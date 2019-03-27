Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,450, Sensex falls 100 points; bank stocks outperform

Live now
Market at close: It is weak closing for the benchmark indices on Wednesday after market erased all its morning gains in the later part of the day.
The Sensex was down 100.53 points at 38,132.88, while Nifty was down 38.30 points at 11,445. About 1189 shares have advanced, 1524 shares declined, and 152 shares are unchanged.
NTPC, HPCL, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel and Eicher Motors were the top losers on the Nifty, while gainers include Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Indiabulls Housing, JSW Steel and SBI.
Among the sectors, energy, auto, FMCG, infra, IT, metal and pharma remained under pressure, while some buying seen in the banking stock, with Nifty Bank ended above 30,000 level.
Lupin receives USFDA approval: The company has received approval for its Tadalafil Tablets USP, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Eli Lilly and Company’s Cialis Tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg.
Vedanta notifies gas discovery: Vedanta has notified the Management Committee, Directorate General of Hydrocarbons and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of an oil discovery in the second exploratory well H2, located in the block KG-OSN-2009/3, Krishna-Godavari Basin, East Coast of India.
Maruti Suzuki board approved reappointment of Kenichi Ayukawa as managing director and CEO of the company for a period of 3 years w.e.f. April 1, 2019.
Subex gets contract: Subex has been awarded a six-year deal with VodafoneZiggo to deploy its ROC Partner Settlement and Route Optimization Solutions.
Strides Pharma Science receives USFDA approval: Strides Pharma Science has received USFDA approval for its greenfield oral dosage facility in Singapore.
Buzzing: Shares of UCO Bank gained 5 percent intraday on March 27 after a report said that the special payment mechanism for importing crude oil from Iran granted the state-run bank Rs 13,000-14,000 crore windfall.
Market Update: It is a sharp fall in the market on Wednesday afternoon with Nifty slipped below 11,450 level.
The Sensex is down 136.11 points at 38097.30, while Nifty down 44.60 points at 11438.70.
Zydus Cadila announced the Day 1 launch of Tadalafil Tablets USP upon receiving the final approval from the USFDA for marketing the product in the strengths of 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg.
CARE reaffirmed credit rating on the bank facilities of PNC Infratech subsidiary, PNC Bareilly Nainital Highways, as CARE BBB with stable outlook.
Cadila Healthcare received 1 observation from USFDA: USFDA conducted a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) for Doxorubicin Liposomal, a complex oncological injectable at Alidac Pharmaceuticals Ltd., the injectable onco manufacturing facility, located at Pharmez, Ahmedabad from 18th to 26th March, 2019. The inspection concluded with one observation.
Nifty Bank has extended the gains and is at a record high. The index is trading up 350 points led by gains in Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank.
Defence stocks have surged following the PM's announcement that India has joined the elite club of countries that have anti-satellite missiles.
Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has allowed the Distribution Business of Tata Power, to have a Power Purchase Arrangement (PPA) with its generation arm for 700 MW to be supplied from its Trombay Thermal and Hydro plants for a period of five years from 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2024.
The Rupee is trading lower by 0.07 paise or 0.11 percent at 68.93 against the US dollar.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories said it has launched Tadalafil Tablets USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Cialis (tadalafil) Tablets in the United States market, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Buzzing: ICICI Pru is up over 8 percent after its offer for sale issue by promoters received overwhelming response from non-retail investors.
Market update: The indices are trading off day's highs. Sensex is up 164.03 points or 0.43 percent at 38,397.44, and the Nifty up 43.50 points or 0.38 percent at 11,526.80. About 1,273 shares have advanced, 932 shares declined, and 127 shares are unchanged.
Lupin Limited said it has received the ‘European Good Manufacturing Practice’ (EU GMP) certificate for its Mammalian Facility in Pune where Etanercept Biosimilar is intended to be manufactured.
Just In | Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received USFDA Approval for Tadalafil Tablets USP, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg and 20 mg. The drug is used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.
Nifty Realty is the only sectoral index in the red today, dragged by Prestige and DLF.
Bank Nifty has hit record high today. Currently it is trading at 30,034, up 251 points. The index touched an intraday high of 30,149 in the morning trade. All constituent stocks, except HDFC Bank is trading in the green.
