Closing Bell: Nifty ends a tad below 10,800, Sensex gains 142 pts; Tata Motors up 3%

Market at close: Benchmark indices closed on positive note with Nifty finished around 10,800 level helped by buying in select pharma, metal and PSU banking names.

The Sensex was up 142.09 points at 35898.35, while Nifty was up 54.40 points at 10789.90. About 1555 shares have advanced, 971 shares declined, and 146 shares are unchanged.

Indiabulls Housing, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy’s Labs and Vedanta were the major gainers, while losers include BPCL, Bharti Infratel, Yes Bank, Infosys and Maruti Suzuki on the Nifty.

Except IT, all the sectoral indices ended in green. Midcap and smallcap also gained 0.8 percent and 1 percent respectively.