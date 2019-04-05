Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 11,650, Sensex gains 177 pts; Tata Steel jumps 3%

Live now
Apr 05, 2019 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Rupee Update:
Balrampur Chini approves buyback:
TCS bags order:
Rupee at day's low:
GM Breweries recommends final dividend:
Gold Update:
Cipla gets EIR from USFDA:
Crude Update:
Rupee Opens:
Wall Street ends higher:
SGX Nifty Update:
Asia trade mixed:
Market Close: Benchmark indices ended near day's high level on Friday with Nifty ended above 11,650 level.
At the end the Sensex was up 177.51 points at 38862.23, while Nifty was up 68 points at 11666. About 1500 shares have advanced, 1049 shares declined, and 165 shares are unchanged.
Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finance and Vedanta were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Power Grid Corp, Britannia Industries, SBI, Zee Entertainment and Hero Motocorp
On the sectoral front, FMCG and PSU bank witnessed some selling pressure, while IT, metal, infra, energy and auto ended higher.
Titan Q4 preview: Strong quarter on the cards
Jewellery sales remained strong - Smart wearables and e-commerce sales drove sales in the watches segment - Growth in eyewear revenue was mainly volume-driven - Chances of a multiple re-rating
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee erased morning gains and trading lower at 69.24 per dollar against previous close 69.16.
Muthoot Finance declared interim dividend for FY 2019 at the rate of Rs 12 per equity share.
Brexit jitters here to stay, pound to remain highly volatile: Angel Broking
Amid the uncertainty of a hard Brexit the clock is running towards the new Brexit Day. Till the deadline date there are an array options ahead for UK which is likely to create high volatility for pound.
Syngene International announced the opening of its Centre for Advanced Protein Studies (CAPS) by the Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India. The Centre has been set up in collaboration with the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) at Syngene’s campus in Bengaluru and will host a state-of-the-art GLP accredited analytical laboratory.
IPO Update: Metropolis Healthcare IPO oversubscribed nearly 2 times till 2.30pm
Earnings, election outcome to drive market; Standard Chartered bets on 10 stock
The global investment bank is of the view that going forward, the two major events that will give a new direction to the market are Q4FY19 results and the outcome of the central elections.
JUST IN | Company board approves buyback worth Rs 147.67 crore at Rs 175 per share via tender route.
'Fixed income investors can stay with short-term bonds to gain from liquidity infusion'
We would advise investors to stay invested at the shorter end of the curve as we believe that RBI will have to inject further liquidity into the markets.
Buzzing: Adhunik Metaliks gained 5 percent after lenders of the company issued shares and debentures worth Rs 40 crore to UK-based company Liberty House.
Small, mid-sized emerging markets are ignored, would put money there: Ruchir Sharma
It has been a lost decade for the emerging markets, which are well off their all-time highs hit in 2007 in dollar terms, said Ruchir Sharma of Morgan Stanley Investment Management.
Buzzing: Shares of JSW Steel rallied more than 2 percent following reports that the company is set to raise USD 500 million by selling dollar bonds, effectively ending the year-long wait for securing debt funds overseas.
Buzzing: Shares of ABB India gained more than 3 percent intraday on April 5 after the automation company introduced low-voltage digital switchgear condition monitoring.
Outlook for crude oil bullish, but demand concerns persist: Anand Rathi
In November, the US had permitted eight countries to continue buying crude from Iran. Waivers of such extensions, however, may not be granted now as the US' goal is to bring Iranian oil exports to zero.
Bank of India has floated a Request for Proposal (RFP) for sale of equity stake in its joint venture company i.e. Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance
TCS bags order: TCS BaNCS for Custody has been selected by Chinatrust Commercial Bank (CBC) Taiwan to transform operations and enhance customer experience.
Given the rate cut, we see support for govt bonds at higher yields: Lakshmi Iyer
While foreign investors continue to be net sellers in India debt, CY2019 year to date, the sentiment seems to have changed a tad for the positive.
CARE Rating assigned ‘CARE A’ rating with stable outlook to Sadbhav Engineering's non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 100 crore.
CLSA, Citi, HSBC expect another rate cut in June; Axis, ICICI Bank & HDFC top bets
Dovish RBI implies room for more rate cuts. Moderate inflation environment is here to stay. The central bank has room to cut by another 25-50 bps over the next few months, CLSA said.
Rupee at day's low: Image Source: Bloomberg
GM Breweries recommends final dividend: The board of directors at their meeting have recommended dividend at the rate of 30 percent i.e Rs 3 per share.
Buzzing: Shares of Alkem Laboratories gained 1 percent intraday Friday after company received EIR from USFDA.
Polycab India's Rs 1,346-cr IPO opens today; should you subscribe?
Wires and fast moving electrical goods maker Polycab India opened its Rs 1,346-crore initial public offering for subscription on April 5 at a price band of Rs 533-538 per share.
Results Next Week
Country's largest IT companies TCS and Infosys will kick off March quarter and full year earnings season on April 12.
Jyothy Labs Jumps 5%
FMCG company Jyothy Laboratories shares gained 5.5 percent in morning on April 5 after global brokerage firm Macquarie has initiated coverage on the stock with an outperform rating.
The brokerage set target price for stock at Rs 250 per share, implying 36 percent potential upside from current levels.
Macquarie said it likes company's diverse product portfolio with a presence in mainstay categories.
Gold Update: Gold was little changed on Friday, having slid to its lowest level in 10-weeks in the previous session as the dollar strengthened ahead of the US nonfarm payrolls data due later in the day.
Dividend stocks can help tide over election volatility; here are IDBI Capital's 15 picks
Volatility in the equity market is likely to strike occasionally at least for a period till election outcome, and thus auguring a need for a portfolio which is able to withstand this short-term noise.