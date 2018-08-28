Closing Bell: Record high run continues on D-Street! Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty ends above 11,700

Live now
Aug 28, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at Close: Looks like there is no stopping this market yet, as shares continued their bullish momentum on Tuesday. A surge in index heavyweights along with the metals space helped the market post another record high close. The Nifty has also managed to end above 11,700-mark as well. Positive global cues also aided sentiment.
Apart from metals, big moves were seen among energy, IT and auto names, while banks and FMCG were the biggest laggards. Interstingly, banks had actually risen in the opening minutes, with the Bank Nifty touching a fresh record. The midcap index ended over a quarter of a percent lower.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex ended up 202.52 points or 0.52% at 38896.63, while the Nifty ended the session 46.50 points higher or 0.40% at 11738.50. The market breadth is negative as 1,168 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,504 shares, while 187 shares are unchanged.
Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, and Hindalco were the top gainers, while Yes Bank, HUL, and GAIL have lost the most.
BoFAML on Marico: The shares fell 2.5 percent as foreign research house BoFAML has downgraded the stock to neutral from buy.
The research house has cut target price to Rs 410 from Rs 420 with a potential upside of 9 percent.
According to BoFAML, Kerala floods to hinder ongoing softening of copra prices, while expecting a potential 10-15 percent increase in bulk copra prices near term.
Margin revival could be delayed but medium-term growth levers intact, it added.
UBS upgrades Jubilant Foodworks to neutral: The stock touched 52-week high of Rs 1,575, rising 1.6 percent intraday Tuesday as broking house UBS has upgraded its rating on company to neutral from sell.
It also raised the target to Rs 1,750 from Rs 950 with a potential upside of 13 percent.
UBS feels that revenue and SSSG momentum can be maintained, while company unlikely to lose the battle against its competitors in the long run.
Elara Capital on Dixon Technologies: Shares of Dixon Technologies rose nearly 7 percent as research house Elara Capital has initiated buy call on Dixon Technologies with a target of Rs 3,475 with a potential upside of 30 percent.
Higher operating leverage, better revenue mix and backward integration are the positives.
It expect revenue/EBITDA/net profit to grow at a CAGR of 19%/31%/36% over FY18-21 percent.
IDBI Bank board meet on August 31: Shares of IDBI Bank declined 5.6 percent on Tuesday. The company's board at its meeting to be held on August 31, 2018 will consider the proposal for seeking shareholders' approval for preferential issue of capital to LIC, aggregating upto 14.90 percent of the bank's post issue paid up capital.
The company received in principle approval from LIC for subscription of the equity shares on preferential basis subject to their total exposure not exceeding 14.90 percent of post issue capital of IDBI Bank at any point of time.
Lupin gets USFDA approval: The company received final approval for its Gabapentin Tablets USP, 600 mg and 800 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Pfizer Inc.'s Neurontin Tablets, 600 mg and 800 mg.
It is indicated for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia in adults and adjunctive therapy in the treatment of partial onset seizures, with and without secondary generalization, in adults and pediatric patients 3 years and older with epilepsy.
NESCO jumps 7% on permissions to continue exhibitions at Goregaon: Share price of NESCO rallied more than 7 percent after company secured permissions for exhibitions to continue at Goregaon.
Nesco and exhibition organizers have secured all required permissions from the relevant authorities and the exhibitions continue to be held.
Buzzing: Share price of HIL rose 6 percent as company completed the acquisition of Germany based Parador Holdings GmbH.
Company through its wholly owned subsidiary, HIL International GmbH, Germany has completed the acquisition of Parador Holdings GmbH after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals including anti-trust approvals from German Federal Republic.
The all-cash consideration is being funded by HIL through a combination of Euro debt, INR debt and internal accruals.
C & C Constructions rises 5% post JV Company wins contract worth Rs 266cr
Shares of C & C Constructions added 5 percent intraday Tuesday as company's joint venture (JV) company won a contract worth of Rs 266.22 crore. The share of company in this JV is 50 percent.
Market Update: Bulls are getting the momentum back in their favour. The Sensex is up over 100 points, while the Nifty is managing comfortably to stay above 11,700.
The Sensex is up 140.60 points or 0.36% at 38834.71, while the Nifty is up 40.10 points or 0.34% at 11732.10. The market breadth is positive as 1,059 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,056 shares, while 133 shares were unchanged.
NTPC, Tata Motors, and Hindalco are the top gainers, while Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp, and Titan continue to be the top losers.
RIL continues strong momentum, hits Rs 1,300 apiece; stock up over 40% this year
Riding on positive momentum in the past few sessions, shares of Reliance Industries clocked a new milestone, hitting Rs 1,300 apiece on Tuesday.
DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund revises exit load for 5 schemes
DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund has revised exit load of DHFL Pramerica Large Cap Fund, DHFL Pramerica Mid Cap Opportunities Fund, DHFL Pramerica Diversified Equity Fund, DHFL Pramerica Hybrid Equity Fund and DHFL Pramerica Equity Savings Fund, with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum.
Market Update: After opening at fresh record highs, equities have erased some of their gains on the back of selling in banks. The Bank Nifty is down one-third of a percent. Weakness in midcaps, too, has weighed on the indices.
The Nifty is now trading just above 11,700-mark. Other sectoral gainers include pharmaceuticals, IT and energy names. Among stocks, shares of Jet Airways rose 3 percent, even as the airline reported a loss of Rs 1,300 crore for the June quarter.
Meanwhile, RIL has hit another milestone, touching Rs 1,300 apiece.
The Sensex is up 80.75 points or 0.21% at 38774.86, while the Nifty is up 24.00 points or 0.21% at 11716.00. The market breadth is narrow as 913 shares advanced, against a decline of 909 shares, while 108 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing: Shares of Jet Airways rose nearly 3 percent in the opening trade on Tuesday despite the company reported weak numbers in the quarter ended June 2018.
The company has reported net loss at Rs 1,323 crore in Q1FY19 against profit of Rs 53.5 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Revenue was up 6.4% at Rs 6,010.5 crore against Rs 5648.9 crore. Q1 EBITDA loss was at Rs 1,018.4 crore versus EBITDA of Rs 88.1 crore.
Market Opens: It’s another record high start for the market on Tuesday morning, with the Nifty hitting 11,700 for the first time, while the Sensex rose over 150 points to hit another record high in the opening trade.
The Sensex is up 182.75 points or 0.47% at 38876.86, while the Nifty is up 56.30 points or 0.48% at 11748.30. The market breadth is positive as 602 shares advanced, against a decline of 216 shares, while 47 shares were unchanged.
Among top gainers are Kotak Mahindra Bank, M&M, HDFC, Lupin and Page Industries, while Yes Bank, HPCL, Titan and BPCL have lost the most.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 14 paise at 70.02 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 70.16.
Rupee consolidated in abroad range for the tenth consecutive sessions despite weakness in the dollar against its major crosses. Yesterday, the dollar was weighed down after US and Mexico agreed overhaul the NAFTA, putting pressure on Canada to agree to new terms on auto trade and dispute settlement rules to remain part of the three-nation pact, said Motilal Oswal.
US president threatened he still could put tariffs on Canadian-made cars if Canada did not join its neighbors and warned he expected concessions on Canada’s dairy protections.
Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.80 and 70.20, it added.
Market at pre-open: Pre-opening rates indicate positive opening for the market with Nifty trading around 11,750 and Sensex was up nearly 150 points.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 146.59 points or 0.38% at 38840.70, and the Nifty up 56.60 points or 0.48% at 11748.60.
HDFC Bank, RCF, Chambal Fertilisers, Balrampur Chini, Power Grid, are among the major gainers on Indices, while Jet Airways down nearly 10 percent in pre-opening trade.
