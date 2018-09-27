Closing Bell: Nifty ends September series below 11,000, Sensex down over 200 points; banks drag

Market at Close It’s a negative close for Nifty in September series and it has ended below 11,000-mark as well. The Sensex concluded the session over 200 points lower.

There was selling across sectors, with maximum cuts visible among banks, automobile, infrastructure, metals and pharmaceuticals. Weakness in the midcaps space also weighed on benchmarks as Nifty Midcap ended over 2 percent lower.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex closed down 218.1 points or 0.6% at 36324.1, while the Nifty was lower by 76.3 points or 0.6% at 10977.5. The market breadth is negative as 767 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,793 shares, while 167 shares were unchanged.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and Bharti Infratel were the top gainers, while Yes Bank, Maruti, and Indiabulls Housing have lost the most.