Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 10,850, Sensex falls 239 points; Tata Motors gains 4%

Market At close: Indian indices registered a sharp recovery on Tuesday after it slipped in the morning trade on the back of Indian Air Force (IAF) strike early morning in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Sensex was down 239.67 points at 35973.71, while Nifty was down 44.80 points at 10835.30. About 930 shares have advanced, 1556 shares declined, and 144 shares are unchanged.

Top gainers include Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, TCS, Coal India and IOC, while losers were Indiabulls Housing, HDFC, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech and Infosys.

Among the sectors, PSU bank, energy, infra, IT and FMCG witnessed selling pressure, while some buying was seen in the auto, metal and pharma space.