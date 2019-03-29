Closing Bell: Nifty ends FY19 above 11,600, Sensex gains 127 pts; metal stocks surge

Market Close: Indian indices ended higher on the last trading day of the current financial year 2018-19 with Nifty finished above 11,600 level.

At close, the Sensex was up 127.19 points at 38,672.91, while Nifty was up 53.90 points at 11,623.90. About 1429 shares have advanced, 1185 shares declined, and 162 shares are unchanged.

Indiabulls Housing, HPCL, Vedanta, Grasim Industries and UPL were the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers were GAIL, IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto and Bharti Infratel.

Except PSU Bank, all other sectoral indices ended higher led by metal, which gained over 2 percent followed by pharma, auto, energy, infra, IT and FMCG.