Closing Bell: Nifty ends March series above 11,550, Sensex up 412 pts; PSU banks outperform

Mar 28, 2019 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ruby Mills workers called off illegal strike:
Cox & Kings signs contract with Buhlmann Immobilien:
Market Update:
Crude Update:
Nifty Bank at record high:
Rupee Update:
Infosys acquires Dutch firm
M&M raises prices
L&T bags order:
Unichem Laboratories gets USFDA approval:
Rupee Opens:
Asian markets trade lower:
Crude Update:
Wall Street ends lower:
SGX Nifty Update:
Market Close: Bulls took control on Dalal Street and pushed the Nifty above 11,550 on the March expiry day.
The Sensex was up 412.84 points at 38,545.72, while Nifty is up 136.50 points at 11,581.50. About 1633 shares have advanced, 979 shares declined, and 165 shares are unchanged.
Indiabulls Housing, Zee Entertainment, HCL Tech, Adani Ports and SBI were the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers include ONGC, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddy’s Labs and Bajaj Auto.
Except metal all other sectoral indices ended in green led by PSU bank, IT, infra, FMCG, auto, energy and pharma.
Ruby Mills workers called off illegal strike: After discussion with the workers and convincing them about the illegality of the strike, the workers of the Processing Plant of the company at Kharsundi have agreed to withdraw the strike and have called off their illegal strike today i.e. 28th March, 2019 and normal operations of the plant have resumed since the first shift.
Cox & Kings signs contract with Buhlmann Immobilien: Cox & Kings owned Meininger Hotels in co-operation with the property developer Buhlmann Immobilien will build a new hotel with 126 rooms or 378 beds at the main station next to the new FBT.
The BSE Sensex has gained more than 3,000 points in about a month driven by banking & financials. Even the FII inflows in March have been unstoppable as they net bought more than Rs 28,000 crore worth of shares.
Subros has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Zamil Air Conditioners India (ZAMIL) to acquire ZAMIL’s certain assets relating to manufacture of Home air conditioning systems.
Market Update: The benchmark indices are trading at day's high level ahead of March F&O expiry.
At 14:25 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 400.92 points at 38533.80, while Nifty is up 116.80 points at 11561.80. About 1529 shares have advanced, 874 shares declined, and 114 shares are unchanged.
Crude Update: Oil prices dropped on Thursday, extending losses into a second consecutive session, following a surprise build in US crude inventories.
Nifty Bank at record high
S&P lowers eurozone GDP growth forecast for 2019 to 1.1 percent and expects GDP growth to rebound to 1.4 percent in 2020 and 2021, reported CNBC-TV18.
Astral Poly Technik shares gained more than 2 percent on Thursday after Anand Rathi initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating and price target at Rs 1,275, implying nearly 17 percent potential upside.
Broad market indices at this hour
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading marginally lower at 68.93 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 68.87.
Nifty Media has strengthened its gain in today's trade. The index is trading up by 2.2 percent led by 6 percent gain in Dish TV.
M&M Financial gains 2% on stake buy in Mahindra Rural Housing
Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services rallied almost 2 percent intraday on March 28 after the company acquired a further 9.68 percent stake in subsidiary Mahindra Rural Housing Finance (MRHFL) from National Housing Bank (NHB).
Nifty Bank has continued it bull run even today. All but one constituent stock are trading in the green.
Infosys said it will acquire 75 percent stake in Stater N.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of ABN AMRO Bank N.V., that offers pure-play, end-to-end mortgage administration services in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. ABN AMRO will continue to hold the remaining 25 percent of the shareholding.
M&M raises prices: Mahindra & Mahindra has said it is going to raise the prices of its range of personal and commercial vehicles, effective April 1.The prices will increase by 0.5-2.7 percent, resulting in an increase of Rs 5,000-Rs 73,000, across its models.
Net asset value (NAV) of an equity mutual fund scheme reflects the value of underlying securities an investor holds when he or she invests in it.
All sectoral indices are trading in the green. Nifty IT, Nifty Media, Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU Bank are trading more than 1% up.
Future Supply Chain Solutions Limited has signed a multi‐year agreement with Benetton India to provide Contract and Express Logistics services.
As per the agreement, FSC will manage Benetton India’s supply chain requirements from a large built‐to‐suit, multi‐customer distribution centre in North India. This will cater to its pan India requirements, including reverse logistics.
Bank of Baroda in an exchange filing said the central government will infuse Rs 5,042 crore by way of preferential allotment of equity shares.
Just In | Lenders have invoked 15.6 percent of promoters' pledged shares of Reliance Communication between March 25-27, the co mpany said in a BSE filing.
As FY19 is coming to an end, a glance at the stock returns of BSE500 companies showed that nearly 70 percent gave negative returns.
L&T bags order: The Construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients across different states in India in the range of Rs 1,000 to 2,500 crore.
Technically some sideways not ruled out in Nifty. Strong support at 11,350, while resistance at 11,581, said Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.
The Nifty Bank unfolded strong as expected and saw some selling pressure near our resistance and has closed in the green. Technically stiff resistance exists at 30,324 and crucial support at 29,600.
Unichem Laboratories gains 3%: Shares of Unichem Laboratories rallied 3 percent after company received final approval for its ANDA, Tadalafil tablets from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for a generic version of Eli Lilly’s Cialis.
Tata Global Beverage: Board announced re-appointment of Ajoy Kumar Misra as the Managing Director and CEO of the company for a period of 1 year.