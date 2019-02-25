App
Feb 25, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 10,850, Sensex up 341 points; IT stocks led gainers

The Sensex was up 341.90 points at 36213.38, while Nifty was up 88.40 points at 10,880.10.

highlights

  • Feb 25, 03:32 PM (IST)

    Market at close: Bulls took the control on the Dalal Street on Monday with the Nifty and Sensex finished nearly 1 percent higher.

    The Sensex was up 341.90 points at 36213.38, while Nifty was up 88.40 points at 10,880.10. About 1515 shares have advanced, 1072 shares declined, and 147 shares are unchanged. 

    TCS, Grasim Industries, Yes Bank, Infosys and UltraTech Cement were among top gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Adani Ports, Bharti Infratel, BPCL, HPCL and Zee Entertainment.

    Among the sectors, except infra, energy and PSU banks all other sectoral indices ended in green led by IT index (up 2%) followed by auto, pharma, metal and FMCG.

  • Feb 25, 03:18 PM (IST)

    Rupee @71: Sources Bloomberg

  • Feb 25, 03:14 PM (IST)

    Market Update: Benchmark indices extended its gain with Nifty trading above its 200-DMA, while Sensex rose 350 points.

    At 15:13 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 356.02 points or 0.99% at 36227.50, and the Nifty up 91.60 points or 0.85% at 10883.30. About 1499 shares have advanced, 973 shares declined, and 138 shares are unchanged. 

  • Feb 25, 03:08 PM (IST)

    Tata Elxsi collaborates with NOS: Tata Elxsi and NOS announce the launch of the Digital Operations Transformation Toolbox (DOTT 2.0) for communication and entertainment service providers

  • Feb 25, 03:05 PM (IST)

  • Feb 25, 02:52 PM (IST)

    HG Infra declared lowest bidder: HG Infra has been declared, L-1 for new HAM project under NHAI for Construction of proposed Narnaul Bypass (design length 24.0 km)-Ateli Mandi to Narnaul section of NH-11 from km 43.445 to km 56.900 (design length 14.0 km) as an Economic Corridor-Feeder route in the state of Haryana on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

  • Feb 25, 02:25 PM (IST)

    Adani Ports Plunges Over 8%

    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone shares fell more than 8 percent intraday after its subsidiary Adani Logistics is set to acquire Adani Agri Logistics (AALL) from Adani Enterprises.

    The acquisition will be an all cash deal and is expected to be completed by March 2019, the company said in its filing.

    "AALL is a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises and the transaction is proposed at an enterprise value of Rs 1,662 crore. After acquisition, the combined business EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) will immediately double to around Rs 200 crore," it added.

  • Feb 25, 02:15 PM (IST)

    Just In

    Thomas Cook India Group announces its acquisition of Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging (DEI) - the imaging solutions and services provider

  • Feb 25, 02:05 PM (IST)

    RPP Infra Projects bags order: The company has secured a LoA (Letter of Acceptance) worth Rs 106.7 crore from the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board for construction of 972 tenements at Moorthingar Street in Chennai.

  • Feb 25, 01:38 PM (IST)

  • Feb 25, 01:23 PM (IST)

    Just In: Tata Elxsi and NOS collaborate to deliver intelligent automation framework for communication service providers

  • Feb 25, 01:21 PM (IST)

    Adani Enterprises Wins Bids For 5 Airports

    Adani Enterprises shares rallied 2.7 percent intraday after a media report indicated that company won bids for five airports.

    Sources told CNBC-TV18 that Adani Group's flagship company has won bids for Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mangalore & Thiruvananthapuram airports.

    Bids for Guwahati airport is likely to open on February 26, the report said.

  • Feb 25, 01:12 PM (IST)

    United Drilling Tools has declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.60 per shares for the FY 2018-19 on the equity shares of the Company.

  • Feb 25, 01:01 PM (IST)

    Ahead of a crucial meeting of Jet Airways management with their union on Monday, a section of the airline's pilots have given an ultimatum to clear salaries dues, or face protests.

    In a communication to its members, the National Aviators Guild - the union - said that the remaining 25 percent of the November salary will be paid on February 26. If the Monday meeting doesn't end as expected, then 'non-cooperation' will begin from March 1, said the union. Read full report

  • Feb 25, 12:52 PM (IST)

    After a week of positive movement, the Nifty Metal index is trading flat. However, there have been some stock specific gains. Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Limited has surged over 8%, followed by APL Apollo Tubes, which is up 1.8%. 

  • Feb 25, 12:34 PM (IST)

    After GST Council cut tax rates on residential properties, here are how realty stocks are doing.

  • Feb 25, 12:15 PM (IST)

    Biggest index losers: 
    Adani Ports 8%
    Bharti Infratel 3%
    BPCL 1%

    Biggest index gainers: 
    ICICI Bank 1.36%
    TCS 1.30%
    Hero Motocorp 1.13%

  • Feb 25, 12:00 PM (IST)

    Buzzing: After announcing that it is going to acquire Adani Agro Logistics, Adani Ports has fallen 8% intraday. 

  • Feb 25, 11:31 AM (IST)

  • Feb 25, 11:21 AM (IST)

    Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to BSE: The Competent Authority has granted its approval for enhancement of Working Capital Limit from Rs 6,050 cr to Rs 7,300 cr as sanctioned by SBI and other Consortium Banks.

  • Feb 25, 10:59 AM (IST)

    Market Update: The Sensex is up 90.22 points or 0.25% at 35961.70, and the Nifty up 12.30 points or 0.11% at 10804.00. About 1181 shares have advanced, 788 shares declined, and 120 shares are unchanged.

  • Feb 25, 10:40 AM (IST)

    JBM Group announced that it has acquired a major shareholding in Germany based Linde-Wiemann GmbH KG, a leading manufacturer of complex structural components & assemblies to automotive OEM's worldwide. The stock has risen 5% following the news. 

  • Feb 25, 10:18 AM (IST)

    Jubilant Life Sciences to BSE: We wish to inform you that our material wholly-owned subsidiary, Jubilant Pharma Limited ('JPL') has, at its meeting held on February 25 approved the proposal to launch an offering of unsecured bonds (Notes) outside India, under Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Notes are proposed to be (i) issued to institutional investors outside India and (ii) listed and quoted on the Official List of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. The issuance of the Notes by JPL will not be a public offering in India.

  • Feb 25, 10:10 AM (IST)

    Sensex Heat Map

