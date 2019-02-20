Closing Bell: Nifty ends close to 10,750, Sensex up 403 pts; metal, oil stock in focus

Market at close: Indian indices bounced back and broke the 8-day losing streak on Wednesday with Nifty ended near to 10,750 mark helped by metal, IT and oil & gas stocks.

The Sensex was up 403.65 points at 35756.26, while Nifty was up 131.10 points at 10735.50. About 1468 shares have advanced, 1107 shares declined, and 161 shares are unchanged.

Top gainers include Indiabulls Housing, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Hindalco Industries, while losers are Zee Entertainment, Hero Motocorp, Dr Reddy’s Labs, HUL and Bajaj Auto.

All the sectoral indices ended in green led by metal, IT, energy, infra, bank, pharma and auto stocks.