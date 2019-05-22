CLOSING BELL | Nifty holds 11,700, Sensex up 140 pts ahead of counting day; IndusInd Bank jumps 5%

Lupin launches Budesonide Inhalation Suspension: The company announced the launch of its Budesonide Inhalation Suspension, 0.5 mg/2 mL Single-Dose Ampules in the US market, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier.
Bajaj Electricals Q4: Net profit at Rs 28.5 crore versus Rs 7.3 crore, revenue up 10.4% at Rs 1,773 crore versus Rs 1,606.3 crore, YoY.
Symphony Q4: Net profit down 89.7% at Rs 4 crore versus Rs 39 crore, revenue was up 32.8% at Rs 235 crore versus Rs 177 crore, YoY.
Rupee Update: Image Source: Bloomberg
Bharat Forge has entered into a share subscription agreement with Aeron Systems Pvt Ltd and its founders. The Pune-based company will subscribe 97,500 equity shares of Rs 10 each, equivalent to a 26 percent stake, which are agreed to be subscribed in three tranches.
Cipla reported a 105.6 percent increase in net profit for the quarter ended March 2019 at Rs 367.2 crore, against Rs 178.6 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 19.1 percent at Rs 4,404 crore versus Rs 3,698 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
IndusInd Bank reported a 62.2 percent decline in Q4 net profit at Rs 360.1 crore, against Rs 953.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. NII rose 11.2 percent at Rs 2232.4 versus Rs 2007.6 crore in the year-ago period.
Caplin Point reported a 40.7 percent surge in net profit for the quarter ended March 2019 at Rs 49.8 crore, compared to Rs 35.4 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 30.6 percent from Rs 143.4 crore in Q4YF18 to Rs 187.3 crore.
Buzzing: Shares of Jet Airways surged nearly 7 percent intraday on reports that Etihad Airways, along with the Hinduja Group, has joined hands with AdiGro Aviation and Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal to revive the Indian airline, which suspended operations on April 17.
Buzzing: Shares of Jindal Steel and Power crashed nearly 10 percent after the company reported a net loss of Rs 2,713.34 crore for the quarter ended March 2019.
CLSA on Tech Mahindra
Outperform call, target at Rs 810 per share
Growth dragged by declines seen segments
Telecom grows for a 3rd consecutive qtr
Jefferies on Tech Mahindra
Buy rating, target At Rs 880 per share
Growth disappoints but FY20 guidance maintained risk-reward favorable
Cut estimates for FY20-21 slightly to reflect the lower revenue base
Credit Suisse on Tech Mahindra
Maintain outperform, target cut to Rs 910 from Rs 950 per share
A mixed bag although telecom business looking good
Cut EPS estimate by 3%
PhillipCap on Tech Mahindra
Sell call, target at Rs 650 per share
Remain structurally negative on the stock
Credit Suisse on Bosch
Maintain outperform, target cut to Rs 22,700 from Rs 23,000 per share
Auto industry weakness manifests; BS-6 thesis intact
Credit Suisse on Eris Life
Maintain outperform, target cut to Rs 692 from Rs 770 per share
Cut FY19/20/21 EPS estimates by 3%/9%/13%
Nomura on L&T
Maintain buy rating, target raised to Rs 1,745 from Rs 1,675 per share
Strong order growth prospects in FY19-22
Order inflows guidance may be conservative
Jefferies on Hindalco
Buy rating, target cut to Rs 263 from Rs 282 per share
Stay positive as risk-reward remains favourable
Cut FY20-21 EBITDA by 7-8% factoring lower Al LME, lower Novelis EBITDA
Buzzing: Share price of Triveni Engineering and Industries declined 3 percent despite company reported profit in the quarter ended March 2019.
Vakrangee partners with ZEE5: Vakrangee announced its partnership with ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, to make available distribution and subscription of the ZEE5 service for its customers in 3,504 Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras across the country.
Gold Update: Gold edged lower on Wednesday to hover near a two-week low, as a stronger dollar and signs of easing Sino-US friction dented demand for bullion ahead of the minutes from US Federal Reserve's latest meeting.
Maruti Suzuki India has added over 200 new workshops in 2018-19 to its nationwide network. This is the largest addition to the service network by any automobile company in the country in a year. With this Maruti Suzuki’s service network now is 3,634 workshops strong across 1,789 towns and cities.
"We could not be more wrong when we say that politics does not impact markets. Most stock market rallies have their underpinnings in growth and productivity – variables that are catalyzed by our political choices. If inflation brought down UPA 2, low prices might as well win Prime Minister Narendra Modi his second term," says Harendra Kumar, Managing Director, Elara Securities
Market close: It is a positive close for the Indian market in a volatile day ahead of counting of Lok Sabha Election 2019.
At close, the Sensex was up 140.41 points at 39110.21, while Nifty was up 28.80 points at 11737.90. About 1356 shares have advanced, 1147 shares declined, and 183 shares are unchanged.
IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, BPCL and Eicher Motors were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Tech Mahindra, Indiabulls Housing, Bharti Infratel, ITC and Yes Bank.
Among sectors, except IT and FMCG other sectors ended higher led by bank, auto, infra, energy, pharma and metal.
Future Consumer Q4 results: Consolidated net profit at Rs 7.5 crore versus loss of Rs 4.5 crore. Revenue up 27.9% at Rs 1,037 crore versus Rs 811 crore, YoY.
MOIL Q4: Net profit was up 5.7% at Rs 135 crore against Rs 128 crore, revenue up 9.8% at Rs 436.6 crore versus Rs 397.6 crore, YoY.
Bajaj Electricals Q4 net profit up three fold to Rs 28.5 crore
Electrical goods maker Bajaj Electricals posted a 290 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its March-quarter net profit at Rs 28.54 crore. This was on account of an exceptional item that was present last year.
Government official examining PNB's proposal to merge OBC and Allahabad Bank with itself and will announce 1 bank merger within 100 days if NDA comes to power, quoting NewsRise, report CNBC-TV18.
Market update: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the volatile trade with Nifty holding 11,700 level.
At 14:58 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 110.78 points at 39080.58, while Nifty is up 14.80 points or 0.13% at 11723.90. About 1225 shares have advanced, 1143 shares declined, and 155 shares are unchanged.
Banks, IT and FMCG indices rose over 50% in 5 years of Modi sarkar; time to reshuffle?
The last five years proved to be exciting for D-Street as benchmark indices hit fresh record highs and plenty of action was seen in individual stocks as well as sectors.
Here's why PI Industries and Manappuram Finance are among Sanctum's top 4 picks
India VIX jumped 8.3 percent to close at 25.65. We expect volatility to continue in the market this week with election results on May 23
KEI Industries hits 9-month high on strong Q4 earnings
Shares of KEI Industries added up to 8.7 percent intraday on May 22, its highest level since in August 2018.
IT and banks our top pick; normal monsoon will boost consumption: Axis Securities
We are of the opinion that the discretionary consumption would bounce back if the monsoon is 'normal', liquidity situation eases and stable government is in place, said Arun Thukral of Axis Securities
Buzzing: Share price of Triveni Engineering and Industries declined 3 percent despite company reported profit in the quarter ended March 2019.
More companies that could follow Zee, with promoters having pledged shares to sell bonds
You've got a bunch of mutual funds that are supposed to be "debt" - meaning, they are like fixed deposits.
Vakrangee partners with ZEE5: Vakrangee announced its partnership with ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, to make available distribution and subscription of the ZEE5 service for its customers in 3,504 Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras across the country.
What should investors do with Tech Mahindra post Q4: buy, sell or hold?
Credit Suisse maintained its outperform rating on Tech Mahindra while Jefferies maintained its buy rating on Tech Mahindra with a target price of Rs 880
Gold Update: Gold edged lower on Wednesday to hover near a two-week low, as a stronger dollar and signs of easing Sino-US friction dented demand for bullion ahead of the minutes from US Federal Reserve's latest meeting.
Strong NDA govt at Centre may take Nifty to 13,000 in 2019: Prabhudas Lilladher
The economy is in a state of flux with liquidity being tight and the presence of considerable pressure on NBFC, housing, power generation and telecom sectors, said Sandip Raichura of Prabhudas Lilladher
Maruti Suzuki India has added over 200 new workshops in 2018-19 to its nationwide network. This is the largest addition to the service network by any automobile company in the country in a year. With this Maruti Suzuki’s service network now is 3,634 workshops strong across 1,789 towns and cities.
"We could not be more wrong when we say that politics does not impact markets. Most stock market rallies have their underpinnings in growth and productivity – variables that are catalyzed by our political choices. If inflation brought down UPA 2, low prices might as well win Prime Minister Narendra Modi his second term," says Harendra Kumar, Managing Director, Elara Securities