Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 11,650, Sensex gains 177 pts; Tata Steel jumps 3%

Market Close: Benchmark indices ended near day's high level on Friday with Nifty ended above 11,650 level.

At the end the Sensex was up 177.51 points at 38862.23, while Nifty was up 68 points at 11666. About 1500 shares have advanced, 1049 shares declined, and 165 shares are unchanged.

Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finance and Vedanta were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Power Grid Corp, Britannia Industries, SBI, Zee Entertainment and Hero Motocorp

On the sectoral front, FMCG and PSU bank witnessed some selling pressure, while IT, metal, infra, energy and auto ended higher.