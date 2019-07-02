App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jul 02, 2019 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Closing bell: Nifty ends above 11,900, Sensex gains for second day; ONGC leads

Sectoral indices were mixed in trade with Pharma and Realty falling over a percent each.

highlights

  • Jul 02, 03:39 PM (IST)

    Market Closing

    Benchmark indices closed higher for second consecutive session on optimism ahead of Budget 2019 scheduled to be presented later this week.

    The Sensex gained 129.98 points to close at 39,816.48 and the Nifty50 climbed 44.70 points to 11,910.30 but the market breadth was balanced.

    About 1,135 shares advanced against 1,327 declining shares on the BSE.

    Among Sensex 30 stocks, ONGC, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Coal India and Infosys rallied 1-3 percent whereas Yes Bank plunged 8.2 percent. Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and IndusInd Bank were down 1-2.6 percent.

    Adani Power, UPL, Tata Power, Torrent Power and Reliance Infrastructure were top gainers among midcaps while Bayer Crop Science, Oberoi Realty, MphasiS, Vakrangee and Kansai Nerolac were top losers.

  • Jul 02, 03:25 PM (IST)

    Mahindra & Mahindra launched innovative new Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) in XUV300.

  • Jul 02, 03:12 PM (IST)

    ONGC gained 2 percent after company and Indian Oil joined hands to reduce carbon emission and enhance oil recovery.

  • Jul 02, 03:11 PM (IST)

    Market Update:

    Benchmark indices extended gains with the Sensex rising 116.40 points to 39,802.90 and the Nifty50 climbing 41.40 points to 11,907.

  • Jul 02, 03:00 PM (IST)

    Cox & Kings is locked at 5% lower circuit after default rating for commercial paper.

  • Jul 02, 02:49 PM (IST)

    Bharat Heavy Electricals said Competent Authority has approved the appointment of Dr Nalin Shinghal as Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of the company for a period of 5 years.

  • Jul 02, 02:31 PM (IST)

    Buzzing Stocks

    Tourism Finance Corporation is locked at 20 percent lower circuit.​ Balkrishna Industries lost 4 percent while Firstsource Solutions gained 2 percent.

  • Jul 02, 02:30 PM (IST)

    Market Update:

    Benchmark indices rebounded in afternoon with the Sensex rising 89.67 points to 39,776.17 and the Nifty50 climbing 27.80 points to 11,893.40 but the market breadth remained in favour of declines.

    About 1,247 shares declined against 1,029 advancing shares on the BSE.

  • Jul 02, 02:23 PM (IST)

    Hexaware launched automated cloud transformation platform 'Cloud EDMA' for Microsoft Azure.

  • Jul 02, 02:04 PM (IST)

    Jindal Steel and Power has denied the charges by CBI against the company and its promoters in Urtan Coal Block case. Terming the CBI chargeshgeet faulty, the company in an exchnage filing said, "JSPL reiterates that our Company has done no wrong and we are confident that the truth will emerge during the course of the judicial process/trial, vindicating our stand." 

  • Jul 02, 01:48 PM (IST)

    Sensex stocks at this hour

  • Jul 02, 01:37 PM (IST)

    Swelect Energy Systems is locked at 20 percent upper circuit as board of directors will consider issue of bonus shares next week.

  • Jul 02, 01:25 PM (IST)

    Ansal Housing said company appointed Neha Ansal as an Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director.

  • Jul 02, 01:05 PM (IST)

    European stocks trade higher again after US President Donald Trump said that trade talks with China have already begun. Britain's FTSE rose 0.3 percent.

  • Jul 02, 12:55 PM (IST)

    Sintex Industries defaulted on interest payment of Rs 3.3 crore on non-convertible debentures.

  • Jul 02, 12:51 PM (IST)

    Pharma Index Falls 1%

  • Jul 02, 12:33 PM (IST)

    ARSS Infrastructure Projects said joint venture company receives a work order of Rs 195.42 crore for track linking, S & T and OHE from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited.

  • Jul 02, 12:18 PM (IST)

    IOL Chemicals said CARE upgraded the credit rating for banking facilities to A- with stable outlook from BBB+ with stable outlook.

  • Jul 02, 12:14 PM (IST)

    PNC Infratech said CARE reaffirmed credit rating on the bank facilities of subsidiary, PNC Chitradurga Highways Private Limited at 'A-' with stable outlook.

  • Jul 02, 12:06 PM (IST)

    Persistent Systems completed acquisition of Youperience GmbH, Germany and Youperience Ltd, UK.

  • Jul 02, 11:42 AM (IST)

    Strides Pharma Science said US health regulator USFDA classified company's Puducherry facility as Official Action Indicated (OAI). Stock down 4 percent.

  • Jul 02, 11:34 AM (IST)

  • Jul 02, 11:17 AM (IST)

    Power Mech Projects bags orders worth Rs 412 crore.

  • Jul 02, 11:11 AM (IST)

    Market Update:

    Benchmark indices extended losses amid caution ahead of Union Budget scheduled to be presented later this week.

    The BSE Sensex fell 157.55 points to 39,528.95 and the Nifty50 declined 40.10 points to 11,825.50.

  • Jul 02, 11:05 AM (IST)

    Thomas Cook India said it reinforced its digital evolution strategy with 'TeeCee'- first of its kind AI powered chatbot in a 2 phased launch.

  • Jul 02, 10:54 AM (IST)

    Cox & Kings said CARE revised credit rating to AA with stable outlook from BB for privately placed listed non-convertible debentures worth Rs 50 crore.

  • Jul 02, 10:34 AM (IST)

    Yes Bank shares plunged nearly 7 percent intraday after a media report indicated that Mumbai-based borrower defaulted on interest payment to private sector lender.

  • Jul 02, 10:29 AM (IST)

    NTPC said it appointed Shri Anurag Agarwal, Additional Secretary & Financial Adviser, Ministry of Power as Government Nominee Director on the board of the company.

  • Jul 02, 10:15 AM (IST)

    Alembic Pharma Climbs 6%

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares rallied nearly 6 percent intraday as the US health regulator approved Febuxostat tablets that lower uric acid levels.

    Febuxostat tablets are xanthine oxidase (XO) inhibitor indicated for the chronic management of hyperuricemia in adult patients with gout who have an inadequate response to a maximally titrated dose of allopurinol, who are intolerant to allopurinol, or for whom treatment with allopurinol is not advisable.

