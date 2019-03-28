Closing Bell: Nifty ends March series above 11,550, Sensex up 412 pts; PSU banks outperform

Market Close: Bulls took control on Dalal Street and pushed the Nifty above 11,550 on the March expiry day.

The Sensex was up 412.84 points at 38,545.72, while Nifty is up 136.50 points at 11,581.50. About 1633 shares have advanced, 979 shares declined, and 165 shares are unchanged.

Indiabulls Housing, Zee Entertainment, HCL Tech, Adani Ports and SBI were the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers include ONGC, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddy’s Labs and Bajaj Auto.

Except metal all other sectoral indices ended in green led by PSU bank, IT, infra, FMCG, auto, energy and pharma.