Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,600, Sensex falls 495 pts; IT stocks gain

Apr 22, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market close: Indian indices ended at day's low as selling pressure dragged Nifty below 11,600, while Sensex also fell nearly 500 points.
At close, the Sensex was down 495.10 points at 38,645.18, while Nifty was down 158.30 points at 11,594.50. About 747 shares have advanced, 1751 shares declined, and 166 shares are unchanged.
Indiabulls Housing, Yes Bank, BPCL, IndusInd Bank and IOC were top losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Bharti Airtel, Wipro, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Infosys.
Among the sectors except IT all other indices ended in red led by energy, bank, auto, metal, pharma, infra and FMCG.
Gruh Finance is going to consider fund raising and recommendation of dividend on April 30 with audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading at day's low level with Nifty slipped below 11,600 mark.
At 15:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 506.72 points or 1.29% at 38633.56, and the Nifty down 158.50 points or 1.35% at 11594.30. About 662 shares have advanced, 1742 shares declined, and 157 shares are unchanged.
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Q4: Net profit was down 34.5 percent at Rs 31.3 crore, revenue was up 44.8 percent at Rs 234.3 crore and EBITDA slipped 64.4 percent at Rs 8.1 crore.
Delhi High Court allowed export of 2 key drugs of Bayer by Natco & Alembic Pharma for R&D, source CNBC-TV18.
HDFC MF increased stake in Jagran Prakashan by 2.07% to 9.16% on April 18 via open market, source CNBC-TV18.
Buzzing: KPR Mill shares rallied nearly 5 percent on April 22 as board of directors will consider buy back of shares.
Goa Carbon Q4: Net loss at Rs 8.8 crore against profit of Rs 11.8 crore. Revenue fell 19.5% at Rs 129.3 crore, EBITDA loss at Rs 9 crore.
IT Stocks Buck Trend
Technology stocks gained strength as the Indian rupee traded lower, falling 27 paise to 69.62 a dollar but recovered from day's low of 69.87.
The Nifty IT was only gainer among sectoral indices, rising 0.64 percent driven by TCS, Wipro, Mindtree, Infosys and Tech Mahindra.
Benchmark indices extended selling pressure in afternoon with the BSE Sensex falling 358.58 points to 38,781.70. The Nifty50 was trading way below 11,700 levels, down 122.30 points to 11,630.50.
Mixed March quarter earnings and rising oil prices dented sentiment.
Market breadth was in favour of bears as more than two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
Plant Closure Order
Piccadily Agro Industries said Harayan State Pollution Control Board has ordered for closure of its distillery unit for making the compliance of certain pollution norms.
The company is hopeful to start its operations shortly. The stock fell 2.5 percent.
Results to be Announced on April 22
Buzzing: Shares of GVK Power surged 10 percent as company is going to sell 49 percent stake in its airport subsidiary.
Jet Airways plunges 14% after resignation of Director
Lenders hope for the success of Jet's stake sale process that has attracted four eligible bidders -TPG Capital, Indigo Partners, Etihad Airways and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF).
Syngene International to consider bonus issue: Shares of Syngene International rose 5 percent as company board is going to consider bonus issue on April 24.
Buzzing: Shares of Gravita India added 4.5 percent after company commenced commercial production of lead from its East Africa plant with an annual capacity of around 3000 MTPA
Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch new 1.2 litre DUALJET, DUAL VVT BS VI engine with next generation Smart Hybrid technology in Baleno. The new BS VI compliant Baleno (Petrol) with Smart Hybrid will soon be available at NEXA showrooms across the country.
We expect volatility to remain high next week due to scheduled derivatives expiry. Also, participants will be eyeing results from industry majors like ACC, Maruti, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Hero Motocorp, UltraTech Cement, Yes Bank during the week along with several others, said Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking.
The third phase of election, schedule to be held on April 23, will also be on the traders’ radar, he added.
Buzzing: Shares of Gravita India added 4.5 percent as company commenced commercial production of lead from its East Africa plant.
Market Update: The benchmark indices are continues to trade lower on Monday with Sensex around 38,900 level.
The Sensex is down 234.48 points at 38,905.80, while Nifty is down 83.80 points at 11,669.00. About 644 shares have advanced, 1389 shares declined, and 121 shares are unchanged.
Just In
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives US FDA approval for Teriflunomide tablets which are indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.