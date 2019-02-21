Closing Bell: Nifty ends a tad below 10,800, Sensex gains 142 pts; Tata Motors up 3%

Live now
Feb 21, 2019 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at close: Benchmark indices closed on positive note with Nifty finished around 10,800 level helped by buying in select pharma, metal and PSU banking names.
The Sensex was up 142.09 points at 35898.35, while Nifty was up 54.40 points at 10789.90. About 1555 shares have advanced, 971 shares declined, and 146 shares are unchanged.
Indiabulls Housing, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy’s Labs and Vedanta were the major gainers, while losers include BPCL, Bharti Infratel, Yes Bank, Infosys and Maruti Suzuki on the Nifty.
Except IT, all the sectoral indices ended in green. Midcap and smallcap also gained 0.8 percent and 1 percent respectively.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading marginally lower at 71.14 per dollar versus previous close 71.11.
Ashoka Buildcon emerges as lowest bidder: Company's subsidiary viz. Ashoka Concessions emerged as the lowest bidder by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the project viz. Tumkur - Shivamogga Section on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmal in the State of Karnataka.
Supreme Court exempts Saridon from list of Banned FDCs: The Supreme Court of India has ruled in favor of Saridon, a heritage brand from the healthcare product portfolio of Piramal Enterprises, exempting its formulation from the list of banned FDCs (Fixed Dose Combinations).
Som Distilleries board meeting on March 2: Som Distilleries and Breweries board meeting will be held on March 2, 2019 to consider allotment of 12,88,906 equity shares of Rs 10 each upon conversion of equal number of convertible warrants issued to the promoters at a price of Rs 271.55 per share.
NIIT Technologies collaborates with Microsoft: NIIT Technologies announced a global collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate the cloudification of its enterprise clients. In collaboration with Microsoft, NIIT Technologies will focus on the comprehensive cloud needs of enterprises-from infrastructure to business applications.
Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval: Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Phytonadione Tablets USP (US RLD-Mephyton), 5 mg.
Market Update: Sensex is up 172.22 points or 0.48% at 35928.48, and the Nifty up 55.30 points or 0.52% at 10790.80. About 1,329 shares have advanced, 914 shares declined, and 131 shares are unchanged.
IDBI Bank may be pinning hope on additional capital infusion from new promoter Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to help spruce up its books. But the country’s largest insurer, which has already infused about Rs 14,500 crore in December 2018 into the entity, is likely to go slow on further investment. Read more
According to total traded quantity, Yes Bank is the most traded share on BSE today. However, based on turnover, Reliance Industries leads the pack.
According to NASSCOM, the IT industry is undergoing a huge transformation in the light of digitization wave. There is a need to look at the sector in a different lens and metrics that allow fair judgment of the sector.
Nifty Auto index is trading in the red led by sell-off in TVS Motor, Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors.
India VIX, the measure of volatility, is up 3.8% intraday at 16.4.
Rel Comm to BSE: Reliance Communications group has requested urgent approval from its lenders to release approx. Rs 260 crore received from Income Tax refunds, lying in its bank account, directly to Ericsson. A sum of Rs 118 crore has already been deposited with the Hon’ble Supreme Court.
Market Update: Sensex is up 145.18 points or 0.41% at 35901.44, and the Nifty up 41.80 points or 0.39% at 10777.30. About 1,204 shares have advanced, 821 shares declined, and 107 shares are unchanged.
ICICI Bank, Vedanta re biggest gainers up more than 2%.
Retail investors should invest in the top notch names such as HDFC, LIC Housing Finance or the bonds issued by central government undertakings since there is a little credit risk, says Vikram Dalal, Founder of Synergee Capital Services
Tech Mahindra to BSE: Approved the proposal for buyback by the Company of its own fully paid equity shares of Rs 5 each not exceeding 20,585,000 equity shares. The record date will be March 6, 2019 at an offer price of Rs 950 for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,956 crore. The stock surges 3%.
Nifty Media is the biggest sectoral gainer, up about 1.5%. The gain is largely led by Dish TV, which has surged around 6.5% intraday. Jagran Prakashan is the biggest loser among media stocks, down about 1.3%.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading higher about 9 paise or 0.12% against the US dollar. One US dollar is priced at Rs 71.03.
Buzzing: Tech Mahindra shares have touched 52-week high ahead of the board meeting to consider share buyback. The stock is currently trading at Rs 825 at the BSE, up 1.6%.
Manas Chakravarty The key word from the US central bank's last monetary policy meeting held on January 29-30 is 'uncertainty'. The markets had cheered the Fed's U-turn from its earlier hawkish stance to a more patient one.
PSU banks gain as govt announces Rs 48,239-cr recapitalisation
"With the final tranche, PSU banks are adequately capitalised. The pricing power remains strong and the credit cycle is normalising. The move is positive for corporate banks," Nomura said in a report.
Tata Steel gains: Shares of Tata Steel gained 1.2 percent in the early trade on Thursday after Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded long term corporate family rating (CFR) by one notch to Ba2 from Ba3.
Gold Update: Gold prices were firm near a 10-month peak on February 22 , with the dollar holding steady in the wake of minutes from the latest US Federal Reserve meeting that rekindled expectations of a possible rate hike later in the year.
Govt to infuse Rs 48,239 crore in 12 PSU banks
The government on February 20, announced final recapitalisation tranche amount of Rs 48,239 crore for as many as 12 public sector banks, in a bid to take them out of Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) prompt corrective action framework.
Market Opens: It is flat start for the benchmark indices on Thursday with Nifty hovering around 10,750 mark
The Sensex is up 7.59 points at 35763.85, while Nifty is down 5.30 points at 10730.20. About 428 shares have advanced, 333 shares declined, and 42 shares are unchanged.
Tech Mahindra, Allahabad Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Indiabulls Housing, are among major gainers, while losers are Reliance Power, BPCL, HPCL, IOC, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Ida, TCS and Yes Bank,