Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,800, Sensex up 369 pts; SpiceJet gains 11%

Live now
Apr 16, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Lupin receives USFDA approval:
Nifty hits 11,800:
Market Update:
Rupee Update:
JSPL posts highest ever domestic steel production & sales:
Rupee Update
Market Update
Rupee Opens:
Wall Street ends lower:
SGX Nifty Update:
Market close: It is strong close for the benchmark indices on Tuesday with Nifty closed near to 11,800.
The Sensex was up 369.80 points at 39275.64, while Nifty was up 96.80 points at 11787.20. About 1258 shares have advanced, 1276 shares declined, and 159 shares are unchanged.
Sensex and Nifty touched record highs of 39,364.34 and 11,810.95 respectively in today's trading session.
ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Titan Company, ONGC and Adani Ports were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Wipro, Cipla, GAIL, Tata Motors and Infosys.
Except PSU bank and IT, other sectoral indices are ended in green led by infra, metal, FMCG and energy.
Nifty Bank ended 1.4 percent higher at 30529.80.
Nifty records 'Golden Cross' ahead of election result; ICICI Direct revises FY20 target to 13K
As polling for Lok Sabha elections is underway, Nifty's price structure is indicating a major shift in trend direction. The index recorded a 'Golden Cross'-an event when a medium-term moving average (50-day) crosses a longer-term moving average (200-day).
Rupee at day's low: The Indian rupee is trading lower by 23 paise at 69.65 per dollar against previous close 69.42.
D-Street Buzz: IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank extend gains, Interglobe Aviation hits new 52-week high
The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 891 stocks advanced and 813 declined while 387 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,246 stocks advanced, 1,239 declined and 145 remained unchanged.
Mastek at its meeting held on April 16, 2019, recommended final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share.
Lupin receives USFDA approval: Company has received approval for its Fluoxetine Tablets USP, 10 mg and 20 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Eli Lilly and Company’s (Eli Lilly) Prozac Tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg.
Nifty hits 11,800: The Nfty50 crossed another milestone as its rose above 11,800 for the first time.
The Sensex is up 429.41 points at 39335.25, while Nifty is up 114.90 points at 11805.30. About 1193 shares have advanced, 1170 shares declined, and 125 shares are unchanged.
While Sensex, Nifty reclaimed record highs, 19 stocks rose 10-50% since April 3
For Sensex, most of the global brokerage firms peg the target upwards of 40,000. Chart patterns suggest that Nifty could see a 15% up move going forward
Market Update: Benchmark indices continue to trade higher on Tuesday with Nifty inching towards 11,800 level.
The Sensex is up 374.24 points at 39,280.08, while Nifty is up 98.20 points at 11,788.60. About 1191 shares have advanced, 1158 shares declined, and 124 shares are unchanged.
'Expect market to consolidate in 11,200-11,800 range till election outcome'
If Nifty falls 5-7 percent from current levels before the elections then we can expect 14-15 percent upside in the second half of 2019.
Rupee Update:Image Source: bloomberg
JSPL posts highest ever domestic steel production & sales: Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) reported its highest ever domestic quarterly steel production and sales in Q4 FY 2018-19. The company registered a record crude steel production of 1.51 million tonnes and robust sales of 1.45 million tonnes during the quarter January– March 2019.
The quarterly steel production saw a 23% growth during Q4 FY 2019, while the quarterly steel sales record a rise of 21% on a quarter-on-quarter basis.
Buzzing: Jet Airways has fallen over 12 percent on speculations of airline considering to shut down its entire operation.
Ramco Systems said it has secured an order to digitise the maintenance and engineering (M&E) operations of Caverton Helicopters Limited, a leading aviation and marine logistics player in Nigeria.
March quarter snapshot: Banking & IT sectors among 5 FII favourites
The S&P BSE IT index rose 8%, while Nifty Bank rose 12% hitting record high, S&P BSE oil & gas index gained 11% and Nifty Pharma gained 5% in the March quarter
Rupee Update: Rupee is trading lower by 16 paise or 0.24 percent at 69.58/$.
Fortis Malar said the promoter has released entire pledge on 62.71 percent stake on March 29. The stock has surged about 14 percent.
Wipro said it has detected abnormal activity in a few employee accounts. It said the company has began a probe and taken remedial steps to contain and mitigate any potential impact. (Source: CNBC-TV18)
Nifty, Sensex hit record highs: five factors that could be fuelling the rally
Nifty after hovering in a tight range of 11,550-11,700 levels for the past eleven sessions finally broke out of the range on Tuesday as the index hit a fresh record high of 11784
India VIX, the measure of volatility, has climbed over 21 mark and is currently at 21.18, up about a percent.
Intellect Design has bagged a destiny deal from AmeriTrust Group.
"AmeriTrust Group, Inc., a leading specialty commercial insurance company based in the U.S., has chosen Xponent Underwriting Workstation from Intellect SEEC for underwriting transformation. Intellect Xponent, a big data and AI-based underwriting workstation, will be deployed to improve the company's underwriting efficiency and boost profitability, the company said on a release.
Nifty Realty is the only index trading in the red today.
Market Update: Sensex and Nifty are at record highs. Sensex is up 350.33 points or 0.90 percent at 39,256.17, and the Nifty is up 91.00 points or 0.78 percent at 11,781.40. About 1,142 shares have advanced, 809 have shares declined, and 89 shares are unchanged.
SpiceJet has jumped 5 percent on inducting 5 more Q400s aircraft and launch of direct international flights.IndiGo is also up over 2 percent. However, their peer Jet Airways is down 3.4 percent.
Market Update: Nifty50 touched a record high in today's trading as it crossed its earlier high of 11761.
At 09:58 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 285.22 points or 0.73% at 39191.06, and the Nifty up 78.30 points or 0.67% at 11768.70.
New Listing: Shares of Polycab India settled at Rs 633 on the Bombay Stock Exchange against issue price of Rs 538.
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure has recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2019.
Buzzing: Shares Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation gained 7 percent as company announced the commercial production of Nitric Acid complex at Dahej, Gujarat.
The new facility, with project cost of approximately Rs. 550 crore, has production capacities of 92 KTPA for Concentrated Nitric Acid (CNA) and 149 KTPA for Diluted Nitric Acid (DNA).
Polycab India to list shares on April 16: Will good response to IPO mean strong listing?
Polycab has one of the most diversified product portfolios when compared to their peers and it is strongly placed in wires and cables space with healthy market share in the organised space.