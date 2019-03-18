Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 11,450, Sensex gains 70 points; OMCs gain

Live now
Mar 18, 2019 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Rupee off day's high:
Hindustan Aeronautics declares dividend:
Rupee Update:
SBI board meet on March 22:
Market Update:
Rupee at day's high:
Jet Airways grounds 4 more aircraft:
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes gets Rs 298 cr order:
Grasim get I-T notice:
Ashoka Buildcon gets order:
Mindtree to consider buyback:
Rupee Opens:
Crude Update:
SGX Nifty Update:
Market close: The last hour buying helped the market to end higher on Monday with Nifty finished above 11,450 level.
At the close, the Sensex was up 70.75 points at 38095.07, while Nifty was up 35.30 points at 11462.20. About 1132 shares have advanced, 1545 shares declined, and 173 shares are unchanged.
HPCL, IOC, Bajaj Finance, BPCL and JSW Steel were the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers include Maruti Suzuki, Hero Motocorp, Wipro, Bharti Airtel and HCL Tech.
Among the sectors, IT and auto index remained under pressure throughout the day as they slipped 1 percent each, while some buying was seen in the metal, energy, FMCG and bank names.
NLC India declares dividend: Board of directors of the company declared an interim dividend of 45.30 percent (Rs 4.53 per equity share) for the financial year 2018-19.
Essar Steel case: NCLAT directs for implementation of Arcelor resolution plan. NCLAT granted conditional nod to Arcelor's Rs 42,000 crore bid for company, reported CNBC-TV18.
A look at how Mindtree's aggressive growth yielded dividends
Technology and outsourcing company Mindtree is trying to fend off a hostile takeover bid by Larsen & Toubro (L&T). Mindtree Limited was founded in 1999 by 10 IT professionals from the US and India.
Transwarranty Finance approves to issue of NCDs: The debenture issue committee approved the issue and allotment of secured and unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) amounting to Rs 34,00,000 on private placement basis.
Source:Bloomberg
JUST IN | Bharat Dynamics approved payment of first interim dividend for the Financial Year 2018-19 at Rs 5.25 per share of the face value of Rs 10 each.
PSU banks in focus; why it makes sense to invest in PNB now
Akash Jain We believe the recent rally is owing to the expectation of a stable government formation at the Centre, likely improved Q4FY19 earnings season, smooth progress of US-China trade talks and US Fed commentary.
Hindustan Aeronautics declares dividend: The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on March 18 has declared first interim dividend of Rs 19.80 per equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid up (198 percent) for the financial year 2018-19.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee has extended its gains and trading at highest levels since August 2, 2018. It is trading higher by 54 paise at 68.55 per dollar against Friday's close 69.09.
Rupee gained around 8 percent from the record low of 74.48 per dollar.
SBI board meet on March 22: A meeting of the central board of the bank is scheduled to be held on March 22, 2019 to consider the extension of approval accorded by Central Board for raising Equity Capital of up to Rs 20,000 crore from the market till March 31, 2020.
Market Update: Benchmark indices erased all its day's gain and trading flat with Nifty slipped below 11,450 level.
At 13:07 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 8.41 points at 38,032.73, while Nifty is up 11.30 points at 11,438.20. About 967 shares have advanced, 1455 shares declined, and 146 shares are unchanged.
Energy stocks are the biggest gainer today led by 4 percent gain in IOC.
Care Ratings has reaffirmed its ratings on bank facilities of Sayaji Industries as below:
Market Update: Sensex is down 15.93 points or 0.04 percent at 38,008.39, and the Nifty is up 6.10 points or 0.05 percent at 11,433.00. About 956 shares have advanced, 1,410 shares declined, and 134 shares are unchanged.
Embassy Office Parks REIT IPO opens: 10 things you should know
The initial public offering of Embassy Office Parks REIT, the first ever by a Real Estate Investment Trust in India (REIT), has opened for subscription on March 18.
Just In | Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said it has been selected by global offshore drilling company Seadrill to transform and maintain its global digital infrastructure.
TCS will support Seadrill's global lT operations across the business, on its mobile offshore drilling rigs as well as its onshore locations, and will provide local support services in the UK, US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Thailand, the IT giant said in an exchange filing.
Rupee has extended its gains and is now 0.64 percent up at 68.65/$.
Though the benchmark indices are in the green, the broader market is subdued in day's trade. Nifty Midcap is down about 0.3 percent and Nifty Smallcap is trading flat.
Market Update: Sensex is up 81 points or 0.21 percent at 38,105.32, and the Nifty up 24.90 points or 0.22 percent at 11,451.80. About 956 shares have advanced, 1,248 shares declined, and 135 shares are unchanged.
Energy stocks IOC, BPCL and HPCL are the biggest index gainers at this hour. Auto stocks Maruti Suzuki and Hero Motocorp are the biggest index losers.
Rupee Update: Indian rupee is at day's high, rising 37 paise against the dollar. It is trading at 68.72, up 0.55 pecent.
Just In| Additional four aircraft of Jet Airways have been grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under their respective lease agreements, the company said in an exchange filing.
Just In| Ratnamani Metals & Tubes has received new domestic order of Rs 298 crore for supply of CS Coated Pipes for Oil & Gas Sector to be completed between July, 2019 to December, 2019.
Sensex back above 38K: Here's how you can allocate Rs 10 lakh right now
History suggests that retail investors joined the rally near highs and booked profits or closed positions when the time came to add positions.
Auto stocks are under pressure in day's trade. The Nifty Auto index has fallen 1.5 percent intraday. The fall is led by Maruti Suzuki, which has plunged over 3 petrcent followed by Ashok Leyland and Bharat Forge, each down about 2 percent. Tata Motors is a gainer, rising 1.8 percent.
Just In | SPML Infra Limited received four new orders for water supply and irrigation projects with combined cost of over Rs 883 crores from Gujarat, Manipur and Punjab. The stock has surged about 12 percent folowing the news.
All sectoral indices except auto are trading in the green. Nifty Realty is the biggest gainer, up about 1.8 percent, followed by Nifty Pvt Bank, up 1.1 percent.
Buzzing: The share price of Grasim Industries fell nearly 3 percent on the back of notice from the Income Tax department.
The company received an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax (DCIT) raising a demand of Rs 5,872.13 crore on account of dividend distribution tax (including interest).