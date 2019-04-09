Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 11,650, Sensex gains 238 pts; Asian Paints slips 3%

Live now
Apr 09, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Close: Benchmark indices ended higher on Tuesday with Nifty above 11,650 level supported by auto and banking stocks.
At close, the Sensex was up 238.69 points at 38939.22, while Nifty was up 67.50 points at 11,672. About 1152 shares have advanced, 1370 shares declined, and 148 shares are unchanged.
Yes Bank, Wipro, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Auto were the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers include Indiabulls Housing, Asian Paints, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and Titan.
Except infra all other sectoral indices ended in green led by PSU Bank, metal, auto, pharma, energy, IT and FMCG.
Rupee at day's high: The Indian rupee is trading higher by 18 paise at 69.39 per dollar versus previous close 69.67.
Shares of Ashok Leyland surged more than 4 percent amid plans to scale up its global operations by setting up more assembly plants overseas, including the CIS region and African countries.
DLF promoter acquires additional 0.63% stake on conversion of debentures, reported CNBC-TV18.
Bajaj Consumer Care Q4: Company's net profit up 9.4% at Rs 60.6 crore, revenue up 10.8% at Rs 246 crore.
GSFC plant shutdown: The annual shutdown of Ammonia - IV plant of Baroda Unit will start from April 13, 2019 for a period of 50 days i.e. till June 1, 2019. Due to this, Urea-II plant will also undergo shutdown due to non-availability of C02 gas which is by product of Ammonia-IV plant. Few other connected plants like Caprolactam-I, AS-II and SA-II will also be stopped for planned maintenance.
Morgan Stanley lists 22 companies that are likely to report strong earnings over 2 years
After mixed set of earnings for last more than two years, financial year 2019-20 is expected to see strong growth albeit on a low base of last year, experts said.
Opto Circuits India has entered into one time settlement (OTS) with Yes Bank for settling the total outstanding amount of Rs 33.51 crore, for a consolidated agreed amount of Rs 8.5 crore.
Slideshow | These 9 stocks could fetch 9-27% return in short to medium term
Here are nine stocks from two analysts that could fetch 9 to 27 percent return in short to medium term
Suzlon Energy initiated sale of securities of Shreyas Solarfarms and Aalok Solafarms to Ostro Energy.
Tech Mahindra to acquire stake in 2 companies: The investment committee of the board of directors of the company has approved the proposal to acquire 18.1 percent equity shares each of lnfotek Software & Systems and Vitaran Electronics.
Expect strong FY20 earnings for largecaps driven by banks & finance: Mihir Vora
We are at a critical stage of the economy.
India Ratings and Research has assigned long-term rating at IND A- to the Vadilal Industries' term loan and fund based bank facilities. The outlook is positive.
Rupee Update: Image Source: Bloomberg
J Kumar Infraprojects has received letter from Public Work Department, Hosing Development Division, New Delhi stating abandons and foreclose of order worth Rs 178.7 crore due to uncertainty involved getting forest clearance from Ridge Management Board.
RBI may bless the Lakshmi Vilas Bank-Indiabulls Housing Finance merger
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to give it's nod to the merger between the private sector lender - Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) and the non-banking finance company (NBFC) Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBH), despite its earlier aversion to entities with linkages with the real estate sector.
Mold-Tek Technologies has fixed the record date as April 24, 2019 for the purpose of interim dividend.
Most of Nifty Bank stocks are trading in the red. Only three private banks - Yes Bank, RBL Bank and ICICI Bank are trading higher.
Digitate, a software venture of TCS said that Canada's food and pharmacy leader, Loblaw, has successfully deployed its cognitive automation software, ignio, as part of its IT transformation program.
Ramco Systems announced the winning of a payroll modernization mandate from one of Australia & New Zealand’s leading telecom providers.
Ramco will help the telecom major digitize its payroll operations and also comply to the region’s payroll statutory and new tax office direct filing requirements for its 5000+ employees spread across ANZ, it said in a realese.
Prabhudas Liladher has raised the target for NIIT Tech after Baring's announcement of acquiring stakes in the company.
Rating: BUY | CMP: Rs 1,348 | TP: Rs 1,539
Buzzing: Real estate developers Sobha Limited has surged during the day on a robust sales volume growth .
Rupee is trading 0.28 percent or 19 paise higher at 68.48 against teh US dollar.
India VIX, the measure of volatility, has crossed 20 level and is trading 1.91 percent up at 20.53.
Sensex at this hour
Heads up! These 10 stocks are expected to more than double their profit in Q4
Experts feel companies could post double-digit earnings growth soon because the corporate investment cycle has started and the risk appetite is improving and GDP growth outlook is strong
Buzzing: Firstsource Solutions gained more than 4 percent after billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased his stake in the company from 2.89 percent to 3.26 percent.
D-Street Buzz: Nifty IT outperforms, Infosys hits new 52-week high; RIL gains
The top Nifty gainers include HCL Tech, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Vedanta and Tata Motors while Indiabulls Housing, Asian Paints, GAIL India, Adani Ports and Grasim Industries are the top losers.