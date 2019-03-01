Closing bell: Nifty snaps 3-day fall, Sensex gains 196 pts; Midcap, Smallcap indices outshine

Market Closing

The market snapped its three-day losing streak and closed half a percent higher, but the broader markets staged smart show on strong breadth.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 196.37 points to 36,063.81 and the Nifty50 gained 71 points at 10,863.50.

About three shares advanced for every share falling on the BSE.

IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, L&T and Infosys were leading contributors while Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, UPL and Bajaj Auto were under pressure.

Among broader space, TVS Motor Company, Jet Airways, NALCO, Union Bank, Vijaya Bank, SAIL, RCF, Wockhardt, Dish TV, Meghmani Organics and OBC rallied 4-11 percent.

Marico, Motherson Sumi and Havells India were under pressure.