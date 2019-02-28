Closing Bell: Nifty ends Feb series below 10,800; Sensex falls 38 pts; TCS slips 3%

Live now
Feb 28, 2019 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Lupin receives USFDA approval:
Rupee Update:
REC announces interim dividend:
Future Retail gains 4%:
Rupee Update:
HEG buyback:
Market Update:
Market Update:
Market Update:
Wipro sells cloud business:
Market Opens:
Rupee Opens:
SGX Nifty Update:
Market at close: Benchmark indices ended marginally lower on the F&O Expiry day with Nifty closing below 10,800 level.
The Sensex was down 37.99 points at 35867.44, while Nifty was down 8.90 points at 10797.80. About 1463 shares have advanced, 1005 shares declined, and 153 shares are unchanged.
Vedanta, Coal India, BPCL, GAIL and IOC were the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers include TCS, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, UltraTech Cement and Hero Motocorp.
Among sectors, IT and auto witnessed some selling pressure, while buying seen in the FMCG, PSU bank, metal, pharma, energy and infra.
Lupin receives USFDA approval: Company received approval for its Azacitidine for Injection, 100 mg Single-Dose Vial from the USFDA to market a generic version of Celgene Corporation’s Vidaza.
Rupee Update: Indian rupee is trading higher by 10 paise at 71.12 versus Wednesday's close 71.22.
Expiry day set-up: Nifty ended in the green 6 out of last 10 months
The index rallied about 2 percent on the January expiry day, followed by 1.2 percent gain seen in November, and 1.1 percent rise seen in May 2018
REC announces interim dividend: The board of directors of REC in its meeting held on February 28 approved declaration and payment of interim dividend at Rs 11 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2018-19. The said interim dividend will be paid/dispatched on March 19, 2019.
Kotak lists 3 problems plaguing market as many stocks fall in double digits
The actions of certain Indian companies and groups to manage their overall debt (of listed and unlisted entities) over the past few weeks have resulted in serious erosion in the market capitalization of the stocks.
Future Retail gains 4%: Company board at its meeting held on February 28 approved execution of master franchise agreement by its subsidiary SHME Food Brands with 7-Eleven, Inc to develop and operate 7-Eleven stores within India.
Image Source: Bloomberg
Axis Securities on Symphony: Axis Securities initiated coverage with a buy call on the stock, citing strong earnings growth ahead. The research house has set a price target at Rs 1,680 apiece, implying 36 percent potential upside from February 27 levels.
HEG buyback: The company's buyback offer is going to open on March 8 and will close on March 22.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading flat ahead of February F&O expiry with Nifty holding above 10,800 level.
The Sensex is up 12.38 points at 35917.81, while Nifty is up 3.40 points at 10810.10. About 1296 shares have advanced, 892 shares declined, and 128 shares are unchanged.
Just In | Board of Directors of Future Retail Limited inter-alia approved the execution of master franchise agreement by its subsidiary SHME Food Brands Private Limited with 7-Eleven, Inc to develop and operate 7-Eleven stores. within India. Together with SHME, the Company has also executed the agreement as confirming party and Controlling Principal. The stock has surged over 4% on the news.
Working on its plan to save costs and rationalise operations, Jet Airways has cancelled over 300 flights in February and March as the airline tweaks its network.
About 60 flights scheduled for February 28 have been cancelled. Read more
Energy stocks have surged in day's trade. Nifty Energy index is up about 1% led primarily by gains in ONGC, NTPC, Power Grid and IOC.
India VIX, the measure of volatility, is down about 4% at 18.12.
'No agreement' reached at Kim Jong Un-Donald Trump nuclear talks
The nuclear summit between US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in Hanoi ended without an agreement Thursday, the White House said after the two leaders cut short their discussions. Read full report
Buzzing: Ramco System has climbed 6.5% on deal with Canadian logistics services provider.
Brokerage Calls: Credit Suisse cautious on NBFCs; CLSA's 'sell' for Vodafone Idea
We have collated a list of recommendations from various global brokerage firms for February 28. Wipro | Brokerage: Axis Capital | Rating: Hold | Target: Rs 340 The brokerage raised the stock's target to Rs 340 from Rs 320, retaining the Hold rating.
Market Update: The indices have continued their positive momentum. Sensex is up 86.17 points or 0.24% at 35991.60, and the Nifty up 21.80 points or 0.20% at 10828.50. About 1273 shares have advanced, 714 shares declined, and 99 shares are unchanged.
Castor seed price likely to rise after April due to demand-supply gap
Ravindra V Rao Since the beginning of this year, the non-edible oilseed, castor, has been trading in a narrow range.
All metal stocks are trading higher. The Nifty Metal index is up nearly 1%, primarily led by rise in JSL Hisar, NMDC and Vedanta.
Debabrata Bhattacharjee, Head of Research, CapitalAim says:
After Indian Air force attacked terror camps in POK, Pakistan’s retaliation made situation tensed. This led to a a volatile session in Indian markets on Wednesday. Going forward if this scenario continues for a few more days and converted into a war that will put immense pressure on benchmarks. The market will correct more from current levels.
Investors and traders could be cautious at this moment. They will put on hold their investments in Indian markets and keep an eye on every input related to Indo-Pak Situation. If a war or something like that happens for a longer period, the market will erase all the gains which were earned by companies from their performance in past months. The situation will get tougher for both countries. War always puts a dent on the economy in any country and keeps away Investors and trader from investing in it.
Nifty is in range of 10950 upside and 10560 downside. If it breaches 10950 then it can be bullish but if it breaks the level of 10560 in downside then it can go into a bearish trend.
Just In | V Mart has opened its 203rd store in the country with the opening of another store in Bihar. The addition means the company has over 200 stores in 163 cities across 16 states. The total tally of Bihar is 41 stores. The stock is up 1%.
Just In | Lupin has launched its Ranolazine Extended-Release (ER) Tablets, 500mg and 1000mg in the US. Ranolazine ER Tablets, 500mg and 1000mg are a generic version of Gilead Sciences, Inc.'s Ranexa ER Tablets, 500mg and l000mg. Ranolazine is indicated for the treatment of chronic angina.
All sectoral indices are trading in the green, with the biggest rallies seen in metal and pharma indices.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are erased some of its morning gains with Nifty holding above 10,800 level.
At 10:04 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 85.09 points at 35990.52, while Nifty is up 17.50 points at 10824.20. About 1035 shares have advanced, 538 shares declined, and 80 shares are unchanged.
Which is the next 'HDFC Bank' of the Indian stock market?
To view the full content of this article Subscribe to Moneycontrol Plus: Download the App now *Note: - These are app only features and will be applicable on version 4.3 for ios and 5.5.0 for android onwards.