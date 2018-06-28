Closing Bell: Nifty ends June series below 10,600, Sensex dips 179 pts; Midcap index falls 2%

Live now
Jun 28, 2018 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee recovered further from day's low, trimming losses to 13 paise from 46 paise.
It was trading at 68.76 against the US dollar.
Dragged by factors such as weak rupee, crude surge, trade war fears and others, the market has ended the June series on a subdued note.
Market Outlook: Rahul Mishra, AVP (Derivatives), Emkay Global Financial Services said
Activity in Derivative market has been picking up in last 3-4 month and the same can be seen in increasing the Open interest.
Market has been volatile during the month of June with a range of 10,550-10,890. Major index NIFTY is near its June month starting level of 10,750.
Roll over activity has been low this month, people have already started taking 2019 election into consideration. Global cues will be the driving force for Indian market.
Market Closing: Benchmark indices ended sharply lower on the expiry day of June futures & options contracts, dragged by banking & financials and Reliance Industries. Weakness in the rupee and lingering trade tensions between the US and China also dented market sentiment.
The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 179.47 points to 35,037.64 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 82.30 points to 10,589.10 while the Nifty Midcap index dropped nearly 2 percent on weak market breadth.
More than two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
Reliance Industries (down 2 percent), ICICI Bank (2.7 percent), HDFC (1.41 percent), Bajaj Finance (2.6 percent), Tech Mahindra (7 percent), Titan Company (3.83 percent) and HPCL (down 5.5 percent) were top contributores to the Nifty's fall.
HDFC Bank (up 0.86 percent), Infosys (1.54 percent), Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.13 percent), Hindalco Industries (1.45 percent) and Tata Steel (up 1 percent) capped losses.
MRPL, Adani Power, Ashok Leyland, Jain Irrigation, Sequent Scientific, Cholamandalam Finance, Federal Bank and IDFC Bank were under pressure while Just Dial, PVR, Strides Shasun and CG Power gained up to 11 percent.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee recovered from its intraday all-time low of 69.09 against the dollar.
It was trading at 68.85 a dollar, down 22 paise.
Market Capitalisation: Tata Motors' market capitalisation (Rs 76,153.82 crore) has fallen below that of Bajaj Auto (Rs 78,417.02 crore) and Eicher Motors (Rs 77,337.35 crore).
Manpasand Beverages in focus: The company has entered into a ten year agreement with Parle Products Private Limited for joint distribution of their products, pan-India.
As a part of this association, both the companies will jointly distribute their products across 4.5 million outlets and aim to achieve a significant market share in their respective categories, the company said.
The stock price trimmed losses to 0.7 percent from 4 percent after the news.
Comment on rupee's impact on crude oil by Rushabh Maru - Research Analyst , Anand Rathi Commodities:
We have seen dramatic rise in the crude oil prices in the last couple of months due to geo-political concern. There are supply issues from Venezuela, Libya and Canada. US has asked countries to cut imports of Iranian oil from November. So the crude oil prices are moving higher in the international market.
On the other hand, the rupee has depreciated to all time low levels. As a result, crude oil prices touched Rs 5000 on the MCX yesterday.
The rupee is expected to depreciate in coming sessions due to steady capital outflows and worsening macroeconomic conditions. Hence, we expect that crude oil prices might trade in a range of Rs 4800 to Rs 5200 on the MCX in coming sessions.
The major reason that experts are expecting a sharp correction in broader markets is stretched valuations as the Nifty Midcap shot up 47 percent and BSE Smallcap index rallied 60 percent in 2017.
Market Update: The market extended losses in second part of the trading session, with the Sensex falling more than 200 points following correction in the rupee and global weakness.
The Nifty index is trading way below the 10,600 levels ahead of expiry of June futures & options contracts today, weighed by Reliance Industries, TCS and banking & financials stocks.
European markets trade lower amid ongoing trade fears.
Index Launch: Asia Index Private Limited, a joint venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices and BSE Ltd, announced the launch of the S&P BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth Index.
The index is designed to measure the performance of private (non-state owned) companies from the S&P BSE 500, classified as finance under the BSE sector Classification model, the Asia Index said.
JK Cement to raise upto Rs 700 crore: The board of directors of the company in their board meeting held decided to offer, issue and allot equity shares through domestic and/or international offerings representing equity shares etc. for an amount not exceeding Rs 700 crore, through public issue and/or private placement and /or rights issue and / or preferential allotment and/or qualified institutional placement subject to shareholders approval sought in the ensuing annual general meeting convened on July 28, 2018.
The fund is proposed to be utilised for the purpose of funding company's long term growth, repayment/prepayment of debt, general corporate purposes including capital expenditure and working capital or any other purposes as may be permissible under applicable law and approved by the board of directors.
At 14:35 hrs JK Cement was quoting at Rs 866.85, down Rs 8.10, or 0.93 percent.
Adani Ports signs SPA: Adani Ports has signed share purchase agreement (SPA) between Larsen and Toubro, Marine Infrastructure Developer, L8T Shipbuilding and Adani Kattupalli Port to acquire 97% stake of Marine Infrastructure Developer.
At 14:22 hrs Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was quoting at Rs 361.95, down Rs 2.75, or 0.75 percent.
Market check: The benchmark indices slipped further in the afternoon trade as Nifty slipped below 10,600 level.
The Sensex is down 209.47 points at 35007.64, and the Nifty down 87.10 points at 10584.30. About 700 shares have advanced, 1759 shares declined, and 138 shares are unchanged.
Power Grid Corp, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Coal India are the top losers on the Sensex.
Capacite Infraprojects bags order: Capacite Infraprojects has received repeat order worth Rs 190.90 crore (excluding GST & value of free issue materials i.e. re-inforcement Steel and concrete) for construction of rehab building on turnkey basis from Sheth Creators as per finishing matrix including Civil-RCC, block works, plaster works, water proofing, finishing works, electrical, plumbing, and fuefighting work etc. excluding excavation & elevators work at Marine Lines.
At 14:03 hrs Capacite Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 263.05, down Rs 1.35, or 0.51 percent.
Market Update: Rupee weakness and US-China trade concerns continued to weigh on the market as the Sensex is falling around 100 points and the Nifty is trading way below 10,650 levels ahead of expiry of June futures & options contracts.
The broader markets are not showing any sign of recovery as the Nifty Midcap is down over a percent, taking total year-to-date loss to 15 percent.
HDFC (down 2 percent), Reliance Industries (0.93 percent), ICICI Bank (1.5 percent), Bajaj Finance (2 percent), Titan Company (4 percent) and Tech Mahindra (5.4 percent) are top contributors to the Nifty's fall. The buying in Infosys (up 1.6 percent) and HDFC Bank (0.75 percent) capped losses.
Asia Update: Asian stocks closed lower, with China markets falling back into negative territory as investors digested developments related to the US stance on foreign investment amid lingering trade concerns.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 was little changed, finishing the day lower by 0.01 percent, or 1.38 points, at 22,270.39. Over in Seoul, the Kospi declined 1.19 percent to end at 2,314.24.
China markets turned lower in the afternoon after earlier getting some reprieve from recent losses. On the mainland, the Shanghai composite fell 0.97 percent to 2,785.98, notching its fourth-straight session of declines.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index, however, was up 0.30 percent at 13:39 hours IST, reports CNBC.
Europe Update: Shares in Europe were trading mixed as concerns over global trade returned.
France's CAC and Germany's DAX traded in the green while Britain's FTSE is under pressure.
Trade concerns continue to weigh on market sentiment. Money managers were digesting news of the latest US position on foreign investment. The US government said Wednesday it will use the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to address concerns over foreign acquisitions of US technologies, reports CNBC.
As an equity investor we want all our stocks to perform consistently as Virat Kohli. Although it is a far-fetched idea, but careful stock selection can help you achieve your goal.
Market Update: The market remained under pressure in afternoon with the Nifty trading below 10,650 levels ahead of expiry of June futures & options contracts today. Sharp depreciation in the rupee and ongoing global trade worries pushed the market lower.
The Nifty Midcap index fell over a percent, taking total year-to-date loss to 15 percent.
The 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 99.85 points to 35,117.26, and the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 48.60 points to 10,622.80, dragged by banking & financials stocks and Reliance Industries.
Prism Johnson and Somany Ceramics are still available at low valuation while Kajaria Ceramics is the market leader (9 percentas on FY18) and margin leader (17 percent as on FY18) in the ceramic tiles industry.
Rupee Update: The rupee recovered marginally from its life-time low to trade at 68.95 per dollar amid heavy month-end demand for the American currency from importers and banks.
The domestic unit plunged to a record low at 69.10 before gaining ground to 68.95 at 1030 hrs, still down by 34 paise.
The Indian unit resumed sharply lower at 68.89 from yesterday's closing level of 68.61 at the inter-bank foreign exchange here.
Rising crude oil prices have deepened concerns about the country's current account deficit and inflation.
Crude oil prices rose in Asia as the US pressured allies to stopped buying Iranian crude amid concerns over supply disruptions in Libya and Canada.
Brent crude futures surged to USD 77.50 a barrel, the highest since 2014, on tight supply, reports PTI.
Acquisition: RBL Bank has acquired 100 percent stake in Swadhaar Finserve Pvt. Ltd. (SFPL) – an exclusive business correspondent of RBL Bank engaged in offering services to the underbanked segment in rural and semi-urban areas.
RBL Bank has brought this additional stake from marquee investors including global financial inclusion nonprofit Accion, which has been instrumental in shaping Swadhaar into one of India’s most effective lenders for underserved families and businesses. SFPL works as a last-mile distributor of comprehensive financial services and products, particularly loans and savings products, to low-income households and microenterprises across India.
Swadhaar’s extensive reach – with a network of 331 branches across 16 states and 2 union territories – and transformation from an NBFC to one of India’s first banking correspondents pioneered an innovative way to reach underserved communities throughout the country, the bank said.
Today, the company has an AUM of around Rs. 2,000 crores and reaches 750,000 customers.
"RBL Bank’s acquisition of SFPL is in line with its stated policy of strengthening its market position in this inclusive finance segment. SFPL and a few other select BC partners help RBL Bank in having a twin strategy of distribution, which is key towards having a diversified pan-India presence," the bank said.
Market Update: The market continued to trade lower with the Nifty falling below 10,650 levels ahead of expiry of June futures & options contracts today, after the consistent correction in midcaps and smallcaps. The weakness in rupee and lingering trade concerns also weighed on the market.
The Nifty Midcap fell a percent, taking year-to-date loss to 14 percent and outperforming the Nifty50 index.
All sectoral indices are in the red except Auto and Metal that are flat in trade.
The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 97.34 points to 35,119.77 and the 50-share NSE Nifty shed 44.10 points to 10,627.30. About two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
Comment on GST implementation of one year: Prasanth Prabhakaran, Senior President and CEO, YES Securities said
GST was a historic step to provide a simplified, single tax regime in line with the tax framework applicable across the globe. With completion of one year of GST implementation, the pains are behind, and gains have already started showing.
The Government has been more than proactive in meeting, resolving and addressing issues raised by India Inc. Post the launch, multiple levels of simplification in terms of slabs and processes, have ensured higher tax collections and ease of doing business.
This will reflect in greater economic activity at every level, thereby impacting the market positively.”