while operating margin was reported at 11.7 percent.
TVS MOTOR RESULTS TVS Motor reported a rise of 15 percent (year-on-year) in its net profit for December quarter at Rs 178.4 crore. The company had reported a profit of Rs 154.4 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.
The company reported revenue growth of 26 percent for the quarter under review at Rs 4,664 crore against Rs 3,703.1 crore last year.
Rallis India | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 242 | Upside: 45 percent
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading at day's low with Nifty is trading around 10,880 level, while Sensex is down 260 points.
Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance are the top gainers on the Sensex, while Vedanta, M&M, Tata Steel, Tata Motors and HCL Tech are the top losers on the Sensex.
Credit Suisse maintained its underperform rating on Lupin with a target price of Rs 800 while CLSA maintained its sell rating on Ashok Leyland and slashed its target price to Rs 75 from Rs 85 earlier.
Buzzing: Share price of UFO Moviez declined 6 percent after NCLT dismissed the petition for the approval of scheme of amalgamation.
National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai bench (NCLT) on January 21, 2019, has dismissed the petition filed jointly by the company and PJSA before the NCLT for the approval of the scheme.
Ashish Chaturmohta The Nifty led by key heavyweights closed half a percent higher at 10,962 for the day. After a cautious opening, the index rallied in the first hour of trade and then remained bound the rest of the session.
Maharashtra Seamless gets NCLT approval: The Hyderabad Bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), has on January 21, 2019, approved the resolution plan submitted by Maharashtra Seamless for acquisition of United Seamless Tabulaar (USTPL) under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process initiated against USTPL under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.
Sun Pharma takes steps to limit damage, discontinues AML and unwinds loans
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, India's largest drugmaker that is facing investors' ire for certain corporate governance practices, on January 22 announced major steps to undo the damage, including discontinuation of super stockist arrangement with related party Aditya Medisales (AML) and unwinding loans given to a third party. Read more
52-Week high/low:
20 Companies have touched 52-week lows today on NSE, including Aditya Birla Capital Limited, Ashiana Housing Limited, Ashok Leyland Limited, Binani Industries Limited, Cipla Limited, Coal India Limited, among others.
Union Bank falls another 2% as elevated slippages disappoint
Public sector lender Union Bank of India slipped 2 percent in the morning on January 22 in addition to 6 percent fall seen in the previous session, as analysts were disappointed with elevated slippages in Q3
Info Edge (India) Ltd said the company has fixed February 08, 2019 as the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Second Interim Dividend. Whereas, Zensar Technologies has fixed February 01, 2019 as the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interim Dividend.
The Share price of Prabhat Dairy surged 20 percent in the early trade after company board approved the sale of its stake in step down subsidiary.
Company board approved the sale of the company's shareholding in its wholly-owned step-down subsidiary, Sunfresh Agro Industries (SAIPL) to Tirumala Milk Products, a wholly owned subsidiary of French dairy multinational Groupe Lactalis, for total consideration of Rs 1,227 crore.
Sun Pharma continues to surge on the second day of the week and is the biggest gainer today. Kotak Mahindra Bank, after an impressive Q3 result, is the second biggest gainer among Sensex stocks today. However, most of the stocks on the index are trading in the red.
The agriculture theme is likely to hog the limelight in 2019 as well, suggest experts.
Ashok Leyland hits 52-week low: Shares of Ashok Leyland touched 52-week low of Rs 87.45, down 3.5 percent after brokerage house CLSA reiterated sell on the stock and also cut target to Rs 75 from Rs 85 per share. CLSA sees high likelihood of a downturn after 4 years of up-cycle for truck market and expect competition to intensify in a downturn.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee erased its morning gain and trading flat at 71.30 per dollar versus 71.28 Monday.
TVS Motor Q3 preview: revenue growth expected to be strong, margin may take a hit
Volume increased 19.8% YoY (-9.1 percent QoQ). Scooter, motorcycle and mopeds volume increased YoY by 31.7 percent, 20.3 percent and 0.9 percent respectively. 3W volumes rose by 46.9 percent YoY.
Buzzing: Share price of Prabhat Dairy surged 20 percent in the early trade on Tuesday after company board approved sale of its stake in step down subsidiary.
Market opens It’s a negative start to the market on Tuesday morning, with the Sensex falling around 100 points. The Nifty is below 10,950-mark.
Weakness is visible among automobiles, banks, energy, IT and metal names, while Nifty Pharma index is trading higher. Gains in Sun Pharma are leading the charts for Nifty Pharma. The Nifty Midcap index is down around 0.25 percent.
The Sensex is down 98.12 points or 0.27% at 36480.84, while the Nifty is lower by 35.90 points or 0.33% at 10926.00. The market breadth was narrow as 209 shares advanced, against a decline of 178 shares, while 38 shares were unchanged.
Sun Pharma and Kotak Mahindra Bank are the top gainers, while Axis Bank, M&M, Hindalco and TCS lost the most.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 71.22 per dollar on Tuesday versus 71.28 Monday.
Market at pre-open: Indian indices are trading flat in pre-opening session with Nifty is below 10,950 level.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 19.51 points at 36598.47, while Nifty is down 14.20 points at 10947.70.
Sun Pharma is down 10 percent, while Kotak Mahindra Bank is up 2 percent in the pre-opening trade.