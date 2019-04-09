Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 11,650, Sensex gains 238 pts; Asian Paints slips 3%

Market Close: Benchmark indices ended higher on Tuesday with Nifty above 11,650 level supported by auto and banking stocks.

At close, the Sensex was up 238.69 points at 38939.22, while Nifty was up 67.50 points at 11,672. About 1152 shares have advanced, 1370 shares declined, and 148 shares are unchanged.

Yes Bank, Wipro, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Auto were the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers include Indiabulls Housing, Asian Paints, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and Titan.

Except infra all other sectoral indices ended in green led by PSU Bank, metal, auto, pharma, energy, IT and FMCG.