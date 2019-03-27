Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,450, Sensex falls 100 points; bank stocks outperform

Market at close: It is weak closing for the benchmark indices on Wednesday after market erased all its morning gains in the later part of the day.

The Sensex was down 100.53 points at 38,132.88, while Nifty was down 38.30 points at 11,445. About 1189 shares have advanced, 1524 shares declined, and 152 shares are unchanged.

NTPC, HPCL, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel and Eicher Motors were the top losers on the Nifty, while gainers include Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Indiabulls Housing, JSW Steel and SBI.

Among the sectors, energy, auto, FMCG, infra, IT, metal and pharma remained under pressure, while some buying seen in the banking stock, with Nifty Bank ended above 30,000 level.