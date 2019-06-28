Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,800, Sensex down 191 pts; pvt banks, metal stocks drag

Live now
Jun 28, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Close: Nifty ended 52.60 points below at 11,788.90, while Sensex was down 191.77 points at 39,394.64. About 1147 shares have advanced, 1354 shares declined, and 158 shares are unchanged.
Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki and GAIL were among major gainers, while Yes Bank, Coal India and Bharti Infratel were among top losers.
On the sectoral front, PSU Banks are the top gainer, up 0.67 percent on Nifty. Nifty Metal is the biggest loser, down 1.13 percent.
European markets traded marginally higher as investors look for developments at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are likely to meet to resolve ongoing trade war issue.
France's CAC, Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE were trading 0.1-0.4 percent.
Bank of Baroda shares gained 3 percent intraday despite global brokerage Credit Suisse maintaining its bearish call on the stock.
"We maintain underperform call on the stock with a target price at Rs 115 per share, implying 5 percent potential downside from current levels," the research firm said.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals shares gained 1.4 percent intraday on June 28 after global brokerage house Credit Suisse retained its positive stance on the stock due to good India business.
The research house maintained an outperform call on the stock with a target price at Rs 1,750 per share, implying a 14 percent potential upside from current levels.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals in its BSE filing said it has received ANDA approval for Ezetimibe and Simvastatin tablets, which are available in 10 mg/10 mg, 10 mg/20 mg, 10 mg/40 mg, and 10 mg/80 mg strenghts.
Country's largest IT company Tata Consultancv Services in its BSE filing said it has launched Pace Port, a new co-innovation and advanced research center designed to help customers successfully navigate their Business 4.0 transformation journeys in New York.
Benchmark indices are trading near day's low with Nifty down 33.50 points or 0.28 percent at 11,808. Sensex is down 114.09 points or 0.29 percent at 39,472.32. About 1028 shares have advanced, 1243 shares declined, and 146 shares are unchanged. GAIL, Tech Mahindra and NTPC are among the biggest winners, while Yes Bank, Vedanta, Bharti Infratel are among the top losers.
On the sectoral front, PSU Banks is the top gainer, up 2.01 percent on Nifty. Nifty metal is the biggest loser, down 1.51 percent.
Goldiam International in its BSE filing said it has received its largest order ever for a single ring style for 10,000 pieces with a value of approximately Rs 35 crore from a large US based retailer. With this, its open order value crosses Rs 70 crore as on June 28, 2019. The stock is up 3 percent.
The company opens 4 screens multiplex at Preston Mall, Hyderabad. This multiplex is equipped with BARCO 4K projection system, Harkness Silver Screen, next-generation 3D-enabled screens and Dolby Atmos surround sound system in all auditoriums.
With this launch, PVR now operates the largest multiplex network with of 785 screens at 167 properties in 67 cities.
Amid fears of acute water scarcity, reports are making rounds that the Karnataka government is considering a five-year ban on construction of multi-storeyed residential buildings.
This has led to the fall of real estate stocks including Sobha and Prestige Estates
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India rose 1 percent intraday Friday after brokerage house Citi maintained buy rating but cut target to Rs 7,400 from Rs 8,000 per share.
Gold Update: Gold prices jumped on June 28, heading for their best month in three-years, as uncertainty loomed over whether highly anticipated trade talks between China and the United States would yield any progress in ending a year-long trade dispute.
Rupee extends gains: The Indian rupee has extended its morning gains and trading at day' high level. It is trading higher by 9 paise at 68.97 per dollar against previous close 69.06.
Market Update: After a flat start for the new series the benchmark indices are trading at day's low level with Nifty around 11,800.
At 10:51 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 76.80 points at 39509.61, while Nifty is down 22.50 points at 11819. About 946 shares have advanced, 907 shares declined, and 94 shares are unchanged.
Buzzing: Shares of real estate major DLF gained as much as 2 percent on June 28 after its promoters infused Rs 2,250 crore in the company against the issuance of new equity shares.
Reliance Capital likely to defer Q4 earnings announcement, quoting Sources, reports CNBC-TV18.
Buzzing: Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) declined more than 7 percent on June 28 as company deferred Q4 earnings announcement.
Cox & Kings locked at lower circuit: Share price of Cox & Kings locked at 10 percent lower circuit on July 27 as company has defaulted on the payment of commercial papers due to cash flow mismatch. There were pending sell orders of 1,695,952 shares, with no buyers available.