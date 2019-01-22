Closing Bell: Sensex ends 134 points lower, Nifty below 10,950; Sun Pharma, Wipro major gainers

Market at Close It's a negative end for the market, but off the low points as bulls put up a strong fight in the last hour. Shares broke their five-day gaining streak as the Nifty finished below 10,950, while Sensex ended 134 points lower.

The Sensex was down 134.32 points at 36444.64, while Nifty was down 39.10 points at 10922.80. About 941 shares have advanced, 1584 shares declined, and 170 shares are unchanged.

Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Finance and Yes Bank are among major gainers on the Sensex, while top losers are Vedanta, Tata Steel, M&M, Maruti Suzuki and Bharti Airtel.

Among the sector, metal stocks remained under pressure as they ended 2 percent lower, while some buying was witnessed in pharma index led by Sun Pharma, Piramal Enterprises and Aurobindo Pharma.