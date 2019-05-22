CLOSING BELL | Nifty holds 11,700, Sensex up 140 pts ahead of counting day; IndusInd Bank jumps 5%

Market close: It is a positive close for the Indian market in a volatile day ahead of counting of Lok Sabha Election 2019.

At close, the Sensex was up 140.41 points at 39110.21, while Nifty was up 28.80 points at 11737.90. About 1356 shares have advanced, 1147 shares declined, and 183 shares are unchanged.

IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, BPCL and Eicher Motors were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Tech Mahindra, Indiabulls Housing, Bharti Infratel, ITC and Yes Bank.

Among sectors, except IT and FMCG other sectors ended higher led by bank, auto, infra, energy, pharma and metal.