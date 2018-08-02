Closing Bell: Selling on D-Street pushes Sensex over 350 pts lower, Nifty gives up 11,250; auto crack

Market at Close: Equity benchmarks have ended the day on a weak note, following weak global cues as well as profit booking in the market. The Sensex ended over 350 points lower, while the Nifty gave up 11,250 as well.

The Sensex closed down 356.46 points or 0.95% at 37165.16, while the Nifty ended lower by 101.50 points or 0.89% at 11244.70. The market breadth was narrow as 1332 shares advanced, against a decline of 1318 shares, while 166 shares are unchanged.

PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, Lupin and Dr Reddy’s were the top gainers, while Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank lost the most.