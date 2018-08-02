App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 02, 2018 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Closing Bell: Selling on D-Street pushes Sensex over 350 pts lower, Nifty gives up 11,250; auto crack

The Sensex closed down 356.46 points or 0.95% at 37165.16, while the Nifty ended lower by 101.50 points or 0.89% at 11244.70.

highlights

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.