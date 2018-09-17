Closing Bell: Monday blues on D-Street! Sensex tanks 500 pts, Nifty ends below 11,400; banks, pharma fall

Market at Close: It was a day that completely belonged to the bears, with equity benchmarks ending around low points. The Nifty gave up 11,400-mark, while the Sensex ended the day over 500 points lower.

Selloff in Asian markets, a weaker rupee, a possible dissatisfaction of investors to rupee’s measures by the government pulled the indices lower. Trade war concerns based on reports that China may face import tariffs on USD 200 billion worth of goods dented sentiment on the D-Street.

There was all-round selling among all sectors, with maximum pain visible among pharmaceuticals, banks, automobile and metal names. IT stocks were the biggest gainers as investors cashed in on depreciating rupee.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was down 505.13 points or 1.33% at 37585.51, while the Nifty was lower by 137.40 points or 1.19% at 11377.80. The market breadth is negative as 1,272 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,448 shares, while 178 shares were unchanged.

TCS, Adani Ports, BPCL and HPCL were the top gainers, while Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, and Bajaj Finance have lost the most.