Closing Bell: Sensex corrects 232 pts, Nifty Midcap sheds 321 pts amid Q4 earnings

Market Outlook: Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking said the Indian equity benchmark indices started the Monday’s session on a positive note after the sharp fall seen in the past few trading sessions. However, the market failed to sustain its gains amid high crude oil prices and depreciating rupee. The Nifty index ended the session in red, with losses of 0.8%, to close at 10,517 levels. The broader market indices continued its underperformance, with BSE Smallcap & Midcap closing down by 2.2 percent & 1.6 percent, respectively. Barring IT and Oil & Gas, which ended marginally higher, all the other sectoral indices, closed sharply in the red. Consumer Durables, FMCG, Metals, Healthcare, Auto, & Power were the top losers. Amongst the global markets, Asian markets closed in green whereas the European markets were trading flat to positive.

We expect the Indian markets to remain range bound in the coming sessions. Further course of market would be dictated by global developments, crude oil price and currency movement in near term. However, stock specific volatility would continue with on-going corporate earnings season and we would advise investors to accumulate quality companies on dips.