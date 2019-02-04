Closing Bell: Nifty manages to end above 10,900, Sensex gains 113 pts; RIL market-cap above Rs 8 lk cr

Market at close: Benchmark indices bounced from the day's low to end on positive note with Nifty closed above 10,900 level.

The Sensex was up 113.31 points at 36582.74, while Nifty was up 18.60 points at 10912.30. About 799 shares have advanced, 1757 shares declined, and 172 shares are unchanged.

Reliance Industries, ONGC, Bajaj Auto, TCS and Kotak Mahindra Bank are the top gainers on the Sensex, while losers include Yes Bank, Power Grid, NTPC, Sun Pharma and M&M.

Among sectors, infra, auto, metal, FMCG and pharma witnessed selling pressure, while some buying saw in bank, energy and IT stocks.