Closing Bell: Nifty ends Feb series below 10,800; Sensex falls 38 pts; TCS slips 3%

Market at close: Benchmark indices ended marginally lower on the F&O Expiry day with Nifty closing below 10,800 level.

The Sensex was down 37.99 points at 35867.44, while Nifty was down 8.90 points at 10797.80. About 1463 shares have advanced, 1005 shares declined, and 153 shares are unchanged.

Vedanta, Coal India, BPCL, GAIL and IOC were the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers include TCS, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, UltraTech Cement and Hero Motocorp.

Among sectors, IT and auto witnessed some selling pressure, while buying seen in the FMCG, PSU bank, metal, pharma, energy and infra.