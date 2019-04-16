Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,800, Sensex up 369 pts; SpiceJet gains 11%

Market close: It is strong close for the benchmark indices on Tuesday with Nifty closed near to 11,800.

The Sensex was up 369.80 points at 39275.64, while Nifty was up 96.80 points at 11787.20. About 1258 shares have advanced, 1276 shares declined, and 159 shares are unchanged.

Sensex and Nifty touched record highs of 39,364.34 and 11,810.95 respectively in today's trading session.

ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Titan Company, ONGC and Adani Ports were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Wipro, Cipla, GAIL, Tata Motors and Infosys.

Except PSU bank and IT, other sectoral indices are ended in green led by infra, metal, FMCG and energy.

Nifty Bank ended 1.4 percent higher at 30529.80.