Closing Bell: Late rally lifts Nifty above 11,700, Sensex ends 489 points higher; Tata Motors slips 3%

Market Close: The last hour surge helped the benchmark indices to close the Wednesday session at day's high with Sensex finished above 39,000 level.

The Sensex was up 489.80 points at 39054.68, while Nifty was up 150.20 points at 11726.20. About 1232 shares have advanced, 1237 shares declined, and 157 shares are unchanged.

UltraTech Cement, BPCL, HCL Tech, ONGC and IOC were the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Tata Motors, Hero Motocorp, Cipla, Power Grid Corp and Coal India.

On the sectoral front, except auto, all other sectoral indices are ended in green led by IT, energy, bank, metal, pharma, infra and FMCG.