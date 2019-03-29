Closing Bell: Nifty ends FY19 above 11,600, Sensex gains 127 pts; metal stocks surge

Live now
Market Close: Indian indices ended higher on the last trading day of the current financial year 2018-19 with Nifty finished above 11,600 level.
At close, the Sensex was up 127.19 points at 38,672.91, while Nifty was up 53.90 points at 11,623.90. About 1429 shares have advanced, 1185 shares declined, and 162 shares are unchanged.
Indiabulls Housing, HPCL, Vedanta, Grasim Industries and UPL were the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers were GAIL, IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto and Bharti Infratel.
Except PSU Bank, all other sectoral indices ended higher led by metal, which gained over 2 percent followed by pharma, auto, energy, infra, IT and FMCG.
Kalpataru Power bags order: The comapny has secured new orders / notification of award of Rs 588 crore.
Buzzing: Shares of Indiabulls Integrated Services gained 5 percent after the redemption of preference shares and appointment of a new Independent Director.
Colgate Palmolive declares second interim dividend: The company declared second interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of Re 1 for the financial year 2018-19.
A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 27/05/2019 to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.
Metal stocks shine after progressive US-China trade talks; JSPL jumps 9%
Trade talks with China are progressing "very well", US President Donald Trump said, as top negotiators from the two countries Thursday began meetings to resolve their tariff war.
SQS India BFSI Buyback: The company fixed the final buyback price of Rs 550 per equity share of the company payable and the total consideration for the buyback not exceeding Rs 25,34,92,800.
Accenture reports strong Q2 earnings, guidance; Indian IT firms to benefit
CLSA said strong growth in US is positive for most firms, but more for Infosys & Cognizant while strong growth in CMT is positive for Tech Mahindra, Wipro & HCL Technologies
TVS Motor launches TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: TVS Motor Company launched the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in Colombia.
Buzzing: Shares of Tata Metaliks rallied more than 6 percent after the company allotted equity shares and convertible warrants worth Rs 403.79 crore to parent company Tata Steel.
Nifty could touch 12,110, every dip is an opportunity to buy: Pritesh Mehta
The Nifty internals suggests that recent rally has been broad-based as compared to previous ones as 29 stocks from the index have outperformed Nifty so far
JUST IN: The company board approved and recommended to issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1 equity share for every 5 equity share held. The bonus issue of equity shares will be subject to approval of the shareholders and any other applicable statutory and regulatory approval.
HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage With Buy Call on Mastek
Software firm Mastek shares gained 2 percent intraday after HDFC Securities initiated coverage with a buy call on the stock and expects it to return 50 percent.
Mastek is well placed to generate revenue/EPS CAGR of 15/16 percent over FY19-21E (despite US softness and Brexit uncertainty) and is available at attractive valuations of 8.3x FY21 versus midcap average of around 13x, the brokerage house said.
Stake in Majesco US (around Rs 79 per share), net cash position (Rs 82 per share) provides additional comfort, it added.
Hence the brokerage initiated coverage with a buy rating and a price target of Rs 660, based on 11x FY21E EPS.
Nifty Metal Index Top Gainer
Eicher Motors slips: Shares declined after Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded the stock and cut price target sharply citing dealer stress.
Minda Industries has redeemed commercial paper of Rs 30 crore issued on January 18, 2019 with maturity date of March 28, 2019.
Buzzing: Capacite Infraprojects shares gained 1.5 percent after Emkay initiated coverage with a buy call and target price at Rs 288, implying 28 percent potential upside from current levels.
Looking at the derivative data, 12,000 is on cards for Nifty: Centrum Broking
Jay Purohit Nifty50 started the March series on a weaker note as open interest (OI) on February expiry was at the lowest level in the last three years, but closed on a strong note.
Suven Life Sciences secures product patents: Suven Life Sciences secured 1 product patent each from Eurasia, Europe, South Korea and Sri Lanka corresponding to the New Chemical Entities for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases and patents are valid through 2034.
Rail Vikas Nigam IPO opens: Should you subscribe?
Public sector enterprise Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has launched its initial public offering for subscription on March 29 at a price band of Rs 17-19 per share.
Zydus receives final approval from USFDA: Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Ambrisentan Tablets USP (US RLD —Letairis Tablets), 5 mg and l0 mg.
Fed done raising interest rates; significant chance of cut in 2020: Poll
The Fed left its federal funds rate on hold last week as expected, but its "dot plot" projections shifted and now suggest no hikes in 2019 compared with two in December.
Cox & Kings signs contract: Cox & Kings owned MEININGER Hotels signed a contract with a German property developer for a new project in Stuttgart.
OMCs in focus as HSBC hikes target price for IOC, BPCL & HPCL
Citi is of the view that OMCs now offer an attractive investment opportunity. Cheap valuations relative to historicals make it an attractive buy, it said
L&T announces new strategic initiative: Larsen and Toubro has announced a new strategic initiative, L&T-Nxt, to define the future of the organization from a fresh perspective. It has been identified as a select initiative in L&T's five-year strategic plan.
Market Update: Benchmark indices erased all its early gains and trading at day's low point.
At 11:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 39.32 points at 38585.04, while Nifty is up 15.30 points at 11585.30. About 1153 shares have advanced, 861 shares declined, and 130 shares are unchanged.
Highest Roll Spread
The Nifty is starting the new series with 16.9 million shares, which is relatively higher than the open interest seen at the inception of the last series. Continued positive momentum in the Nifty may be the reason behind fresh build up of open interest in the next series. However, the roll spread in the Nifty inched further high and ended around 100 points. The current roll spread is one of the highest ever seen in the Nifty in points terms. Data indicates continued rollover of long positions in the index
The Bank Nifty is also starting the new series with significantly higher open interest compared to the last series. OI at inception is highest since August 2018 for Bank Nifty. The roll spread in banking index also remained high around 130 points during settlement. (Source: ICICIDirect).