Closing Bell: Late rally lifts Nifty above 11,700, Sensex ends 489 points higher; Tata Motors slips 3%

Apr 24, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Close: The last hour surge helped the benchmark indices to close the Wednesday session at day's high with Sensex finished above 39,000 level.
The Sensex was up 489.80 points at 39054.68, while Nifty was up 150.20 points at 11726.20. About 1232 shares have advanced, 1237 shares declined, and 157 shares are unchanged.
UltraTech Cement, BPCL, HCL Tech, ONGC and IOC were the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Tata Motors, Hero Motocorp, Cipla, Power Grid Corp and Coal India.
On the sectoral front, except auto, all other sectoral indices are ended in green led by IT, energy, bank, metal, pharma, infra and FMCG.
D-St Buzz: UltraTech spikes 4% on impressive Q4 numbers; HCL Tech at new 52-week high
The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 930 stocks advanced and 790 declined while 377 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,185 stocks advanced, 1,203 declined and 168 remained unchanged.
Market Update: The benchmark indices extended the gains and trading at day's high level with Sensex trading above 39,000 level.
At 15:08 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 497.83 points at 39062.71, while Nifty is up 154 points at 11730. About 1202 shares have advanced, 1137 shares declined, and 152 shares are unchanged.
Tata Elxsi Q4result: The company has reported 8 percent rise in its Q4 net profit at Rs 71.3 crore against Rs 66 crore. Revenue was down Rs 405 crore versus Rs 407 crore.
3 Point Analysis | Jet crisis causes turbulence in industry
Indian aviation industry struggled in the month of March on the back of ticket cancellations, led by Jet Airways' financial concerns. This led to a flat passenger growth in March on a year-on-year basis.
Market Update: Indian indices witnessed a sharp surge in the afternoon trade with Nifty trading above 11,650 level.
At 14:37 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 317.18 points at 38882.06, while Nifty is up 100.20 points at 11676.20. About 1120 shares have advanced, 1183 shares declined, and 146 shares are unchanged.
Hexaware Technologies Q1 result: The Consolidated net profit up 12.2 percent at Rs 138.5 crore, revenue was up at Rs 1,264 crore.
The company has declared payment of interim dividend at Rs 2.50 per share (125%) on equity shares of Rs 2 each.
UltraTech Cement Q4 numbers: The company has reported 108 percent jump in its fourth quarter (Q4FY19) standalone net profit at Rs 1,017.5 crore on the back of better operating performance.
The company had reported net profit of Rs 487.95 crore in a year ago period.
Its revenue was up 18 percent at Rs 10,500 crore against Rs 8,872 crore, YoY
Top 5 stocks to buy ahead of F&O expiry for 10-13% returns in May series
Though VIX has been rising due to ongoing Elections, the recent correction in Nifty has accelerated the up move which is likely to cap the gains in the near term.
Surya Roshni bags order: The company has obtained order aggregating to Rs 231.18 crore for supply of API 3LPE Coated 5L Grade Pipes to Indian Oil Corporation.
Trident to consider stock split
A board meeting of Trident will be held on May 13, 2019 to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated results of the company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2019.
It will also consider and recommend final dividend, if any and recommend sub-division/split of company's equity share.
Bharti Infratel likely to post strong Q4 profit driven by healthy operating income
Telecom tower infrastructure services provider Bharti Infratel is expected to report strong earnings growth in January-March quarter driven by healthy operating income in rental as well as energy segments.
Broad market indices at this hour
Rupee Update: Rupee is trading near day low as 69.93 against the US dollar. It is down 30 paise or 0.44 percent.
Buzzing: Shares of Sasken Technologies rallied more than 4 percent on April 24 after reporting a 51.9 percent hike in profit for the quarter ended March 2019.
Nifty up nearly 10% since February; should investors buy more or book profits?
Nifty50 has rallied over 1,000 points from its recent low of 10,585 (recorded on February 19) to around 11,600 levels (registered on April 23). As we head towards expiry, volatility has increased.
Buzzing: Lupin shares corrected more than 3 percent on April 24 after global research house Jefferies retained its underweight call on the stock due to OAI status to Indore unit.
Aberdeen Standard sees room to increase India exposure
We don't see any particular reason for underperformance of India, Young said, adding they do keep a watch on energy prices due to India's dependence on crude imports
USFDA retains OAI status of Indoco Remedies: The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) retains the Official Action Indicated (OAI) status for Goa Plant - I of company.
Neogen Chemicals IPO opens today; should you subscribe?
Anand Rathi said higher multiple is justified given the company's ability to grow profitably and command better return ratios. Hence it recommended subscribing the issue
Gold Update: Gold prices fell on Wednesday to hover around a four-month low touched in the previous session, as share markets rose and the dollar gained after strong US housing data dampened concerns about an economic slowdown in the country.
Pledge Shares
Reliance Nippon AMC in its BSE filing said promoter created a pledge on 8.66 percent equity on April 15.
Just In
SEBI asked Hotel Leela not to go ahead with sale of units until further orders
Tata Global Beverage slips 3% on weak Q4 nos: Share price of Tata Global Beverage fell more than 3 percent as company reported weak set of numbers.
The company's Q4 net profit shed 61.5 percent to Rs 22.9 crore while revenue rose 5.2 percent to Rs 1,775.5 crore.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Q4 portfolio rejig: Raises stake in 4 companies, reduces in 5
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, popularly known as the big bull of D-Street, increased his stake in four companies and cut holdings in five companies in the March quarter as compared to the September quarter, as of data collated on April 19.
Buzzing: Shares of Coromandel International rose 6 percent after company reported strong numbers for the quarter ended March 2019.