Closing Bell: Last hour recovery helps indices close off lows; Nifty ends below 10,750

Market at Close Equities have ended the session on a negative note, but are off low points. The Nifty closed below 10,750-mark.

Among sectors, banks, infrastructure and metals were the big losers, while Nifty Pharma has ended higher. The Nifty Midcap has ended 0.39 percent lower.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was down 156.28 points or 0.43% at 35853.56, and the Nifty down 57.40 points or 0.53% at 10737.60. The market breadth was negative as 1053 shares advanced, against a decline of 1477 shares, while 168 shares were unchanged.

Yes Bank and Infosys were the top gainers, while Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank, Wipro and GAIL lost the most.