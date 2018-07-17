Closing Bell: Last hour buying pushes Sensex almost 200 pts higher, Nifty above 11,000

Market at Close: Increased buying in the last hour ensured that the market has ended the day on a positive note, with the Nifty closing above 11,000-mark.

The Sensex closed higher by 196.19 points or 0.54% at 36519.96, while the Nifty rose 71.10 points or 0.65% at 11008.00. The market breadth was positive as 1443 shares advanced, against a decline of 1101 shares, while 173 shares were unchanged.

Midcaps witnessed a very strong day of trade, outperforming the benchmarks and ended 2.5 percent higher. Investors placed big bets on financials, particularly PSU banks, as well as pharmaceuticals, metals as well as energy names.

State Bank of India, Sun Pharma, HPCL and IOC were the top gainers, while HUL, IndusInd Bank and Tech Mahindra were the top losers.