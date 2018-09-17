Closing Bell: Monday blues on D-Street! Sensex tanks 500 pts, Nifty ends below 11,400; banks, pharma fall

Live now
Sep 17, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at Close: It was a day that completely belonged to the bears, with equity benchmarks ending around low points. The Nifty gave up 11,400-mark, while the Sensex ended the day over 500 points lower.
Selloff in Asian markets, a weaker rupee, a possible dissatisfaction of investors to rupee’s measures by the government pulled the indices lower. Trade war concerns based on reports that China may face import tariffs on USD 200 billion worth of goods dented sentiment on the D-Street.
There was all-round selling among all sectors, with maximum pain visible among pharmaceuticals, banks, automobile and metal names. IT stocks were the biggest gainers as investors cashed in on depreciating rupee.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex was down 505.13 points or 1.33% at 37585.51, while the Nifty was lower by 137.40 points or 1.19% at 11377.80. The market breadth is negative as 1,272 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,448 shares, while 178 shares were unchanged.
TCS, Adani Ports, BPCL and HPCL were the top gainers, while Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, and Bajaj Finance have lost the most.
Market Update: Benchmark indices extended their losses in the final hour of trading with Sensex slipping over 500 points.
The Sensex is down 511.11 points at 37579.53, while Nifty is down 141.20 points at 11374. About 1247 shares have advanced, 1394 shares declined, and 166 shares are unchanged.
Sun Pharma, HDFC, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and Asian Paints are the top losers on the Sensex
Import Tax: The government will this week announce a list of items on which import curbs will be imposed. An import tax may be imposed on steel, finished steel items, furniture and fruits, said Finance Ministry official, reports CNBC-TV18, quoting NewsRise.
He said it could impose an import tax on electronics while weighing the option of raising the tax on gold.
Prashant Kumar takes charge as CFO of SBI
Prashant Kumar has taken charge as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of country's largest lender, State Bank of India. Kumar was earlier the deputy managing director - human resource (DMD-HR) and chief development officer (CDO) of the bank.
Indraprastha Gas gets letter from PNGRB: The company has received letter from PNGRB authorizing the company for development of City Gas Distribution (CGD) network in the Geographical Area of Meerut (Except areas already authorized), Muzaffarnagar & ShamIi Districts.
Citi view on paint companies: Paint companies including Asian Paints and Kansai Nerolac Paints were down 1-2 percent despite research house Citi remained positive on revenue growth prospects of Indian paints industry.
Weak rupee and price hardening of raw materials are the major negatives.
It think that paint companies would take price hikes in October/November.
The companies could see downside risks to earnings if cost push sustains or price hikes are delayed, it feels.
Asian Paints, JSW Steel among top 10 moneymaking ideas for short term
In absence of any major cues, Indian market will be dependent on global cues this week as well as the movement of rupee against the US Dollar.
Buzzing: Share price of Sterlite Technologies rose 3.3 percent as company doubled its optical fibre cable solutions capacity. The company announced the addition of 15 million fibre km to its optical fibre cabling capacity, doubling it to 33 million fibre km.
This expansion will place the company among the top integrated optical fibre and cabling technology providers globally.
The company’s board of directors has approved a Rs 320 crore (USD 44 million) capital expenditure for this expansion, which will be financed through a mix of internal accruals and debt. The enhanced capacity is expected to come on-line by June 2020 in a phased manner.
HDFC Bank hikes base rate by 20 bps to 9.15%, IndusInd Bank hikes MCLR by 5 bps
HDFC Bank, the country's second largest private lender, has hiked its base rate by 0.20 percentage points to 9.15 percent. The new rate will be effective September 12.
Buzzing: Share price of Tata Elxsi gained more than 2 percent as company formed a partnership with Ayla Networks to deliver value-added IoT services to communications service providers.
Ayla Networks and Tata Elxsi announced a strategic partnership to help communications service providers (CSPs) use IoT technologies to achieve their business transformation goals.
Two companies will develop and deliver IoT solutions that enable CSPs to meet growing demands for improved customer experience and to implement sophisticated, reliable IoT solutions and services.
CITY GAS LICENCES
Oil regulator PNGRB Monday declared the final list of winners of city gas retailing licences that had billionaire Gautam Adani's group, state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Torrent Gas as the big winner.
Adani Gas won rights to retail CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households and industries in 13 cities on its own and another nine, including Allahabad, in a joint venture with IOC, according to results of 84 cities that were bid out in the country's biggest city gas distribution (CGD) bid round.
According to the list of winners put out by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), IOC on its own won rights to seven cities, including Coimbatore and Salem in Tamil Nadu and Guna in Madhya Pradesh.
Bharat Gas Resources Ltd, a unit of state-owned BPCL, won a licence for 11 cities like Amethi and Rai Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, while Torrent Gas Pvt Ltd made 10 winning bids that included ones for Chennai, Alwar in Rajasthan, Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and Karaikal in Puducherry.
(Source: PTI)
Kirloskar Pneumatic fixes record date for stock split: Shares of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company added 3 percent as company fixed September 27 as share-split record date.
The company has fixed September 27, 2018 as the record date for determining the shareholders who will be entitled to equity shares of the company, to be issued pursuant to sub-division of an equity share of Rs 10 each into 5 equity shares of Rs 2 each.
Buzzing: Shares of Dynemic Products surged 20 percent after company received an environment clearance for its project in Bharuch.
It has touched an intraday high of Rs 170.20 and an intraday low of Rs 145.
The company has received an environment clearance for its Unit III project located at Plot No. D-3/3/1, GIDC Estate, at Dahej in Bharuch.
Market Update Weak trade has continued on D-Street with the Nifty trading well below 11,400, while the Sensex is down over 450 points.
At 13:34 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 458.76 points or 1.20% at 37631.88, and the Nifty down 128.80 points or 1.12% at 11386.40. The market breadth is negative as 1,159 shares advanced, while 1,338 shares declined, and 176 shares are unchanged.
Alembic Pharma has received a nod from US FDA for Desvenlafaxine Extended-release Tablets (25 mg), which is used to treat depression.
JUST IN: HDFC Bank has hiked base rates by 20 basis points to 9.15 percent, effective from September 19, 2018.
GOVERNMENT ON RUPEE WEAKNESS
Finance ministry is believe to be consulting Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC) on any more steps to check rupee’s fall and control the current account gap, CNBC-TV18 reported, quoting NewsRise.
JUST IN: Shanghai Composite Index closes at the lowest level since 2014, CNBC-TV18 reported.
GLENMARK PHARMA FALLS ON REPORT OF INSPECTION AT BADDI UNIT
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ shares fell over a percent on Monday after reports emerged that US Food and Drug Administration began an inspection at its Baddi unit, CNBC-TV18 reported, quoting sources.
The report further added that the regulator may be conducting product-specific inspection at the unit.
Asian shares slugged by new US tariff threat
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 1.2 percent, snapping three straight sessions of gains. Shanghai blue chips fell 1.1 percent, while the Hang Seng shed 1.6 percent.
Buzzing: Share price of Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) rose 2.7 percent after foreign research house Deutsche Bank has maintained buy rating on stock with a target of Rs 155 per share.
Research house believes that book value impact was negative but coverage ratios has improved.
Loan growth is steady at 16 percent and share of renewables is picking up, it added.
It expect sharply lower credit costs in FY19 as coverage ratios now comfortable.
Oil prices ease as trade row clouds demand outlook
Global oil prices eased in early Asian trading on Monday on concerns that the United States is poised to impose additional tariffs on China, outweighing supply fears from upcoming sanctions on Iran.
Redington approves buyback: Shares of Redington fell nearly 3 percent after company board approved buyback proposal of its equity shares.
The board of directors of the company at its meeting held today approved buyback proposal for purchase of its own fully paid equity shares of Rs 2 each not exceeding 1,11,20,000 equity shares (being 2.78% of the total paid-up equity capital of the company).
The company has fixed a price of Rs 125 per equity share, aggregating an amount of up to Rs 139 crore.
Citi maintains buy on JSPL: Shares of Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) rose more than 2 percent as research house Citi maintained buy with upside potential of 71 percent. Meanwhile, it has cut target price to Rs 400 from Rs 401.
According to Citi, FY18 annual report shows growth in cash flow, also debt pay-down has started.
The favorable steel market dynamics are going to help capacity ramp-up and valuations are still very attractive, it added.
Market Update: The benchmark indices are trading lower with Nifty hovering around 11,400 mark and Sensex is down 410.48 points at 37,680.16.
About 966 shares have advanced, 1328 shares declined, and 157 shares are unchanged.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC, Infosys and ITC are the negative contributors to the Sensex.
STERLITE TECHNOLOGIES SOARS ON CAPEX, CAPACITY EXPANSION PLAN
Shares of Sterlite Technologies soared over 3 percent on Monday morning as investors cheered its fresh capex and capacity expansion plan.
The company announced the addition of 15 million fibre km to its optical fibre cabling capacity, doubling it to 33 million fibre km. Its Board approved Rs 320 crore ($44 million) capital expenditure for this expansion, which will be financed through a mix of internal accruals and debt, it said in an exchange filing. The enhanced capacity is expected to come on-line by June 2020 in a phased manner.
JUST IN: Lupin has appointed Kamal K. Sharma as Advisor to the Company.