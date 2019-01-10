Closing Bell: Sensex down over 100 points, Nifty manages to hold 10,800; IndusInd Bank falls 2%

Live now
Jan 10, 2019
Market at Close It’s a negative end on the market on Thursday, with the Nifty holding on to 10,800-mark.
There was some weakness in the financials space, which weighed on the indices. Automobiles and pharmaceuticals, among others, were the other big gainers. There was a considerable outperformance by the Nifty Midcap segment, gaining almost half a percent.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex was down 106.41 points or 0.29% at 36106.50, and the Nifty down 33.60 points or 0.31% at 10821.60. The market breadth was negative as 1217 shares advanced, against a decline of 1362 shares, while 153 shares were unchanged.
Tata Motors, NTPC, and Titan were the top gainers, while IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and HPCL lost the most.
Buzzing: Share price of NCC gained 1.2 percent as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought additional stake in the company.
JUST IN | HG Infra declared lowest bidder for a Haryana Project; construction cost at Rs 580 crore
Rupee Update: Indian rupee is trading lower by 13 paise at 70.60 per dollar against Wednesday's close 70.47.
ICRA has reaffirmed A (Stable) for long term and A1 for short term credit rating for Line of Credit (LOC) of the company which is valid till November 01, 2019.
HG Infra wins project: HG Infra has been declared L-1 bidder for a new Hybrid Annuity mode project Rewari- Ateli Mandi section of NH-11 valued at NPV Rs 564.98 crore by the National Highways Authority of India in the state of Haryana.
RESULTS | Bandhan Bank reported a growth of 10 percent for December quarter at Rs 331.3 crore against Rs 300 crore during the same period of last year.
The net interest income grew 54 percent at Rs 1,124 crore against Rs 732 crore last year.
Goa Carbon Q3: Net loss at Rs 4.9 crore against profit of Rs 22.5 crore. Revenue was down 49.5 percent at Rs 94.3 crore versus Rs 186.6 crore. EBITDA loss at Rs 6.3 crore versus EBITDA of RS 38.3 crore, YoY.
Sonata Software acquires stake in Rezopia: Sonata Software North America, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has entered into a definitive agreement with each of other shareholders of Rezopia, Inc., to acquire remaining 40% stake in Rezopia, Inc., a California corporation.
Top gainers and losers on the Sensex:
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading lower by 10 paise at 70.56 per dollar against previous close 70.46.
Shares of Glenmark Pharma added 1 percent intraday Thursday after company entered into agreement with Yuhan Corporation.
RUPEE OUTLOOK
“The rupee is expected to come under pressure as crude oil prices are rising once again in the international market. Further, now focus would shift to India's macroeconomic data. CPI is expected to remain benign. Hence, there is a chance of interest rate cut by the RBI. But political risk is rising for the market. The Budget is expected to be populist after the BJP's debacle in state elections last month. This might put pressure on the fiscal arithmetic. Globally tension has eased somewhat between US and China...but it is early to say anything. There is a sell-off in the global market which may have impact on the Indian market as well. So, overall the rupee is expected to be driven by global factors and the upcoming political factors in the domestic market. In the near term, the rupee is expected to trade in 69.50 to 72 band,” Rushabh Maru, Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers said in a statement.
Buzzing: Shares of AGC Networks surged 8.5 percent intraday Thursday after company subsidiary completed the acquisition of Black Box Corporation, a leading digital solutions provider in the US.
BUZZING STOCK | Shares of Vakrangee locked at 5 percent upper circuit after no irregularities found by Ministry of Corporate affairs (MCA) during the inspection.
Ashok Leyland surges Shares of Ashok Leyland gained 2.7 percent in the early trade on Thursday as company bagged an order to provide buses from state transports.
The company bagged orders from IRT (Institute of Road Transport, Chennai), UPSRTC (Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation) and CTU (Chandigarh Transport Undertaking) for 2580 buses.
BUZZING STOCK: Share price of Delta Corp fell 2 percent in the early trade on Thursday despite company reported better numbers for the quarter ended December 2018 (Q3FY19).
Company's Q3 profit was up 13 percent to Rs 50.53 crore versus Rs 44.74 crore, revenue increased 27 percent to Rs 205.81 crore versus Rs 162.17 crore, YoY,
Market opens It is a mildly lower start on the benchmarks on Thursday morning, with the Nifty above 10,800-mark.
The Sensex is down 49.87 points or 0.14% at 36163.04, and the Nifty down 20.30 points or 0.19% at 10834.90. The market breadth is negative as 312 shares advanced, against a decline of 376 shares, while 37 shares were unchanged.
Consumption and metal names are trading higher, while pain is visible among banks and pharmaceuticals, among others. The Nifty Midcap index is trading flat.
Tata Motors and NTPC are top gainers, while IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Bharti Infratel and HPCL lost the most.