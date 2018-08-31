App
Aug 31, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,700 on Day 1 of September series; Sensex mildly lower; IT, pharma soar

Banks were the major laggards on Friday, led by losses in names such as Yes Bank. Another index heavyweight, Reliance Industries, fell around 3 percent, managed to weigh on equity benchmarks.

