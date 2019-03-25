Closing Bell: Nifty ends around 11,350, Sensex falls 355 points; ONGC gains 4%

Market at close: Benchmark indices ended lower as they remained under pressure throughout on Monday with Nifty finished around 11,350 mark.

At the close, the Sensex was down 355.70 points at 37,808.91, while Nifty was down 102.60 points at 11,354.30. About 812 shares have advanced, 1860 shares declined, and 157 shares are unchanged.

Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, Bharti Infratel, JSW Steel and UPL were among top losers on the Nifty, while gainers include IOC, ONGC, Coal India, HPCL and Power Grid Corp.

All sectoral indices ended in red led by auto, PSU bank, metal, FMCG, infra, IT and pharma.