Closing Bell: Nifty ends June series below 10,600, Sensex dips 179 pts; Midcap index falls 2%

Market Outlook: Rahul Mishra, AVP (Derivatives), Emkay Global Financial Services said

Activity in Derivative market has been picking up in last 3-4 month and the same can be seen in increasing the Open interest.

Market has been volatile during the month of June with a range of 10,550-10,890. Major index NIFTY is near its June month starting level of 10,750.

Roll over activity has been low this month, people have already started taking 2019 election into consideration. Global cues will be the driving force for Indian market.