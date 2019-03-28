App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Mar 28, 2019 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Closing Bell: Nifty ends March series above 11,550, Sensex up 412 pts; PSU banks outperform

The Sensex was up 412.84 points at 38,545.72, while Nifty is up 136.50 points at 11,581.50.

  • Mar 28, 03:33 PM (IST)

    Market Close: Bulls took control on Dalal Street and pushed the Nifty above 11,550 on the March expiry day.

    The Sensex was up 412.84 points at 38,545.72, while Nifty is up 136.50 points at 11,581.50. About 1633 shares have advanced, 979 shares declined, and 165 shares are unchanged. 

    Indiabulls Housing, Zee Entertainment, HCL Tech, Adani Ports and SBI were the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers include ONGC, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddy’s Labs and Bajaj Auto.

    Except metal all other sectoral indices ended in green led by PSU bank, IT, infra, FMCG, auto, energy and pharma.

  • Mar 28, 03:21 PM (IST)

    Ruby Mills workers called off illegal strike: After discussion with the workers and convincing them about the illegality of the strike, the workers of the Processing Plant of the company at Kharsundi have agreed to withdraw the strike and have called off their illegal strike today i.e. 28th March, 2019 and normal operations of the plant have resumed since the first shift.

  • Mar 28, 03:12 PM (IST)

    Cox & Kings signs contract with Buhlmann Immobilien: Cox & Kings owned Meininger Hotels in co-operation with the property developer Buhlmann Immobilien will build a new hotel with 126 rooms or 378 beds at the main station next to the new FBT.

  • Mar 28, 02:56 PM (IST)

    Subros has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Zamil Air Conditioners India (ZAMIL) to acquire ZAMIL’s certain assets relating to manufacture of Home air conditioning systems.

  • Mar 28, 02:42 PM (IST)

  • Mar 28, 02:28 PM (IST)

    Market Update: The benchmark indices are trading at day's high level ahead of March F&O expiry.

    At 14:25 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 400.92 points at 38533.80, while Nifty is up 116.80 points at 11561.80. About 1529 shares have advanced, 874 shares declined, and 114 shares are unchanged. 

  • Mar 28, 02:11 PM (IST)

    Crude Update: Oil prices dropped on Thursday, extending losses into a second consecutive session, following a surprise build in US crude inventories.

  • Mar 28, 02:02 PM (IST)

  • Mar 28, 02:00 PM (IST)

    S&P lowers eurozone GDP growth forecast for 2019 to 1.1 percent and expects GDP growth to rebound to 1.4 percent in 2020 and 2021, reported CNBC-TV18.

  • Mar 28, 01:30 PM (IST)

  • Mar 28, 01:19 PM (IST)

  • Mar 28, 01:18 PM (IST)

    Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading marginally lower at 68.93 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 68.87.

  • Mar 28, 12:53 PM (IST)

  • Mar 28, 12:23 PM (IST)

  • Mar 28, 12:03 PM (IST)

    Infosys said it will acquire 75 percent stake in Stater N.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of ABN AMRO Bank N.V., that offers pure-play, end-to-end mortgage administration services in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. ABN AMRO will continue to hold the remaining 25 percent of the shareholding.

  • Mar 28, 11:38 AM (IST)

    M&M raises prices: Mahindra & Mahindra has said it is going to raise the prices of its range of personal and commercial vehicles, effective April 1.The prices will increase by 0.5-2.7 percent, resulting in an increase of Rs 5,000-Rs 73,000, across its models.

  • Mar 28, 11:20 AM (IST)

  • Mar 28, 11:15 AM (IST)

    Future Supply Chain Solutions Limited has signed a multi‐year agreement with Benetton India to provide Contract and Express Logistics services.  

    As per the agreement, FSC will manage Benetton India’s supply chain requirements from a large built‐to‐suit, multi‐customer distribution centre in North India. This will cater to its pan India requirements, including reverse logistics. 

  • Mar 28, 11:03 AM (IST)

    Bank of Baroda in an exchange filing said the central government will infuse Rs 5,042 crore by way of preferential allotment of equity shares. 

  • Mar 28, 10:50 AM (IST)

    Just In | Lenders have invoked 15.6 percent of promoters' pledged shares of Reliance Communication between March 25-27, the co mpany said in a BSE filing.

  • Mar 28, 10:15 AM (IST)

    L&T bags order: The Construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients across different states in India in the range of Rs 1,000 to 2,500 crore.

  • Mar 28, 10:07 AM (IST)

  • Mar 28, 09:55 AM (IST)

    Technically some sideways not ruled out in Nifty. Strong support at 11,350, while resistance at 11,581, said Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.

    The Nifty Bank unfolded strong as expected and saw some selling pressure near our resistance and has closed in the green. Technically stiff resistance exists at 30,324 and crucial support at 29,600.

  • Mar 28, 09:47 AM (IST)

    Unichem Laboratories gains 3%: Shares of Unichem Laboratories rallied 3 percent after company received final approval for its ANDA, Tadalafil tablets from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for a generic version of Eli Lilly’s Cialis.

  • Mar 28, 09:36 AM (IST)

    Tata Global Beverage: Board announced re-appointment of Ajoy Kumar Misra as the Managing Director and CEO of the company for a period of 1 year.

