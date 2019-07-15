Closing Bell: Infosys lifts Sensex 160 pts, Nifty fails to hold 11,600; mid, smallcaps fall

DHFL Clarifies

Company said the entire set of management notes are basis its intent to be prudent and conservative in adequately providing-for in results.

Some of the media have used select portions of its statement and created panic/ confusion especially regarding the statement on the going concern, it added.

DHFL urged that the entire statement be read in entirety, so that the news is factual and not sensationalized.

"While the sectorial stress is well known for months, DHFL has withstood intense pressure and continues to remain strong and solvent. DHFL has also cleared significant amount of obligation to the tune of Rs 41,800 crore since September 2018. We are closely working with the stakeholders/creditors to ensure that there is a comprehensive resolution, without any hair cut to the lenders, as has been speculated by few sections of the media," company said in its BSE filing.