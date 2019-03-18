Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 11,450, Sensex gains 70 points; OMCs gain

Market close: The last hour buying helped the market to end higher on Monday with Nifty finished above 11,450 level.

At the close, the Sensex was up 70.75 points at 38095.07, while Nifty was up 35.30 points at 11462.20. About 1132 shares have advanced, 1545 shares declined, and 173 shares are unchanged.

HPCL, IOC, Bajaj Finance, BPCL and JSW Steel were the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers include Maruti Suzuki, Hero Motocorp, Wipro, Bharti Airtel and HCL Tech.

Among the sectors, IT and auto index remained under pressure throughout the day as they slipped 1 percent each, while some buying was seen in the metal, energy, FMCG and bank names.