Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 10,850, Sensex up 341 points; IT stocks led gainers

Market at close: Bulls took the control on the Dalal Street on Monday with the Nifty and Sensex finished nearly 1 percent higher.

The Sensex was up 341.90 points at 36213.38, while Nifty was up 88.40 points at 10,880.10. About 1515 shares have advanced, 1072 shares declined, and 147 shares are unchanged.

TCS, Grasim Industries, Yes Bank, Infosys and UltraTech Cement were among top gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Adani Ports, Bharti Infratel, BPCL, HPCL and Zee Entertainment.

Among the sectors, except infra, energy and PSU banks all other sectoral indices ended in green led by IT index (up 2%) followed by auto, pharma, metal and FMCG.