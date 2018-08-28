Closing Bell: Record high run continues on D-Street! Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty ends above 11,700

Market at Close: Looks like there is no stopping this market yet, as shares continued their bullish momentum on Tuesday. A surge in index heavyweights along with the metals space helped the market post another record high close. The Nifty has also managed to end above 11,700-mark as well. Positive global cues also aided sentiment.

Apart from metals, big moves were seen among energy, IT and auto names, while banks and FMCG were the biggest laggards. Interstingly, banks had actually risen in the opening minutes, with the Bank Nifty touching a fresh record. The midcap index ended over a quarter of a percent lower.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex ended up 202.52 points or 0.52% at 38896.63, while the Nifty ended the session 46.50 points higher or 0.40% at 11738.50. The market breadth is negative as 1,168 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,504 shares, while 187 shares are unchanged.

Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, and Hindalco were the top gainers, while Yes Bank, HUL, and GAIL have lost the most.



