Closing Bell: Sensex down over 100 points, Nifty manages to hold 10,800; IndusInd Bank falls 2%

Market at Close It’s a negative end on the market on Thursday, with the Nifty holding on to 10,800-mark.

There was some weakness in the financials space, which weighed on the indices. Automobiles and pharmaceuticals, among others, were the other big gainers. There was a considerable outperformance by the Nifty Midcap segment, gaining almost half a percent.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was down 106.41 points or 0.29% at 36106.50, and the Nifty down 33.60 points or 0.31% at 10821.60. The market breadth was negative as 1217 shares advanced, against a decline of 1362 shares, while 153 shares were unchanged.

Tata Motors, NTPC, and Titan were the top gainers, while IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and HPCL lost the most.