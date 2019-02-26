Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 10,850, Sensex falls 239 points; Tata Motors gains 4%

Live now
Market At close: Indian indices registered a sharp recovery on Tuesday after it slipped in the morning trade on the back of Indian Air Force (IAF) strike early morning in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).
The Sensex was down 239.67 points at 35973.71, while Nifty was down 44.80 points at 10835.30. About 930 shares have advanced, 1556 shares declined, and 144 shares are unchanged.
Top gainers include Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, TCS, Coal India and IOC, while losers were Indiabulls Housing, HDFC, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech and Infosys.
Among the sectors, PSU bank, energy, infra, IT and FMCG witnessed selling pressure, while some buying was seen in the auto, metal and pharma space.
ICRA cuts rating on NCDs of Karur Vysya Bank to ICRA A (stable) from A+ (negative).
Max India rallies 10% after report of PE firm buying stake in Max Bupa Health
Max Bupa Health Insurance Company is a joint venture between Max India with 51 percent stake and the UK based healthcare services expert, Bupa with 49 percent stake.
Kotak Mahindra Bank approved increase in ceiling limit on the total shareholding of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs)/Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) from the current limit of 43% to 45% with immediate effect.
Lupin launches Minocycline Hydrochloride ER tablets: Company announced the launch of Minocycline Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP 55mg, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier.
Bank of India approves to issue equity shares to government: Board of Directors at their meeting approved for issue of fresh equity shares to Government of India through preferential issue in respect of share application money of Rs 4638 crore received, after obtaining shareholders and other approvals.
NBCC signs MoU with RSCL: Raipur SMART City (RSCL) has appointed NBCC (India) as their executing agency for the various infrastructure works under Raipur SMART city at Raipur; on "Deposit work basis", NBCC will charge project management consultancy (PMC) fees of 8 percent on the actual cost of work.
Market Update: Benchmark indices has recovered from the day's low with Nifty trading above 10,850 level.
The Sensex is down 132.19 points at 36081.19, while Nifty is down 28.40 points at 10851.70. About 739 shares have advanced, 1482 shares declined, and 127 shares are unchanged.
DHFL sinks 8% after ICRA downgrades commercial paper programme
ICRA said it revised the short-term rating outstanding for the Rs 8,000-crore commercial paper (CP) programme of DHFL to A2+ from A1+.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank trades higher: Brickwork Ratings has downgraded the rating of Lakshmi Vilas Bank's long term bond issue amounting to Rs 50.50 crore from BBB+ (stable) to BBB- (credit watch with developing implication).
Nifty to find support at 10,520-10,670; traders should remain stock-specific
Jayant Manglik Markets consolidated for yet another week and settled marginally higher in the end for the week ended February 22. It was largely under the influence of global markets in absence of any major domestic event.
Emami Gains Nearly 2%
Promoter released a pledge on 1.36 crore equity shares on February 25, 2019.
Bank of India said Board of Directors approved the issue of fresh equity shares to Government of India through preferential issue in respect of share application money of Rs 4,638 crore received, after obtaining shareholders and other approvals.
The market has recovered from the initial plunge and few of the sectoral indices are trading in the green.
Adani Ports and SEZ's acquisition of Agri Logistics: More than meets the eye
Adani Ports and SEZ, the cash cow of the Adani Group, is not presenting a pretty picture financially. It handed out close to Rs 6,240 crore of loans to the subsidiaries and group companies in fiscal 2018.
Buzzing: Tata Motors is the biggest gainer among index stocks. The auto stock has gained more than 3% intraday.
Just In | ICRA has revised its ratings of VA Tech Wabag as under:
Long term: Fund based facilities- A+ (Negative)revised from AA- (Negative)
Long term/Short term: Non-fund Based Facilities - A+ (Negative) / A1+ revised from AA- (Negative)/A1+
Long term/ Short term: Proposed facilities- A+ (Negative)/A1+ revised from AA- (Negative)/A1+
Adani Ports falls 3% as Axis Capital downgrades stock
Axis Capital said the acquisition of Adani Agro Logistics at an enterprise value of Rs 1,662 crore is expensive, due to which the free cash flow generation has taken the backseat.
CNBC-TV18 sources | Sources Say Adani Enterprises has emerged as the highest bidder for Guwahati Airport.
"Political strategists believe that geopolitical risk has turned for the worse with a possibility that this calamity can get extended. Market will remain watchful and eagerly assess announcements from both the sides to evaluate further risk," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services on the current market situation.
Fear hits D-Street on airstrike across LoC; analyst take on what to do now
Market analysts have applauded the actions by Indian Air Force and at the same time advised investors to remain cautious and buy quality stocks for long term
Market Update: The Sensex is down 286.86 points or 0.79% at 35926.52, and the Nifty down 80.20 points or 0.74% at 10799.90. About 475 shares have advanced, 1,528 shares declined, and 96 shares are unchanged.
Nifty Realty index has fallen 2.5% as all realty stocks are trading 1-4% down.
Just In| JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Limited has filed an application with National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench against Hotel Leelaventure Limited. under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016. We further wish to inform you that the Company is continuing to engage with prospective investors for a resolution, Hotel Leelaventure said.
