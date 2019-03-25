App
Mar 25, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Closing Bell: Nifty ends around 11,350, Sensex falls 355 points; ONGC gains 4%

The Sensex was down 355.70 points at 37,808.91, while Nifty was down 102.60 points at 11,354.30.

highlights

  • Mar 25, 03:34 PM (IST)

    Market at close: Benchmark indices ended lower as they remained under pressure throughout on Monday with Nifty finished around 11,350 mark.

    At the close, the Sensex was down 355.70 points at 37,808.91, while Nifty was down 102.60 points at 11,354.30. About 812 shares have advanced, 1860 shares declined, and 157 shares are unchanged. 

    Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, Bharti Infratel, JSW Steel and UPL were among top losers on the Nifty, while gainers include IOC, ONGC, Coal India, HPCL and Power Grid Corp.

    All sectoral indices ended in red led by auto, PSU bank, metal, FMCG, infra, IT and pharma.

  • Mar 25, 03:23 PM (IST)

    Ashoka Buildcon receives arbitration award: The company has received arbitration award aggregating Rs 36.29 crore against various claims filed before National Highways Authority of India.

  • Mar 25, 03:14 PM (IST)

    Rupee at day's high: The Indian rupee erased early losses and trading at day's high at 68.84 per dollar versus Friday's close 68.95.

  • Mar 25, 03:04 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Jet Airways’ Naresh Goyal & Anita Goyal step down from board, company to make statement to stock exchanges soon, quoting Sources, reported CNBC-TV18.

  • Mar 25, 02:43 PM (IST)

    Infosys Foundation signs MoU to Foster Research in Orientology: Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, has signed  a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute, Pune, for five years to strengthen research activities in Orientology, the study of Ancient cultures of the Asian subcontinent.

  • Mar 25, 02:29 PM (IST)

  • Mar 25, 02:03 PM (IST)

    NTPC commence operation at 750 MW power project: Unit#3 of 250 MW of Bongaigaon Thermal Power Project (3 X 250 MW) will be declared on commercial operation. With this, the commercial capacity of Bongaigaon Thermal Power Project, NTPC and NTPC group would become 750 MW, 45065 MW and 52206 MW respectively.

  • Mar 25, 01:53 PM (IST)

    Buzzing: Share price of Karnataka Bank fell 3.7 percent intraday Monday after company reported a fraud of Rs 13.26 crore to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

  • Mar 25, 01:32 PM (IST)

    Image Source: Bloomberg

  • Mar 25, 01:18 PM (IST)

    Broad market indices at this hour

  • Mar 25, 12:53 PM (IST)

    Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has re-started its 1.8 MTPA Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) plant at the 6 MTPA Integrated Steel Complex at Angul (Odisha). 

  • Mar 25, 12:51 PM (IST)

    Market Update: Sensex is down 411.03 points or 1.08 percent at 37,753.58, and the Nifty is down 120.80 points or 1.05 percent at 11,336.10.
    About 615 shares have advanced, 1,736 shares have declined, and 124 shares are unchanged.

  • Mar 25, 12:27 PM (IST)

    India VIX, the measure of volatility, is up about 3 percent at 16.77.

  • Mar 25, 12:04 PM (IST)

    Just In | Time Technoplast has secured an order for the supply of High Quality, High Pressure PE Pipes from India's Leading EPC Contractor at a value exceeding Rs 210 Crores.  

  • Mar 25, 12:00 PM (IST)

    Just In | Lupin Limited announced that it has received approval for its Sildenafil Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Pfizer Inc’s Viagra Tablets, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg.

    Lupin’s Sildenafil Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg, is the generic version Pfizer Inc’s Viagra Tablets, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg. Sildenafil Tablets are a phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). 

  • Mar 25, 11:02 AM (IST)

    All sectoral indices are trading in the red. Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU Bank are most hit, trading 1.5 percent and 1.4 percent down, respectively. 

  • Mar 25, 10:55 AM (IST)

  • Mar 25, 10:38 AM (IST)

    Indian Oil along with Bharat PetroResources, a subsidiary of Bharat Petroleum acting jointly as a consortium have been awarded 100 percent stake in the Abu Dhabi Onshore Block 1 Concession. 

    The Concession has been awarded by the Supreme Petroleum Council (SPC), on behalf of the Abu Dhabi government

    The Indian Consortium will make an investment of $170 million for the exploration activities. 

  • Mar 25, 10:34 AM (IST)

    CNBC TV-18 citing sources reports Naresh Goyal has agreed to bring down his stake in Jet Airways to 9.9 percent. The stock has surged 1.6 percent on the news. 

  • Mar 25, 10:19 AM (IST)

    Rupee Update: The Indian rupee has extended its morning losses and trading lower by 16 paise at 69.11 per dollar versus Friday's close 68.95.

  • Mar 25, 10:08 AM (IST)

    L&T bags orders: The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients across different states in India.

  • Mar 25, 09:39 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Shares of Tata Motors slipped 2 percent in the early trade on Monday as company is going to increase the prices of its passenger vehicles from April.

  • Mar 25, 09:25 AM (IST)

  • Mar 25, 09:19 AM (IST)

    Market Opens: It is weak start for the Indian indices on Monday with Nifty below 11,400 level.

    At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 323.35 points at 37841.26, while Nifty is down 92 points at 11,364.90.  About 224 shares have advanced, 562 shares declined, and 46 shares are unchanged. 

    Godrej Properties, Voltas, Jet Airways, Vedanta, Tata Motors, Hindalco, Yes Bank, JSW Steel, DLF, Sobha, Godrej Properties, Zee Entertainment, RIL, ICICI Bank, are among major gaienrs on the indices, while losers are IOC, Coal India, Dhampur Sugar and Balrampur Chini. 

    All the sectoral indices are trading in red led by PSU bank, pharma, metal, auto, FMCG and energy.

  • Mar 25, 09:08 AM (IST)

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Monday. It has opened lower by 11 paise at 69.06 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 68.95.

  • Mar 25, 09:03 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening with Nifty below 11,450 level.

    At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 70.75 points at 38,093.86, while Nifty is down 22.50 points at 11,434.40.

    SBI, ICICI Bank and RIL are trading lower, while Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel and HCL Tech are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

