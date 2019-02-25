Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 10,850, Sensex up 341 points; IT stocks led gainers

Live now
Feb 25, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Rupee @71:
Market Update:
Tata Elxsi collaborates with NOS:
HG Infra declared lowest bidder:
RPP Infra Projects bags order:
Market Update:
Crude Update:
Market Update:
Wipro to issue bonus shares:
Market Opens:
Rupee Opens:
Gold Update:
SGX Nifty Update:
Market at close: Bulls took the control on the Dalal Street on Monday with the Nifty and Sensex finished nearly 1 percent higher.
The Sensex was up 341.90 points at 36213.38, while Nifty was up 88.40 points at 10,880.10. About 1515 shares have advanced, 1072 shares declined, and 147 shares are unchanged.
TCS, Grasim Industries, Yes Bank, Infosys and UltraTech Cement were among top gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Adani Ports, Bharti Infratel, BPCL, HPCL and Zee Entertainment.
Among the sectors, except infra, energy and PSU banks all other sectoral indices ended in green led by IT index (up 2%) followed by auto, pharma, metal and FMCG.
Rupee @71: Sources Bloomberg
Market Update: Benchmark indices extended its gain with Nifty trading above its 200-DMA, while Sensex rose 350 points.
At 15:13 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 356.02 points or 0.99% at 36227.50, and the Nifty up 91.60 points or 0.85% at 10883.30. About 1499 shares have advanced, 973 shares declined, and 138 shares are unchanged.
Tata Elxsi collaborates with NOS: Tata Elxsi and NOS announce the launch of the Digital Operations Transformation Toolbox (DOTT 2.0) for communication and entertainment service providers
HG Infra declared lowest bidder: HG Infra has been declared, L-1 for new HAM project under NHAI for Construction of proposed Narnaul Bypass (design length 24.0 km)-Ateli Mandi to Narnaul section of NH-11 from km 43.445 to km 56.900 (design length 14.0 km) as an Economic Corridor-Feeder route in the state of Haryana on Hybrid Annuity Mode.
Adani Ports Plunges Over 8%
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone shares fell more than 8 percent intraday after its subsidiary Adani Logistics is set to acquire Adani Agri Logistics (AALL) from Adani Enterprises.
The acquisition will be an all cash deal and is expected to be completed by March 2019, the company said in its filing.
"AALL is a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises and the transaction is proposed at an enterprise value of Rs 1,662 crore. After acquisition, the combined business EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) will immediately double to around Rs 200 crore," it added.
Just In
Thomas Cook India Group announces its acquisition of Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging (DEI) - the imaging solutions and services provider
Over 100 stocks in BSE 500 hit 52-week low in Feb; have they bottomed out?
In terms of stocks more as many as 119 stocks in the BSE 500 index which hit a fresh 52-week low are down 10-60 percent so far in 2019, data from AceEquity showed.
RPP Infra Projects bags order: The company has secured a LoA (Letter of Acceptance) worth Rs 106.7 crore from the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board for construction of 972 tenements at Moorthingar Street in Chennai.
'Deploy Ratio Call Spread in Nifty options to trade the moderately positive bias'
Shubham Agarwal The Nifty seems unwilling to break beyond almost 3-month-old range.
Just In: Tata Elxsi and NOS collaborate to deliver intelligent automation framework for communication service providers
Adani Enterprises Wins Bids For 5 Airports
Adani Enterprises shares rallied 2.7 percent intraday after a media report indicated that company won bids for five airports.
Sources told CNBC-TV18 that Adani Group's flagship company has won bids for Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mangalore & Thiruvananthapuram airports.
Bids for Guwahati airport is likely to open on February 26, the report said.
United Drilling Tools has declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.60 per shares for the FY 2018-19 on the equity shares of the Company.
Ahead of a crucial meeting of Jet Airways management with their union on Monday, a section of the airline's pilots have given an ultimatum to clear salaries dues, or face protests.
In a communication to its members, the National Aviators Guild - the union - said that the remaining 25 percent of the November salary will be paid on February 26. If the Monday meeting doesn't end as expected, then 'non-cooperation' will begin from March 1, said the union. Read full report
How movement in crude oil price impacts economy and stock market
William O'Neil India India is the net importer of goods ($126 billion in 2017) and oil ($74.7 billion) is the biggest category among imports. India imports 86 percent of its annual crude oil requirement.
After a week of positive movement, the Nifty Metal index is trading flat. However, there have been some stock specific gains. Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Limited has surged over 8%, followed by APL Apollo Tubes, which is up 1.8%.
After GST Council cut tax rates on residential properties, here are how realty stocks are doing.
DLF, Godrej Properties among 10 companies to benefit from GST rate cut
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on February 24 slashed tax rate on under-construction residential properties which are likely to benefit home buyers, real estate developers in select cities, and housing finance companies (HFCs).
Biggest index losers:
Adani Ports 8%
Bharti Infratel 3%
BPCL 1%
Biggest index gainers:
ICICI Bank 1.36%
TCS 1.30%
Hero Motocorp 1.13%
Rules of wealth creation: 7 takeaways from Warren Buffett's letter to shareholders
Warren Buffett's letter to shareholders, which was released over the weekend, had something for everyone - be it student, a management professional or a shareholder.
Buzzing: After announcing that it is going to acquire Adani Agro Logistics, Adani Ports has fallen 8% intraday.
Shilpa Medicare gains 3% on USFDA approval for cancer drug
Shilpa Medicare shares gained more than 3 percent intraday on Monday after the US health regulator approved company's drug that treats several types of cancer.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to BSE: The Competent Authority has granted its approval for enhancement of Working Capital Limit from Rs 6,050 cr to Rs 7,300 cr as sanctioned by SBI and other Consortium Banks.
Market Update: The Sensex is up 90.22 points or 0.25% at 35961.70, and the Nifty up 12.30 points or 0.11% at 10804.00. About 1181 shares have advanced, 788 shares declined, and 120 shares are unchanged.
JBM Group announced that it has acquired a major shareholding in Germany based Linde-Wiemann GmbH KG, a leading manufacturer of complex structural components & assemblies to automotive OEM's worldwide. The stock has risen 5% following the news.
Jubilant Life Sciences to BSE: We wish to inform you that our material wholly-owned subsidiary, Jubilant Pharma Limited ('JPL') has, at its meeting held on February 25 approved the proposal to launch an offering of unsecured bonds (Notes) outside India, under Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Notes are proposed to be (i) issued to institutional investors outside India and (ii) listed and quoted on the Official List of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. The issuance of the Notes by JPL will not be a public offering in India.
Sensex Heat Map