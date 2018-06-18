Closing Bell: Nifty ends tad below 10,800 amid trade war tensions; ICICI Bank zooms

Technical Outlook: Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in said

Despite the trading range remained extremely narrow for the day with 43 points move the pattern resembles Bearish Belt Hold suggesting domination of bears for the session as both open and high remained same. However, last three sessions put together are still suggesting that indices are in a consolidation mode pointing towards lack of clarity which shall eventually lead to a directional move with a breakout in either of the directions.

Hence, traders are advised to focus on trend deciding levels in short term which shall lead to a directional move. On downsides 10,755 looks to be critical breach of which may enhance selling pressure thereby strengthening the bears where as a close above 10,893 shall reinstate bullish momentum which may lead to breakout above 10,930 levels.