Closing Bell: Nifty ends September series below 11,000, Sensex down over 200 points; banks drag

Sep 27, 2018 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at Close It’s a negative close for Nifty in September series and it has ended below 11,000-mark as well. The Sensex concluded the session over 200 points lower.
There was selling across sectors, with maximum cuts visible among banks, automobile, infrastructure, metals and pharmaceuticals. Weakness in the midcaps space also weighed on benchmarks as Nifty Midcap ended over 2 percent lower.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex closed down 218.1 points or 0.6% at 36324.1, while the Nifty was lower by 76.3 points or 0.6% at 10977.5. The market breadth is negative as 767 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,793 shares, while 167 shares were unchanged.
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and Bharti Infratel were the top gainers, while Yes Bank, Maruti, and Indiabulls Housing have lost the most.
TVS Motor launches Apache RTR160 4V in Sri Lanka
Two and three-wheeler major TVS Motor Thursday launched its latest 160cc motorcycle Apache RTR160 4V in Sri Lanka under its expansion plans in overseas markets.
SREI Infra re-affirms its sound financial standing: The company emphasised that it has been timely meeting its liability commitments to banks, financial institutions and investors. Srei including Srei Equipment Finance has repaid all its debt obligations as on date without any delay and has enough liquidity to honour all its financial obligations, company said in release.
There will not be any delay in repayment of any of our future financial obligations. As on September 26, 2018, we have investments of Rs 950 crores in liquid mutual funds apart from liquidity from collections and available bank lines, it added.
Can Fin Homes clarifies on liquidity: On BSE the company clarify that, for the short term liquidity management, the Company always maintains adequate amount of unavailed committed lines of credit from Banks and hence, the Company has never resorted to rollover of any market borrowing or, back to back borrowing to honour its payment obligations. As on date, the Company has adequate liquidity in form of sanctioned and unavailed credit lines from Banks.
Can Fin Homes was quoting at Rs 228.45, down Rs 20.40, or 8.20 percent. It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 227.00.
Aavas Financiers IPO last day subscription at 49%, QIB portion sold out
The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers in Aavas Financiers has been subscribed 1.36 times, non-institutional investors 13 percent and retail investors 14 percent.
Rupee Update: Indian rupee is trading flat at 72.56 against Tuesday's close of 72.61 per dollar. Image Source: Bloomberg.com
Subros approves issue of equity shares to Denso Corp: The board of Subros in their meeting held on September 27 approved the preferential issue of 52,47,150 equity shares to Denso Corporation, Japan and fixed the issue price at Rs 400 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 398).
Post the preferential issue the shareholding of Denso will increase to 20 percnet as against the present 13 percent.
Buzzing: Share price of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose nearly 2 percent as company completed its Rs 16,000-crore share buyback on September 21.
The Mumbai-based company had in June this year announced buyback of up to 7.61 crore equity shares from existing shareholders at a price of Rs 2,100 per equity share with the overall consideration not exceeding Rs 16,000 crore.
The tendering period for the buyback offer opened on September 6, 2018 and closed on September 21, 2018, TCS said in a regulatory filing.
Buzzing Stock: Shares of Vijaya Bank slipped more than 2 percent intraday Thursday. The board meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on September 29 to consider proposed merger of 3 PSU banks.
The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on September 29, to consider and approve the amalgamation of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank.
Parag Milk Foods has hailed the government move to increase export subsidy benefit on milk and milk products from 10-20 percent. “This is a positive move by the government as it will help Indian dairy products become more competitive in global markets which will benefit the overall Indian dairy industry through a boost in the moral of Indian farmers. This subsidy will also help increase our export opportunities in both the existing markets we operate in as well as new geographies through the wide range of dairy products that we offer. This export subsidy will be available till January 2019 on export of milk and milk products,” the company said in a filing with the exchanges.
Indian realty market to touch $1 trillion by 2030: Survey
According to the survey conducted by KPMG in association withe Naredco and APREA revealed that the sector is estimated to grow to $650 billion by 2025 and surpass $850 billion by 2028 to touch $1 trillion by 2030.
JUST IN | The rupee has extended losses to 72.74 per US dollar and is trading around low point of the day. Image: Bloomberg.com
Aavas IPO Update The initial public offering (IPO) of Aavas Financiers has been subscribed 42 percent on Day 3 of the issue so far. It has received bids for 61.45 lakh shares against an issue size of 1.4 crore shares.
JUST IN | CNBC-TV18 REPORTS THAT RBI HAS CALLED OFF MEET WITH IL&FS SHAREHOLDERS AHEAD OF AGM
According to the channel, the central bank had earlier called for a meeting with shareholders of the firm on September 28 to discuss a capital infusion plan. Entities such as LIC, ADIA, SBI and HDFC are among shareholders of the company. All eyes are now on the annual general meeting which will be held on September 29 where it will be seeking a nod for capital raising plan.
Market Update Weakness has resumed on the market, with Nifty breaching 11,000-mark, while the Sensex is down 170 points.
The Sensex is down 174 points or 0.4% at 36368.2, while the Nifty is lower by 60.6 points or 0.5% at 10993.2. The market breadth is negative as 748 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,547 shares, while 153 shares were unchanged.
Market Update: The benchmark indices are trading lower in the afternoon trade ahead of September F&O expiry with Nifty hovering around 11,000 level.
The Sensex is down 122.36 points at 36419.91, while Nifty is down 44.90 points at 11008.90. About 805 shares have advanced, 1472 shares declined, and 149 shares are unchanged.
Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, HDFC, ONGC and Maruti Suzuki are the top losers on the Sensex
Kotak MF's Nilesh Shah sees crude, elections as threat for market
Indian IT companies are currently taking baby steps but they need to take giant leap to show strong growth, Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mahindra AMC advised
Crude oil futures up 0.83% on global cues
At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in October went up by Rs 43, or 0.83 per cent to Rs 5,255 per barrel in a business turnover of 476 lots.
Buzzing: Shares of Indo Amines rose 11 percent as company board approved a draft scheme of amalgamation of Core Chemicals (Mumbai) and Key Organics (a wholly owned subsidiary of the company) with the company.
The Scheme is subject to approval of the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai, besides other approvals as applicable, if any.
The company has terminated the MOU and acquisition of Industrial Land of Pious Engineering situated at Dombivali (East), Dist. Thane, Maharashtra for further business purpose.
Just In: AAVAS Financiers IPO: The QIB portion of IPO has fully subscribed. The overall subscription is 0.36x, HNI 0.13x and Retail 0.09x. The issue is going to close today.
Persistent Systems to acquire Above Solutions for USD 0.9 million: The company has entered into an agreement with Above Solutions India for acquisition of selected contracts and employees from Above Solutions and its affiliates.
At 12:02 hrs Persistent Systems was quoting at Rs 785.40, down Rs 7.75, or 0.98 percent.
BNP Paribas buys 51.45 lakh shares of DHFL: On Wednesday, BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 51,45,821 shares of company at Rs 297.87 and Mridul Singhania bought 16,28,000 shares at Rs 307.91.
The share price tumbled 51 percent in last 5 trading session.
At 12:00 hrs Dewan Housing Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 297.00, down Rs 8.00, or 2.62 percent.
Rupee Update: Indian rupee erased all morning gains and trading marginally lower at around 72.63 per dollar. Image source: Bloomberg.com
Buzzing: Shares of Hero Motocorp added nearly 1 percent as company is going to hike prices of its motorcycles and scooters.
The company will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, effective October 3, 2018, as per company release.
The revision has been necessitated by the increasing commodity costs and currency depreciation, it added.
The price hike will translate to an increase of up to Rs 900, although the exact quantum of the increase will vary, basis the model and the specific market
SBI gains 1% Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) added more than 1 percent intraday Thursday after company received ECCB approval for divestment of 4 percent stake in SBI General lnsurance Company.
NO EXTENSION OF TERM FOR RANA KAPOOR?
RBI may not give in to Rana Kapoor term extension request. Experts say the board's actions too should come under scrutiny at a time when the Reserve Bank of India is taking action against chiefs of private sector banks. Read the full story here.
Volatility has continued in Yes Bank stock as shares are trading lower by 7 percent today.
JUST IN | L&T's power business has won orders worth Rs 1,400 crore