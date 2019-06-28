Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,800, Sensex down 191 pts; pvt banks, metal stocks drag

Market Close: Nifty ended 52.60 points below at 11,788.90, while Sensex was down 191.77 points at 39,394.64. About 1147 shares have advanced, 1354 shares declined, and 158 shares are unchanged.



Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki and GAIL were among major gainers, while Yes Bank, Coal India and Bharti Infratel were among top losers.



On the sectoral front, PSU Banks are the top gainer, up 0.67 percent on Nifty. Nifty Metal is the biggest loser, down 1.13 percent.