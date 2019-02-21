App
Feb 21, 2019 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Closing Bell: Nifty ends a tad below 10,800, Sensex gains 142 pts; Tata Motors up 3%

The Sensex was up 142.09 points at 35898.35, while Nifty was up 54.40 points at 10789.90.

highlights

  • Feb 21, 03:34 PM (IST)

    Market at close: Benchmark indices closed on positive note with Nifty finished around 10,800 level helped by buying in select pharma, metal and PSU banking names.

    The Sensex was up 142.09 points at 35898.35, while Nifty was up 54.40 points at 10789.90. About 1555 shares have advanced, 971 shares declined, and 146 shares are unchanged. 

    Indiabulls Housing, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy’s Labs and Vedanta were the major gainers, while losers include BPCL, Bharti Infratel, Yes Bank, Infosys and Maruti Suzuki on the Nifty.

    Except IT, all the sectoral indices ended in green. Midcap and smallcap also gained 0.8 percent and 1 percent respectively.

  • Feb 21, 03:17 PM (IST)

    Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading marginally lower at 71.14 per dollar versus previous close 71.11.

  • Feb 21, 03:03 PM (IST)

    Ashoka Buildcon emerges as lowest bidder: Company's subsidiary viz. Ashoka Concessions emerged as the lowest bidder by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the project viz. Tumkur - Shivamogga Section on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmal in the State of Karnataka.

  • Feb 21, 02:47 PM (IST)

  • Feb 21, 02:32 PM (IST)

    Supreme Court exempts Saridon from list of Banned FDCs: The Supreme Court of India has ruled in favor of Saridon, a heritage brand from the healthcare product portfolio of Piramal Enterprises, exempting its formulation from the list of banned FDCs (Fixed Dose Combinations).

  • Feb 21, 02:18 PM (IST)

    Som Distilleries board meeting on March 2: Som Distilleries and Breweries board meeting will be held on March 2, 2019 to consider allotment of 12,88,906 equity shares of Rs 10 each upon conversion of equal number of convertible warrants issued to the promoters at a price of Rs 271.55 per share.

  • Feb 21, 02:01 PM (IST)

    NIIT Technologies collaborates with Microsoft: NIIT Technologies announced a global collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate the cloudification of its enterprise clients. In collaboration with Microsoft, NIIT Technologies will focus on the comprehensive cloud needs of enterprises-from infrastructure to business applications.

  • Feb 21, 01:56 PM (IST)

  • Feb 21, 01:41 PM (IST)

    Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval: Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Phytonadione Tablets USP (US RLD-Mephyton), 5 mg.

  • Feb 21, 01:26 PM (IST)

    Market Update: Sensex is up 172.22 points or 0.48% at 35928.48, and the Nifty up 55.30 points or 0.52% at 10790.80. About 1,329 shares have advanced, 914 shares declined, and 131 shares are unchanged.

  • Feb 21, 12:40 PM (IST)

    IDBI Bank may be pinning hope on additional capital infusion from new promoter Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to help spruce up its books. But the country’s largest insurer, which has already infused about Rs 14,500 crore in December 2018 into the entity, is likely to go slow on further investment. Read more

  • Feb 21, 12:35 PM (IST)

    According to total traded quantity, Yes Bank is the most traded share on BSE today. However, based on turnover, Reliance Industries leads the pack. 

  • Feb 21, 12:12 PM (IST)

    Nifty Auto index is trading in the red led by sell-off in TVS Motor, Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors. 

  • Feb 21, 11:59 AM (IST)

    India VIX, the measure of volatility, is up 3.8% intraday at 16.4. 

  • Feb 21, 11:54 AM (IST)

  • Feb 21, 11:48 AM (IST)

    Rel Comm to BSE: Reliance Communications group has requested urgent approval from its lenders to release approx. Rs 260 crore received from Income Tax refunds, lying in its bank account, directly to Ericsson. A sum of Rs 118 crore has already been deposited with the Hon’ble Supreme Court. 

  • Feb 21, 11:40 AM (IST)

    Market Update: Sensex is up 145.18 points or 0.41% at 35901.44, and the Nifty up 41.80 points or 0.39% at 10777.30. About 1,204 shares have advanced, 821 shares declined, and 107 shares are unchanged.

    ICICI Bank, Vedanta re biggest gainers up more than 2%.

  • Feb 21, 10:59 AM (IST)

    Tech Mahindra to BSE: Approved the proposal for buyback by the Company of its own fully paid equity shares of Rs 5 each not exceeding 20,585,000 equity shares. The record date will be March 6, 2019 at an offer price of Rs 950 for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,956 crore. The stock surges 3%. 

  • Feb 21, 10:52 AM (IST)

    Nifty Media is the biggest sectoral gainer, up about 1.5%. The gain is largely led by Dish TV, which has surged around 6.5% intraday. Jagran Prakashan is the biggest loser among media stocks, down about 1.3%.  

  • Feb 21, 10:47 AM (IST)

    Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading higher about 9 paise or 0.12% against the US dollar. One US dollar is priced at Rs 71.03. 

  • Feb 21, 10:35 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Tech Mahindra shares have touched 52-week high ahead of the board meeting to consider share buyback. The stock is currently trading at Rs 825 at the BSE, up 1.6%. 

  • Feb 21, 10:27 AM (IST)

    Sensex Heat Map

  • Feb 21, 09:47 AM (IST)

    Tata Steel gains: Shares of Tata Steel gained 1.2 percent in the early trade on Thursday after Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded long term corporate family rating (CFR) by one notch to Ba2 from Ba3.

  • Feb 21, 09:34 AM (IST)

    Gold Update: Gold prices were firm near a 10-month peak on February 22 , with the dollar holding steady in the wake of minutes from the latest US Federal Reserve meeting that rekindled expectations of a possible rate hike later in the year.

  • Feb 21, 09:18 AM (IST)

    Market Opens: It is flat start for the benchmark indices on Thursday with Nifty hovering around 10,750 mark

    The Sensex is up 7.59 points at 35763.85, while Nifty is down 5.30 points at 10730.20. About 428 shares have advanced, 333 shares declined, and 42 shares are unchanged. 

    Tech Mahindra, Allahabad Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Indiabulls Housing, are among major gainers, while losers are Reliance Power, BPCL, HPCL, IOC, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Ida, TCS and Yes Bank,

