Closing Bell: Nifty ends tad below 10,800 amid trade war tensions; ICICI Bank zooms

Jun 18, 2018 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rupee Closing: The Indian rupee ended at 67.99 against the dollar, up 2 paise from Friday's close of 68.01 a dollar.
Technical View: Nifty forms 'Bearish Belt Hold' pattern; support placed at 10,755
Trading activity seen in the last three sessions suggest that indices are in a consolidation mode which shall eventually lead to a directional move with a breakout in either of the directions.
Technical Outlook: Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in said
Despite the trading range remained extremely narrow for the day with 43 points move the pattern resembles Bearish Belt Hold suggesting domination of bears for the session as both open and high remained same. However, last three sessions put together are still suggesting that indices are in a consolidation mode pointing towards lack of clarity which shall eventually lead to a directional move with a breakout in either of the directions.
Hence, traders are advised to focus on trend deciding levels in short term which shall lead to a directional move. On downsides 10,755 looks to be critical breach of which may enhance selling pressure thereby strengthening the bears where as a close above 10,893 shall reinstate bullish momentum which may lead to breakout above 10,930 levels.
Weak global cues drag Nifty just below 10,800 amid US-China trade tensions; ICICI up 4%
Finally the market settled volatile session on a negative note on Monday, tracking global weakness due to escalated trade tensions between world's biggest economies US and China.
ICICI Bank in focus: Board members of ICICI Bank are meeting today to decide on the appointment and the scope of the BN Srikrishna panel to look into the allegations of conflicts of interest against chief executive Chanda Kochhar, say sources.The crucial question over Kochhar's continuance as managing director and chief executive till the probe is over may also be addressed today, they said, adding the board will take a decision on it. The decision on appointment of the retired Supreme Court judge and the scope of his work will be taken by the board's sub-committee on corporate governance, reports PTI.
Market Closing: Benchmark indices ended mildly lower after consolidation on Monday, even as global peers were under pressure on escalated trade war between the US and China.
The Sensex slipped 73.88 points to 35,548.26 and the Nifty declined 17.80 points to 10,799.90. About two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
Dr Reddy's Labs, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, HPCL, BPCL and IOC were gainers.
Vedanta, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Coal India and HUL were under pressure.
The Nifty Midcap index fell more than 80 points.
NIIT Technologies, Firstsource, Ashok Leyland, Sun TV, V-Guard, JSPL, Motherson Sumi, Karur Vysya Bank, Torrent Power, PC Jeweller, Everest Kanto, Balrampur Chini, IGL, Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank and Manpasand Beverages fell up to 6 percent.
Bata, Relaxo Footwears, Liberty Shoes and Mirza International rallied up to 16 percent.
TVS Motor, Apollo Hospitals, Tata Global, Jubilant Foodworks and Dabur gained up to 3 percent.
Buyback: DCM Shriram informed exchanges that the board of directors have approved the buyback of fully paid up equity shares for up to Rs 250 crore and fixed the maximum price to buyback shares at Rs 450 per share.
"The maximum buyback size represents 8.16 percent and 8.37 percent of the aggregate of the company's paid-up equity share capital and free reserves based on the standalone and consolidated audited financial statements of the company respectively, as at March 31, 2018," it said.
At the maximum buyback price and size, the indicative maximum number of equity shares bought back would be 55,55,555 equity shares (comprising 3.42 percent of the existing paid up equity share capital).
"The company will utilise at least 50 percent of the amount earmarked as the maximum buyback size for the buyback i.e. Rs 125 crore and based on the minimum buyback size and the maximum buyback price, the company would purchase a minimum of 27,77,778 shares in the Buyback," DCM Shriram said.
Shriram MF revises exit load for equity and debt opportunities fund
Shriram Mutual Fund has revised the exit load structure of Shriram Equity and Debt Opportunities Fund with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum.
Brokerage View: Credit Suisse has maintained its Outperform call on Larsen & Toubro, the engineering and construction major, due to strong domestic inflows.
"More than half the orders are coming from state government entities now. Private sector ordering still continues to be low in single digits while the company has had no orders from the Middle East in FY19 as yet," the research house said.
The global brokerage firm sees an uptick in margin on operating leverage & pricing power. "Valuations still look reasonable at 18x FY20e consolidated EPC and investment cycle is building up & can add upside visibility."
Wealth creators: Long term investors could buy these 3 pharma stocks
Investors need to be careful while selecting stocks in midcap space as any unfavourable result in state elections would result in a drastic fall in midcaps and smallcaps
Europe Update: European markets traded lower after President Donald Trump announced new tariffs against China.
France's CAC and Germany's DAX declined 0.6 percent each.
Market sentiment was being dominated by trade tensions between the U.S. and China with new tariffs on the table. More than 800 Chinese goods are due to get an extra 25 percent tariff starting on July 6. As a result, China has responded with a 25 percent tariff that will also be applied to certain US products starting on the same day, reports CNBC.
Market Update: The rangebound trade continued at Dalal Street even as its Asian peers reeled under selling pressure following escalated trade tensions between world's two largest economies US and China. Midcap index underperformed frontliners, falling half a percent.
ICICI Bank is the top gainer among Sensex 30 stocks, rising more than 3 percent on a media report that there could be reshuffle of top management.
Fund Raising: AU Small Finance Bank has received its shareholders approval in an EGM held on June 15, 2018, to raise Rs 1,000 crore from Temasek, a global investment company headquartered at Singapore.
This is the largest primary capital infusion in AU Bank and its first ever since their last raise in fiscal 2012. Its Rs 1,913 crore IPO last year was a complete offer-for-sale with no infusion in the bank.
Fiscal Deficit: The government is committed to meet the fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent for the current fiscal, interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said.
The government will maintain stability in the economy and meet all economic parameters fixed by the government, he said today at an event here.
"I can assure that we will meet the fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent, despite this being an election year," he said.
Fiscal deficit stood at 3.53 percent of the GDP, broadly in line with the government's revised estimates for 2017-18.
The revenue deficit was 2.65 percent of the GDP. In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit was Rs 5.91 lakh crore, or 99.5 percent, of the Budget estimates.
The government, in the Budget in February, had revised the fiscal deficit target for 2017-18 to 3.5 percent from the earlier estimate of 3.2 percent, reports PTI.
Buzzing: HT Media gained nearly 2 percent after Koovs Plc has signed 2-year ad-for-equity pact with HT Media for 24 million pound, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting Cogencis.
HT Media will get 30 percent in cash and rest in equity for ad-for-equity deal.
Market Update: The market continued to be rangebound even as its Asian peers are under pressure following escalated trade tensions between world's two largest economies US and China.
Benchmark indices are getting support from falling oil prices. US crude futures fell 1.6 percent after China threatened duties on American imports, including crude, in an escalating trade dispute with US.
Oil retailers HPCL and BPCL gained 5 percent each while aviation companies like Jet Airways, SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation rose 1-3 percent after fall in crude oil prices.
The Sensex slipped 26.08 points to 35,596.06 and the Nifty fell 6.70 points to 10,811.
Buzzing: Panacea Biotec stock jumped 6 percent intraday after the company along with its partner, Apotex Inc. and Apotex Corp. (Apotex) have entered into a settlement agreement with Celgene Corporation, a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in USA and its subsidiary Abraxis BioScience, LLC, for settlement of disputes regarding patents covering Abraxane drug product and the company's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for paclitaxel protein bound particles for injectable suspension, 100mg/vial, a generic version of Abraxane'",
Buzzing: PNC Infratech share price fell nearly 4 percent after the UP government has decided to reinvite bids for Purvanchal Expressway and cancelled the company's Rs 1,738.44 crore offer made earlier.
PNC Infratech was declared the lowest bidder for the 4th package of the project for a quoted price of Rs 1,738.44 crore.
"The government of Uttar Pradesh has cancelled the ongoing bidding process of 341 km long Purvanchal Expressway project comprising eight individual packages and decided to go for fresh bidding.
The company was declared as L1 (lowest) bidder for the 4th package of the above project on EPC basis for a quoted price of Rs 1,738.44 crore, which now stands cancelled," the company said in a BSE filing.
Rupee Update: The rupee pared morning losses and was trading 4 paise lower to 68.06 against the American currency in late morning deals amid bouts of dollar-selling by banks and exporters, despite strength in the greenback.
The rupee hit a fresh three-week low of 68.16 against last Friday's closing level of 68.01 at the inter-bank foreign exchange here.
The domestic unit was trading in a wide range and hovered between 67.97 and 68.18 per dollar during morning deals, it was quoting at 68.00 at 1030 hrs.
Some dollar-selling by banks on behalf of the apex bank curbed the fall in rupee, a dealer said.
Meanwhile, the US dollar rose towards a seven-month high against its major peers in early Asian trade as investors hoped the United States and China would avoid a full-blown trade war, although tensions between the two slowed its gains, reports PTI.
Market Update: The market continued to consolidate despite Asia corrected due to escalated trade tensions between world's two largest economies US and China.
US crude futures are down nearly 2 percent after China threatened duties on American exports, including crude, in an escalating trade dispute with Washington.
Metal stocks also corrected on trade tensions, with the Nifty Metal index falling over 2 percent.
Oil retailers IOC and HPCL rallied more than 5 percent on sharp correction in oil prices.
The Sensex dropped 28.60 points to 35,593.54 and the Nifty fell 4.70 points to 10,813.
Crude Update: Crude oil futures dropped by 2.0 percent to Rs 4,349 per barrel today as speculators reduced positions amid a weak trend in Asian markets.
At Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in July was trading Rs 92, or 2.07 per cent, lower at Rs 4,349 per barrel in 1,130 lots.
Oil for June delivery also moved down by Rs 91, or 2.05 percent, to Rs 4,344 per barrel in 6,454 lots.
Investor sentiment dampened in futures trade after oil prices fell in Asia today, pulled down by an expectation that OPEC and its allies would increase supplies, analysts said.
Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down USD 1.23, or 1.89 per cent, to USD 63.83; and Brent crude eased 76 cents, or 1.03 per cent, to USD 72.68 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Market Outlook: Indian market lost momentum after hitting record highs in January. The S&P BSE Sensex is still down over 800 points from its record high of 36,443.98, but the real carnage was seen in the small & midcap space in which stock fell up to 90 percent so far in 2018.
Does that mean that the honeymoon period seen in the small and midcaps is over? Well, the fall may not be over but very optimistic on smallcaps because they are not co-related with macros, Shankar Sharma, Chairman, First Global said in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18.
“There are some many companies with visible growth rate, trading at attractive valuations, and no leverage are some of the companies where I am hunting and there are plenty on them irrespective of macros,” he said.
Commenting on the rise in interest rates, Sharma said that it does pose as a risk. India also has widening current account deficit thanks to rise in crude oil prices and not to forget rate cycle which has turned for the worst.
Partnership: Pharma major Lupin and Nichi-lko announced that the two companies have entered into an agreement for the distribution, promotion and sale of Lupin's recently-filed biosimilar Etanercept in Japan.
"Developed by YL Biologics, a joint venture between Lupin's subsidiaryLupin Atlantis Holdings SA(LAHSA) and Yoshindo, the product will be launched by Nichi-lko after receiving approval from the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)," the company said.
Kyowa (Lupin's subsidiary in Japan) had submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) for Marketing Authorization to the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in March this year following the successful conclusion of its global Phase III study.