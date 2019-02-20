Closing Bell: Nifty ends close to 10,750, Sensex up 403 pts; metal, oil stock in focus

Live now
Feb 20, 2019 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at close: Indian indices bounced back and broke the 8-day losing streak on Wednesday with Nifty ended near to 10,750 mark helped by metal, IT and oil & gas stocks.
The Sensex was up 403.65 points at 35756.26, while Nifty was up 131.10 points at 10735.50. About 1468 shares have advanced, 1107 shares declined, and 161 shares are unchanged.
Top gainers include Indiabulls Housing, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Hindalco Industries, while losers are Zee Entertainment, Hero Motocorp, Dr Reddy’s Labs, HUL and Bajaj Auto.
All the sectoral indices ended in green led by metal, IT, energy, infra, bank, pharma and auto stocks.
HCL Technologies wins contract: HCL Technologies has won a five year IT infrastructure and application services contract with EDF Luminus, the second largest electricity producer and energy supplier in the Belgian energy market.
Yes Bank gained 3%: Moody's has affirmed bank's rating, while changed outlook of the company to stable from negative.
Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) are trading higher with 3 percent gain as crude prices are trading near day's low.
TRF to issue preference shares to Tata Steel: The board approved proposal to issue, offer and allot up to 25,00,00,000 12.5% NCRPS of face value of Rs10 each at par aggregating up to Rs 250 crore to Tata Steel on a private placement basis, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company.
JUST IN | The company signs MoU with Neyveli Lignite: The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Neyveli Lignite Corporation of India Limited (NLCIL) in the area of power trading.
Market Update: Indian indices continue to trade higher but off day' high with Nifty holding above 10,650 level.
The Sensex is up 164.88 points at 35517.49, while Nifty was up 55.90 points or 0.53% at 10660.30. About 1291 shares have advanced, 1083 shares declined, and 127 shares are unchanged.
Cyient JV launches its new Aerial System: Cyient Solutions & Systems Pvt. Ltd. (CSS), a joint venture between Cyient Ltd. and BlueBird Aero Systems, Israel, today launched its latest offering, the WanderB Vertical Take-Off & Landing (VTOL) Unmanned Aerial System.
Ashok Leyland expects 20 percent growth in the fiscal year 2019-20 on pre-buying ahead of transitions into BS-VI, said Chief Financial Officer Gopal Mahadevan. Read more
Just In | Nasscom holds back FY20 guidance.
HG Infra to BSE: We are pleased to inform you that Company has been declared lowest bidder by the National Highway authority of India (NHAI), New Delhi for new EPC project for construction of 6-lane access controlled Greenfield highway as a part of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor in the State of Rajasthan. Bid price is Rs 538.11 crore. The stock has surged over 6% intraday.
Market Update: The market has continued its positive momentum. Sensex is up 213.84 points or 0.60% at 35566.45, and the Nifty up 71.00 points or 0.67% at 10675.40. About 1,255 shares have advanced, 931 shares declined, and 106 shares are unchanged.
Metal stocks have been the biggest gainers in the rally today. Jindal Steel and Welspun Corp are the biggest gainers, both surging more than 4%. Nalco is among the significant losers.
India VIX, the measure of volatility, is down about 5% at 18.46.
Buzzing: IndiGo shares have seen a sharp rise in day's trade, with comparatively higher volume. The stock is up 3% at Rs 1,132 on BSE.
All sectoral indices, except FMCG, are trading in green. Nifty Metal is the biggest gainer, up about 2%.
Buzzing: IRB Infra is up about 7% intraday.
Reliance ADAG companies have slipped in day's trade after the SC order.
Reliance Communication: We respect the Hon'ble Supreme Court judgement. The RCOM Group shall comply with same.
Anil Ambani Vs Ericsson case: Supreme Court holds Anil Ambani guilty of contempt. Ambani will be sent on jail for 3 months in case of default on payment.
Suzlon Energy to BSE: At the request of the Company, CARE has withdrawn its rating assigned to the proposed commercial paper issue of the Company since the Company has neither placed the proposed commercial paper issue nor intends to do so.
Jaypee Infratech Locked In 5% Upper Circuit as JP Associates Offers To Repay Company's Dues
The promoters of debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech (JIL) have made a last minute offer to withdraw the company from insolvency proceedings, sources aware of the development told CNBC-TV18.
As per this offer, JAL is offering an upfront payment of Rs 1,500 crore to the financial creditors of Jaypee Infratech, another Rs 4,858 crore from transfer of 100 percent shareholding of JIL's Land Bank SPV (having a land bank of 1,475 acres) to financial creditors towards settlement of dues via a debt-asset swap and Rs 2,000 crore as optionally convertible debentures at a coupon rate of 0.01 percent per annum.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading higher at 71.23 per dollar versus Monday's close 71.34.