Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,600, Sensex falls 495 pts; IT stocks gain

Market close: Indian indices ended at day's low as selling pressure dragged Nifty below 11,600, while Sensex also fell nearly 500 points.

At close, the Sensex was down 495.10 points at 38,645.18, while Nifty was down 158.30 points at 11,594.50. About 747 shares have advanced, 1751 shares declined, and 166 shares are unchanged.

Indiabulls Housing, Yes Bank, BPCL, IndusInd Bank and IOC were top losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Bharti Airtel, Wipro, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Infosys.

Among the sectors except IT all other indices ended in red led by energy, bank, auto, metal, pharma, infra and FMCG.