Closing Bell: Last hour recovery helps indices close off lows; Nifty ends below 10,750

Jan 14, 2019 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at Close Equities have ended the session on a negative note, but are off low points. The Nifty closed below 10,750-mark.
Among sectors, banks, infrastructure and metals were the big losers, while Nifty Pharma has ended higher. The Nifty Midcap has ended 0.39 percent lower.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex was down 156.28 points or 0.43% at 35853.56, and the Nifty down 57.40 points or 0.53% at 10737.60. The market breadth was negative as 1053 shares advanced, against a decline of 1477 shares, while 168 shares were unchanged.
Yes Bank and Infosys were the top gainers, while Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank, Wipro and GAIL lost the most.
As many as 59 percent of the poll respondents feel that the govt. is likely to miss its fiscal deficit target for the current financial year.
Buzzing: Jet Airways shares climbed nearly 7 percent after a media report said the company is close to finalising a resolution plan.
"The resolution plan for the company's debt is likely to be finalised after lenders' meet this week," CNBC-TV18 said quoting unnamed sources.
Elara said NBFCs are expected to bear the brunt of tightening liquidity, down 18.6 percent YoY, whereas banks would benefit, up 69 percent YoY, due to improving credit deposit ratios and improvement in pricing power, given the stress in the NBFC space.
BHEL wins ordeer: Bharat Heavy Electricals has won an order for setting up 129 MW Solar Photovoltaic (SPV) power plants in Telangana from Singareni Collieries Company
Top gainers and losers on the Sensex:
Infosys, Aurobindo Pharma and Adani Ports are some of the buying ideas with medium to long-term view
Cyient board meeting scheduled to be held on January 17, 2019, to consider a proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the company.
Surya Roshni commands strong market positioning in tier ii/iii cities and rural India driven by its extensive reach across length & breadth of India.
BUYBACK ANNOUNCEMENT | Cyient's Board will consider a buyback issue on January 17, 2019.
ALERT | BHEL has bagged order worth Rs 565 crore for solar plant in Telangana
JUST IN | BL Kashyap has bagged orders worth Rs 652 crore in Bengaluru and Chennai.
Prakash Industries gains 1% post Q3 nos: The company's Q3 net profit was up 39.4 percent at Rs 141.3 crore, revenue was up 41.3 percent at RS 1,026 crore.
WPI Inflation: December WPI inflation at 3.8 percent versus 4.64 percent, MoM, and 3.58 percent YoY.
Buzzing: Cadila Healthcare shares gained 1.6 percent in morning on Monday after the US health regulator approved company's drugs that treat skin disease and blood pressure.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading near day's low with Nifty is hovering around 10,700 level.
The Sensex is down 243.64 points at 35,766.20, while Nifty is down 77.20 points at 10,717.80. About 818 shares have advanced, 1261 shares declined, and 132 shares are unchanged.
IndusInd Bank, L&T, Axis Bank, Power Grid Corp and HDFC are the top losers on the Sensex.
Buzzing: Shares of GNA Axles gained 5 percent on Monday after company's Q3 net profit rose 41.6 percent to Rs 18 crore and revenue increased by 47.5 percent to Rs 246.3 crore.
EQ India Fund & PMS clients of Equity Intelligence India Pvt Ltd hold 8.38 percent stake. The firm held 7.9 percent stake in the quarter ended June
Rupee slips further: The Indian rupee slipped further as it is trading near the day's low at 70.80, down 31 paise against Friday's close 70.49.
Traders should keep watching lower time frame oscillators like RSI on hourly price for early indication of the side in which breakout will ultimately happen
The IT major reported 12 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ) decline in December quarter net profit to Rs 3,609 from Rs 4,110 crore last quarter
DMart falls Shares of Avenue Supermarts, the operator of DMart stores, have fallen on the back of weak results for December quarter.
Market opens Equity benchmarks have begun the day on a lower note, with the Sensex shedding over 100 points. The Nifty is trading around 10,750.
Barring IT, all other sectoral indices are trading in the red, with pain visible among banks, automobile, consumption and infrastructure sectors.
The Sensex is down 139.52 points or 0.39% at 35870.32, and the Nifty down 44.20 points or 0.41% at 10750.80. The market breadth is negative as 303 shares advanced, against a decline of 475 shares, while 45 shares were unchanged.
Infosys, Sun Pharma, and HPCL are the top gainers, while Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, and HDFC have lost the most.
Tax breaks are important as they bring down your tax liability. Though saving income tax cannot be the sole aim for one's investments, it helps to take into account tax breaks while investing to ensure congruence between financial planning and tax planning.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee opened flat at 70.48 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 70.49.